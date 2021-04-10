 Skip to content
 
(Japan Today)   Doesn't anyone watch movies? This is how we get Godzilla   (japantoday.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The US is responsible for the creation of Godzilla. Nuclear tests in the Pacific after WW2 did it.  I'm surprised that Japan hasn't sued the US for all the damage Godzilla has done to Tokyo alone.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tritium-powered Godzilla won't be able to do much damage. He'll just glow faintly in the dark.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I read a fairly in depth article about this and the ppm of radioactive material in the water is incredibly low. So, low that it would have no effect on human beings. Not that it's great that it's getting dumped into the ocean, but neither is it as bad as one might imagine.
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: A tritium-powered Godzilla won't be able to do much damage. He'll just glow faintly in the dark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: I read a fairly in depth article about this and the ppm of radioactive material in the water is incredibly low. So, low that it would have no effect on human beings. Not that it's great that it's getting dumped into the ocean, but neither is it as bad as one might imagine.


If it's so low why not boil the water? And then deal with what's left? Something tells me that what would be left actually is bad?
It's only harmless because it's dispensed in those millions of gallons.
So it's actually bullshiat to say it's harmless
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: I read a fairly in depth article about this and the ppm of radioactive material in the water is incredibly low. So, low that it would have no effect on human beings. Not that it's great that it's getting dumped into the ocean, but neither is it as bad as one might imagine.


Tritium decays to helium with a half-life of 12 years or so. Any effect that this might have becomes less over time.

But it seems that there will always be more tritium produced as they continue to deal with the aftermath of the meltdown. The FA doesn't tell us how long this will go on, I suppose because nobody knows.
 
trialpha
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If it's so low why not boil the water? And then deal with what's left? Something tells me that what would be left actually is bad?
It's only harmless because it's dispensed in those millions of gallons.
So it's actually bullshiat to say it's harmless


Technically everything is hazardous in enough quantities.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cew-smoke: I read a fairly in depth article about this and the ppm of radioactive material in the water is incredibly low. So, low that it would have no effect on human beings. Not that it's great that it's getting dumped into the ocean, but neither is it as bad as one might imagine.

If it's so low why not boil the water? And then deal with what's left? Something tells me that what would be left actually is bad?
It's only harmless because it's dispensed in those millions of gallons.
So it's actually bullshiat to say it's harmless


It is probably Tritiated water, water made with Tritium in place of Hydrogen. It will boil (almost) just like water and go into the atmosphere instead. I'm not sure how you can separate tritiated water from regular water, but it probably involves a very strong centrifuge and would be very slow.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

trialpha: waxbeans: If it's so low why not boil the water? And then deal with what's left? Something tells me that what would be left actually is bad?
It's only harmless because it's dispensed in those millions of gallons.
So it's actually bullshiat to say it's harmless

Technically everything is hazardous in enough quantities.


My point is, they should not release it into the ocean if they could just Boil it down.
 
arthur_toafk [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: cew-smoke: I read a fairly in depth article about this and the ppm of radioactive material in the water is incredibly low. So, low that it would have no effect on human beings. Not that it's great that it's getting dumped into the ocean, but neither is it as bad as one might imagine.

If it's so low why not boil the water? And then deal with what's left? Something tells me that what would be left actually is bad?
It's only harmless because it's dispensed in those millions of gallons.
So it's actually bullshiat to say it's harmless


Tritium is just radioactive hydrogen, as in H2O, as in water... it won't be left behind after boiling. To separate it out from the non-radioactive H2O would require centrifuges
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: My point is, they should not release it into the ocean if they could just Boil it down.


It would go into the atmosphere, form clouds, condense into raindrops, and then fall into the ocean.
 
trialpha
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: My point is, they should not release it into the ocean if they could just Boil it down.


Incredibly diluted, it's harmless. Whereas boiling it down would concentrate it and make it hazardous.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
the amounts of tritium would not accumulate in the body and would soon be excreted.

You should drink it, Drew. Urine luck!
 
