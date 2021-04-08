 Skip to content
 
(Boston Globe)   "The unfamiliar nature of online learning left Daniela Watkins feeling unmotivated." Because ordinarily college sophomores can't wait to roll out of bed at 8 a.m., eat a healthy breakfast, and hit the lecture hall for a another big day of education   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roll out of bed at 8am?
Hell, my first lectures were at 8am and I was already fired up on dining hall coffee and terrible powdered scrambled eggs by 7:30.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What college students like me have learned during the COVID year

That most peoples' academic inclinations disappear when the pursuit becomes inconvenient?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahahahahahahahahahah

@breathe@

hahahahahaahahaahha.

@die@
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in ancient times, 2015, when I started classes I had to actually drive to the campus.
Classes started at 8 am.
I was up at the latest by 6:30 am so I could shower and get dressed.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Back in ancient times, 2015, when I started classes I had to actually drive to the campus.
Classes started at 8 am.
I was up at the latest by 6:30 am so I could shower and get dressed.


Imagine what time those professors you left mediocre evaluations for woke up.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Back in ancient times, 2015, when I started classes I had to actually drive to the campus.
Classes started at 8 am.
I was up at the latest by 6:30 am so I could shower and get dressed.


2015 is ancient times? Graduating class of '95.  Amazing that my degree wasn't written on a papyrus scroll.
Hahahaha
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My sister's ex flunked out (or was it dropped out?) because he couldn't be bothered to wake up to go to class- in the final semester of his senior year.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Herr Flick's Revenge: Back in ancient times, 2015, when I started classes I had to actually drive to the campus.
Classes started at 8 am.
I was up at the latest by 6:30 am so I could shower and get dressed.

Imagine what time those professors you left mediocre evaluations for woke up.


I had great teachers, never gave any of them mediocre evaluations.
I imagine they were up at 5 am or so or possibly they slept under their desks.
It really wasn't any of my business.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My first college class was an algebra class at 7 in the morning. I was always sleepy for it cause we usually studied way into the wee hours, once i dozed off and when i woke up the professor, students, and subject matter had all changed...
I learned to schedule classes starting at 9 or  10 am, and it made all the difference.
 
Gough
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: Herr Flick's Revenge: Back in ancient times, 2015, when I started classes I had to actually drive to the campus.
Classes started at 8 am.
I was up at the latest by 6:30 am so I could shower and get dressed.

2015 is ancient times? Graduating class of '95.  Amazing that my degree wasn't written on a papyrus scroll.
Hahahaha


Almost all of our classes met on either MWF or TTS.  There's nothing quite like a 70-minute lecture on Organic Chemistry at 8:30 on a Saturday morning.  Especially in WI when 18 was the legal age in beer bars.

That was a tough class to get motivated for.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had a Comparative Religion professor who I loved getting out of bed to listen to at 8am, mainly because he had a beautiful voice, just captivating, and also because he had all sorts of interesting things to say about Christianity (that's what the class was on) and its various permutations and histories.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: Herr Flick's Revenge: Back in ancient times, 2015, when I started classes I had to actually drive to the campus.
Classes started at 8 am.
I was up at the latest by 6:30 am so I could shower and get dressed.

2015 is ancient times? Graduating class of '95.  Amazing that my degree wasn't written on a papyrus scroll.
Hahahaha


I attended college in the 80s.  We could have really used some papyrus.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Knew a lot of people who put all their classes on Tuesday and Thursday during Winter term so they could ski five days out of seven.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was a bit of a lazy ass. I scheduled all of my classes for afternoon or evening and spent most of my time playing games and sleeping. Yet I still managed to earn a degree.

What's holding these kids back other than themselves?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I once had a massive hangover puke in the middle of a 7am calculus midterm. Worst walk of shame ever - puke filled moccasins squishing down the isle of a dead silent lecture hall.

/dropped the class
 
Gough
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Knew a lot of people who put all their classes on Tuesday and Thursday during Winter term so they could ski five days out of seven.


That was tough when your college had some required classes that met MTWTF.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Staying on campus? Sure, an 8am class isn't too bad. One year I had all my classes in the morning and by lunchtime I was done for the day. It was party time in the dorms watching Power Rangers and The Simpsons all afternoon.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was still up at 8am most days at college.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I took Chem 127, which was the weed out course for all the pre-meds.  One of those deals where the professor wrote the book for the class.  Exam results were (by design) ONLY 8am Friday morning, followed by lab at 9am.  Prof liked to schedule early classes to mess with everybody, there were no other options.  I'd show up at 8:45am to collect my exam.  The first time, the prof (and it was her, not a TA that handed grades back) said something along the lines of, "If you put more effort into your studies you would do better on the exams."  Then she got my exam - 165 points out of 150 - all 150 points plus the 15 points of extra credit.  Perfect score.  The look on her face was priceless.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I only went to a non-commuter school for one year and it was hard not to notice all the girls in pajama pants and messy hair at morning classes. I guess if you don't have to drive or ride the bus it's easier to half-ass the morning routine.
 
Jedbone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I took an 8:00 am college computer class freshman year.  Somehow I got an A, and it ended up being my major 2 years later. But, after the literal head bobs I experienced in that section, I never took a class before 9 AM again. Last couple years things started at 10, and wrapped up in time so I could work a 3-11pm shift as a bellman/porter.  Good times, that.

/nowadays I'm usually at work by 8:15. Yay, me
//first class was FORTRAN
///yeah, oldest of the IT old school
 
ahasp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
College professor here.  I got to teach remotely this semester (via live Zoom classes). The in-person classes this semester were required to also be offered as a remote class with the professor teaching to the students in the classroom and those online simultaneously. Except, the students generally don't show up.  I ran into a colleague that teaches in person and he told me that he has a student that shows up sometimes for one of his classes. He asked the student to let him know half hour before class if they wouldn't be attending so that he could go home and teach from there.

/CSB
//Not really but its what I can pull out during Covid times
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Herr Flick's Revenge: Back in ancient times, 2015, when I started classes I had to actually drive to the campus.
Classes started at 8 am.
I was up at the latest by 6:30 am so I could shower and get dressed.

Imagine what time those professors you left mediocre evaluations for woke up.


shiatty lectures at 3pm are shiatty lectures. Don't care when.

I've never left a poor review for a class or lecturer because of class timing.

The one who openly hit on students?
The one who demanded direct quotes from Darwin and refused to allow the book?
The one whose grades were so inconsistent where pointing out his mistake in gradinggot me a lower score?
The one who didn't teach, just put on a video of himself teaching?

Those, yes.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Back in my college days I made sure to have no classes before noon, 11am at the very earliest. Also tried to have all MWF classes if possible. When I could pull it off, only having to go into class three days a week made up for those being very full days. I didn't mind evening classes I tended to be more productive for those.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Got news for her... teaching online sucks too.  Students don't follow directions, wait until last minute, come up with all sorts of BS excuses.  It goes from guiding and instructing 25 people to tutoring 15 people 'cause the other 10 drop out or are never heard from.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
8AM: leave detention. smoke a bone and eat a cookie on way to PE.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Long before my sophomore year, I'd learned never to have classes that began before 11.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: Got news for her... teaching online sucks too.  Students don't follow directions, wait until last minute, come up with all sorts of BS excuses.  It goes from guiding and instructing 25 people to tutoring 15 people 'cause the other 10 drop out or are never heard from.


Yep, don't bother showing up to class, and then request a meeting the day the assignment is due.
 
rick42
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I knew a guy who took a legendarily tough 8 AM class with a legendarily tough professor. He wound up as the US ambassador to a small African country. People who put in the work often get what they want.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: 8AM: leave detention. smoke a bone and eat a cookie on way to PE.


word.
 
TooMuchReading
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've been doing remote asynchronous for my graduate degree since the pandemic started (it's the only option for me because of my work schedule).
It's been a push this semester (3rd semester in the program), but at least with asynchronous I can walk away and come back to it. My profs love it because they can recycle old recorded lectures and preset assignments, except for one who has told us in no uncertain terms he loathes online learning (he thinks the in-class dynamic is necessary for true learning, but it's a data course, which is all staring at screens anyway).
It's definitely not for everyone, if you're not self-motivated in general this sort of unstructured learning is murder. Almost 20% of folks in my program opted to defer a semester or just dropped out due to pandemic-related burnout.
It's going to be interesting when the research studies start coming out in a few years and we can really see what the long-term effects on massive online learning are in society.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I changed my entire major because I couldn't function at 8am in college. Had great plans to go into chemistry. Ended up with a philosophy degree.

One of my profs said the greatest question in philosophy is "How should people live their lives?" I soon realized I should live my life waking up at a decent hour, and spent much of my post college career as a bartender.
 
