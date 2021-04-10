 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   You might not believe this but Russia has hidden 300,000 deaths during the pandemic   (nytimes.com)
    More: Obvious, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Mortality rate, Demography, Death, cause of death, last year, Russian scientists  
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Russia has hidden 3 million dead in ukraine during the holodomor and tens of millions during the purges. So yeah, russia is a shiathole and has been for more than 100 years.
 
Captain Scratch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Amateurs" - Florida
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hiding stuff that pisses them off.  That's why Russia and Donnie get along so well.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


holy shiat
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is the Florida of Europe.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Really? That few?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Way to bury the lede, sunny.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wish one of those was Putin.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

grokca: Way to bury the lede, sunny.


It's always sunny somewhere, I guess....
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jesus, how many unsafe balconies/windows do those farkers have?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Jesus, how many unsafe balconies/windows do those farkers have?


All they need.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I dont believe that. You're right. I'm sure the actual number is higher!
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Are we counting deaths of individuals who fell from buildings while having covid?  If so, their numbers should be much higher.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is DeSantis running Russia too?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not great, but.,,yeah, terrible
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wish we could see the real numbers out of india, china and brazil. Probably as worse.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Amazes me how Putin can develop all that war technology shiat in his giant third world country.
 
anuran
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Pneumonia". And notice that the Qcumbers and MAGATS and diRTbags here in Murca are parroting the same thing. Almost as if they're reading off the same script.
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Amazes me how Putin can develop all that war technology shiat in his giant third world country.


Same as other shiathole underdeveloped countries like Best Korea and Murca, by not spending the money on important things.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

anuran: The more you eat the more you fart: Amazes me how Putin can develop all that war technology shiat in his giant third world country.

Same as other shiathole underdeveloped countries like Best Korea and Murca, by not spending the money on important things.


Touché.

Less missiles...we'd like universal healthcare and actual drivable roads now.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I remember doctors flying from windows like so many pigeons with clipped wings.  It's no wonder they were unwilling to declare the deaths Covid-19 when viral pneumonia declarations were consequence free.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Amazes me how Putin can develop all that war technology shiat in his giant third world country.


Step 1 : steal tech
Step 2 : copy it
Step 3 : profit

Just like china. Thing is, all those ''russian experts'' from the ussr are gonna die soon and then russia will really be farked.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So Putin's at what, Florida level lying now?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Inconceivable!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I still don't trust the Russian vaccine.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Russia has hidden 3 million dead in ukraine during the holodomor and tens of millions during the purges. So yeah, russia is a shiathole and has been for more than 100 years.


Yay communism!
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

anuran: The more you eat the more you fart: Amazes me how Putin can develop all that war technology shiat in his giant third world country.

Same as other shiathole underdeveloped countries like Best Korea and Murca, by not spending the money on important things.


Calling "murica" (so clever!) Undeveloped just shows your ignorance. Have you even travelled last your block?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I still don't trust the Russian vaccine.


You don't like blowing 6 on a breathalyzer after getting vaccinated?  The high alcohol content is how you know it's working.
 
