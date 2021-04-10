 Skip to content
(BBC)   Police accountability, UK style   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The officers had seized the vehicle, and while waiting for a recovery vehicle to arrive, drove it without the owner's permission reaching speeds up to 89 mph over 3.1 miles.

In the UK, if the owner doesn't know who was driving the owner gets the speed camera tickets.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why didn't they just let the officers investigate themselves, like we do here?
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Why didn't they just let the officers investigate themselves, like we do here?


There would be a commendation around here for proving the car was dangerous or something.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You don't have to put on the flashing lights...
 
chawco
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"They are now banned from working for the police in England and Wales."

Wow. This. How its done.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chawco: "They are now banned from working for the police in England and Wales."

Wow. This. How its done.


I'll take "Things that will never happen in the US" for $200, Tribek.

/have they announced the next host?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Two police officers have been sacked after filming themselves breaking the speed limit at 89mph in a seized high-performance vehicle.


F*cking scumbags, you want to ride a car somebody else had to pay for? Then you shouldn't have been the D student who can only get employment as a cop.
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What was the car, dammit?
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

-We had a row and I said something about the Pope
-That's a bit stupid, you know she's Catholic
-Yeah but I didn't know the Pope was
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Two police officers have been sacked...

That's an extreme way to detain a person, but I'm all for it.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is why people don't get murdered by the police in the UK all the time.
 
