(The New York Times)   Q: How does a man shoot at the police while their gun is in their waistband and the clip is still full after their death? A: NTIFA   (nytimes.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The clip might have been full, but what about the magazine?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
local investigators concluded a monthslong homicide inquiry with the announcement that the activist, Michael Reinoehl, had most likely fired at authorities first

The police investigated themselves AGAIN?  Why do they even bother?  We KNOW what they'll find.  It would save time to just give everyone a medal, and charge the victim for the bullets they fired.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now that I RTFA, it sounds like the cops just up and murdered the guy.  Must be some Patriot Prayer people on their police force.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was an execution. We knew that before.
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My question is will we ever muster the political will to do something about abuse of power like this? Can we replace the politicians who lack the will or the spine to stand up to the police? Or, are we perfectly happy in the police state?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: The clip might have been full, but what about the magazine?


FTFA: The final report also does not address the fact that the handgun's six-round magazine was still full when officers recovered it. Lieutenant Simper said it was possible that Mr. Reinoehl had loaded an extra round in the chamber before firing and that the gun had malfunctioned and failed to load a round from the magazine after he took a shot.

I think it was subby'sidea of a joke.  The whole "a clip is not a magazine" ha ha.  Not sure, though.
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Ivo Shandor: The clip might have been full, but what about the magazine?

FTFA: The final report also does not address the fact that the handgun's six-round magazine was still full when officers recovered it. Lieutenant Simper said it was possible that Mr. Reinoehl had loaded an extra round in the chamber before firing and that the gun had malfunctioned and failed to load a round from the magazine after he took a shot.

I think it was subby'sidea of a joke.  The whole "a clip is not a magazine" ha ha.  Not sure, though.


I ignorantly use clip and magazine interchangeably.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Subby
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police lie

/And yet another day ends in Y
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All cops are murderers
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
6 round magazine? .38?

Was it a revolver?

Wouldn't it be hilarious if they tried to get us to buy the theory of a spent casing in the back seat when the guy had a revolver?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: 6 round magazine? .38?

Was it a revolver?

Wouldn't it be hilarious if they tried to get us to buy the theory of a spent casing in the back seat when the guy had a revolver?


If only there were some way to check for powder residue on a shooters hands to see if they fired a weapon.

If only.

/it was first degree murder by cop
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Easy Answer. This was an honest mistake by the police.  They forgot to fire the gun once before they planted it on the scene.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Now that I RTFA, it sounds like the cops just up and murdered the guy.  Must be some Patriot Prayer people on their police force.


Yep.  Every cop involved should be charged with murder.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends. How many people are they?
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: The clip might have been full, but what about the magazine?


The clip was probably not even close to full.

As for the magazine I have no intention of reading it.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: The clip might have been full, but what about the magazine?


Empty after the police unloaded into their execution target.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well blow me down. This case always seemed fishy. Like BSAB.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plaxico?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hastily deputies "Marshalls", an unfired gun, witnesses saying they didn't even try to arrest him, Trump using the same language Obama did when SEALs killed Bin Laden... yeah, this was a targeted assassination.

I don't want my country to be one where cops get to riot like they did at Lafayette Park or where cops get to blindly shoot into a home and kill the innocent occupants or assassinate a man even if he is accused of murder. I want my country to be the country they told me it was in elementary school.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extrajudicial executions. They've always happened, but there have never been consequences.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: Three Crooked Squirrels: Ivo Shandor: The clip might have been full, but what about the magazine?

FTFA: The final report also does not address the fact that the handgun's six-round magazine was still full when officers recovered it. Lieutenant Simper said it was possible that Mr. Reinoehl had loaded an extra round in the chamber before firing and that the gun had malfunctioned and failed to load a round from the magazine after he took a shot.

I think it was subby'sidea of a joke.  The whole "a clip is not a magazine" ha ha.  Not sure, though.

I ignorantly use clip and magazine interchangeably.

[Fark user image image 300x211]

/Subby


Amusingly you also see this "ignorance" in authentic transcripts of old WW2 veterans talking about newer rifles. They were used to the Garand with an internal magazine. The clip was the thing full of bullets you stuck in your gun to load it. So even when talking about newer guns with external magazines many of them call the external magazines "clips" -- because they are the things full of bullets you stick in the gun to load it. I find it amusing because it means at one time saying "clip" either meant you didn't know one end of a rifle from the other or meant that you were an old war dog.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was probably spitting bullets at them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: 6 round magazine? .38?

Was it a revolver?

Wouldn't it be hilarious if they tried to get us to buy the theory of a spent casing in the back seat when the guy had a revolver?


My Walther has 6 round magazines. 32 caliber
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: ... are we perfectly happy in the police state?


Every time you see one of these in your travels

Fark user imageView Full Size


someone answered, "Yes."
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Larva Lump: misanthropicsob: ... are we perfectly happy in the police state?

Every time you see one of these in your travels

[Fark user image image 425x259]

someone answered, "Yes."


I farking hate that flag, and anyone who flies it is a traitor.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe police reports should be inadmissible in a court of law. They are consistently fraudulent to a degree that they no longer pass muster for the legal precedent of "beyond a reasonable doubt".
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Now that I RTFA, it sounds like the cops just up and murdered the guy.  Must be some Patriot Prayer people on their police force.


They did straight up murder the guy. Without a doubt.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: misanthropicsob: Three Crooked Squirrels: Ivo Shandor: The clip might have been full, but what about the magazine?

FTFA: The final report also does not address the fact that the handgun's six-round magazine was still full when officers recovered it. Lieutenant Simper said it was possible that Mr. Reinoehl had loaded an extra round in the chamber before firing and that the gun had malfunctioned and failed to load a round from the magazine after he took a shot.

I think it was subby'sidea of a joke.  The whole "a clip is not a magazine" ha ha.  Not sure, though.

I ignorantly use clip and magazine interchangeably.

[Fark user image image 300x211]

/Subby

Amusingly you also see this "ignorance" in authentic transcripts of old WW2 veterans talking about newer rifles. They were used to the Garand with an internal magazine. The clip was the thing full of bullets you stuck in your gun to load it. So even when talking about newer guns with external magazines many of them call the external magazines "clips" -- because they are the things full of bullets you stick in the gun to load it. I find it amusing because it means at one time saying "clip" either meant you didn't know one end of a rifle from the other or meant that you were an old war dog.


Magazines and clips were terms used interchangeably until about ten years ago, when gun freaks were trying to 'prove' those concerned about gun violence didn't know what they were talking about.

Overnight, gun freaks went from using the term clips all the time to claiming it was absolutely 100% wrong. Another example of the right-wing not really giving a shiat about principle, consistency, or anything else, just winning points.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: The clip might have been full, but what about the magazine?


We really need a pedantic eye roll option in addition to smart and funny.

/smarted even though after 14 years of Fark I still don't know the difference.

// still don't know why three slashies are required either
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps the shooter was on the grassy knoll?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Magazines and clips were terms used interchangeably


No they weren't.  They have distinctly different meanings and have not been used interchangeably for as long as I've been a gun owner, which is about 40 years.

Stop making claims in subjects you are totally ignorant of.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeeeeeeah... Having one of your "witnesses" be an 8 year-old boy kind of kills your defense on the subject... At that age they're still pretty impressionable, so how much do you want to bet the investigation team opted to concede some goodies to him to get what they wanted out of him? The kid's dad even said it looked/sounded like the cops immediately shot him with no warning.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have some ammo in my bullets and a clip in my magazine and a shell in my casing.  My firing pin is aligned with my hammer and the ejection port is  90 degrees off from My scope and 180 degrees off from my laser pointer and pen attachment.

The wireless scroll mouse function is enabled via Bluetooth, and velcro keeps it attached 180 degrees from the ejection port.

Am I ready for this PPT presentation?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Klyukva: misanthropicsob: Three Crooked Squirrels: Ivo Shandor: The clip might have been full, but what about the magazine?

FTFA: The final report also does not address the fact that the handgun's six-round magazine was still full when officers recovered it. Lieutenant Simper said it was possible that Mr. Reinoehl had loaded an extra round in the chamber before firing and that the gun had malfunctioned and failed to load a round from the magazine after he took a shot.

I think it was subby'sidea of a joke.  The whole "a clip is not a magazine" ha ha.  Not sure, though.

I ignorantly use clip and magazine interchangeably.

[Fark user image image 300x211]

/Subby

Amusingly you also see this "ignorance" in authentic transcripts of old WW2 veterans talking about newer rifles. They were used to the Garand with an internal magazine. The clip was the thing full of bullets you stuck in your gun to load it. So even when talking about newer guns with external magazines many of them call the external magazines "clips" -- because they are the things full of bullets you stick in the gun to load it. I find it amusing because it means at one time saying "clip" either meant you didn't know one end of a rifle from the other or meant that you were an old war dog.

Magazines and clips were terms used interchangeably until about ten years ago, when gun freaks were trying to 'prove' those concerned about gun violence didn't know what they were talking about.

Overnight, gun freaks went from using the term clips all the time to claiming it was absolutely 100% wrong. Another example of the right-wing not really giving a shiat about principle, consistency, or anything else, just winning points.


Some people receive ammunition bound together in clips and they have to take the ammunition off the clips and load it into magazines. I have to assume at least those people didn't use the words interchangeably, since "take the cartridges out of the clip and put them into the clip" would last less than an afternoon before people would straight-up invent new words so they could talk sensibly about what they were doing.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: ...

Magazines and clips were terms used interchangeably until about ten years ago, when gun freaks were trying to 'prove' those concerned about gun violence didn't know what they were talking about.

Overnight, gun freaks went from using the term clips all the time to claiming it was absolutely 100% wrong. Another example of the right-wing not really giving a shiat about principle, consistency, or anything else, just winning points.


You are wrong.
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Hastily deputies "Marshalls", an unfired gun, witnesses saying they didn't even try to arrest him, Trump using the same language Obama did when SEALs killed Bin Laden... yeah, this was a targeted assassination.

I don't want my country to be one where cops get to riot like they did at Lafayette Park or where cops get to blindly shoot into a home and kill the innocent occupants or assassinate a man even if he is accused of murder. I want my country to be the country they told me it was in elementary school.


Don't look up Fred Hampton.
 
cepson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: I believe police reports should be inadmissible in a court of law. They are consistently fraudulent to a degree that they no longer pass muster for the legal precedent of "beyond a reasonable doubt".


They pretty much are inadmissible.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interestingly, everybody I know who actually knows gun refers to "stripper clips" if they mean specifically the clips to load an internal magazine, and just calls detachable magazine magazines or clips interchangeably.

There are a bunch of compact .380s that use 6-round magazines, including James Bond's iconic Walther PPK.

Of course his shoots 73 times if needed...
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeff5: Interestingly, everybody I know who actually knows gun refers to "stripper clips" if they mean specifically the clips to load an internal magazine, and just calls detachable magazine magazines or clips interchangeably.

There are a bunch of compact .380s that use 6-round magazines, including James Bond's iconic Walther PPK.

Of course his shoots 73 times if needed...


It's always funny when some refers to an M1 clip as a "stripper clip".
 
cepson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cepson: W_Scarlet: I believe police reports should be inadmissible in a court of law. They are consistently fraudulent to a degree that they no longer pass muster for the legal precedent of "beyond a reasonable doubt".

They pretty much are inadmissible.


To be more clear: they are hearsay and can't be used as evidence at trial. They can be used by witnesses to refresh their recollection or to impeach an officer who testifies differently than what's in the report, but prosecutors can't use them as evidence or admit them as exhibits, except in unusual circumstances.

That said, they might be used in other circumstances, depending on the type of hearing. For bond hearings, sentencing, or in probation revocation hearings depending on the relevant court rules.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trump boasted that the cops did not want to arrest him.  And they did not arrest him.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: That was an execution. We knew that before.


Yes, we did.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: FTFA: The final report also does not address the fact that the handgun's six-round magazine was still full when officers recovered it. Lieutenant Simper said it was possible that Mr. Reinoehl had loaded an extra round in the chamber before firing and that the gun had malfunctioned and failed to load a round from the magazine after he took a shot.


They're practically at the "he stabbed himself in the back before throwing himself out the window" level of not even bothering to try to cover up their murder.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

g.fro: Jeff5: Interestingly, everybody I know who actually knows gun refers to "stripper clips" if they mean specifically the clips to load an internal magazine, and just calls detachable magazine magazines or clips interchangeably.

There are a bunch of compact .380s that use 6-round magazines, including James Bond's iconic Walther PPK.

Of course his shoots 73 times if needed...

It's always funny when some refers to an M1 clip as a "stripper clip".


The Garand is a weird duck that keeps the stripper clip in the magazine until it's empty, then spits it out. Far more common are the stripper clips used to load magazines for an M16 or M4.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
On the bright side the cops didn't actually screw up in every possible way or they'd have had some friendly fire casualties, which as uncoordinated as this clusterfark was is only attributable to luck.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Although he did not see a gun, Deputy Oleole said, he began firing his AR-15 rifle through his own windshield at Mr. Reinoehl.

Firing an AR through a windshield?  That just seems wrong.
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Three Crooked Squirrels: FTFA: The final report also does not address the fact that the handgun's six-round magazine was still full when officers recovered it. Lieutenant Simper said it was possible that Mr. Reinoehl had loaded an extra round in the chamber before firing and that the gun had malfunctioned and failed to load a round from the magazine after he took a shot.

They're practically at the "he stabbed himself in the back before throwing himself out the window" level of not even bothering to try to cover up their murder.


Why should they? They never get prosecuted. Police unions make it so police never get prosecuted. I've written to my politicians to create law to ban police unions and guilds, and anybody above the city council level said that would be "unpopular"...mere weeks after the district was gassed for several days (which, by the way, nobody was prosecuted for, and we can't even recall the mayor for those actions).

I will be voting to primary those politicians at every chance I get.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeff5: g.fro: Jeff5: Interestingly, everybody I know who actually knows gun refers to "stripper clips" if they mean specifically the clips to load an internal magazine, and just calls detachable magazine magazines or clips interchangeably.

There are a bunch of compact .380s that use 6-round magazines, including James Bond's iconic Walther PPK.

Of course his shoots 73 times if needed...

It's always funny when some refers to an M1 clip as a "stripper clip".

The Garand is a weird duck that keeps the stripper clip in the magazine until it's empty, then spits it out. Far more common are the stripper clips used to load magazines for an M16 or M4.


It's not a stripper clip, it's an en bloc clip. A stripper clip "strips" the rounds into the magazine. An en bloc clip is loaded bodily into the mag, and in fact, forms part of it.
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Amusingly you also see this "ignorance" in authentic transcripts of old WW2 veterans talking about newer rifles. They were used to the Garand with an internal magazine. The clip was the thing full of bullets you stuck in your gun to load it. So even when talking about newer guns with external magazines many of them call the external magazines "clips" -- because they are the things full of bullets you stick in the gun to load it. I find it amusing because it means at one time saying "clip" either meant you didn't know one end of a rifle from the other or meant that you were an old war dog.


That's actually a very good case to explain why people call it a clip at all.

Also the other variation, "banana clip" the curved magazines found on the STG44 and the extended capacity magazine for the M2 carbine.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Although he did not see a gun, Deputy Oleole said, he began firing his AR-15 rifle through his own windshield at Mr. Reinoehl.

Firing an AR through a windshield?  That just seems wrong.


Is kinda hard on the windshield, and shows that the dead guy didn't start the shooting.

I don't think the cops went in intending to kill him but they were perfectly willing if not eager to do so.
 
