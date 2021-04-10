 Skip to content
 
Florida, man
21
•       •       •

duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...she talked about how it changed her world and she was getting nastygrams on Facebook and they can't go to their country club or wherever," said Judge Ruth.

Boo hoo, and my compliments to the judge on the deft burn.

"But I have yet to see any expression of regret about the impact it had on the victim in this case."

Glad he sees right through Ms. Hunter's Poor Wittle Me I Got Caught kabuki. I hope misery and alienation follow her for a long time.
 
Slappy_McSack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"attempting to return an item she didn't have in her possession"

Uh...wut?
 
austerity101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A reminder that "kabuki" is both an inaccurate analogy and considered racist and culturally insensitive.
 
austerity101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Slappy_McSack: "attempting to return an item she didn't have in her possession"

Uh...wut?


I have yet to see anyone explain exactly how this is supposed to work.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a good start!  Jail the plague rats!
 
Summa cum loudly
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, since Pier One is now Out of Business, I guess we can't attempt to replicate her astounding Fail, now can we?!
 
drayno76
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah the max was like 60 days or some shiat. 

I personally think she should have done the max both fine and time. Possibly with some completely humiliating community service like washing the windows of every publix while wearing a shirt that says, "Maskless coughing MAGAT moron"
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She should have been given community service as well and have to spend at least a year volunteering in a cancer ward. Or better yet, a hospice. Let's see how she feels after watching people die of that terrible illness.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

duppy: "...she talked about how it changed her world and she was getting nastygrams on Facebook and they can't go to their country club or wherever," said Judge Ruth.

Boo hoo, and my compliments to the judge on the deft burn.

"But I have yet to see any expression of regret about the impact it had on the victim in this case."

Glad he sees right through Ms. Hunter's Poor Wittle Me I Got Caught kabuki. I hope misery and alienation follow her for a long time.


I remember when this story was first reported.

I'm happy to see this overly-entitled biatch get the justice she deserves.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
30 Days In Jail For Intentionally Coughing On Cancer Patient

So 30 days for attempted murder.

Seems to me stand your ground could have applied and the cancer patient could have blasted the plague rat to hell and she would have deserved it.
 
Number 216
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
GOOD
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mrtraveler01:

I remember when this story was first reported.

I'm happy to see this overly-entitled biatch get the justice she deserves.

Well, maybe 1/20th of what she deserves, but given that she's a Kountry Klub Karen, even this is a pleasant surprise.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: She should have been given community service as well and have to spend at least a year volunteering in a cancer ward. Or better yet, a hospice. Let's see how she feels after watching people die of that terrible illness.


If she has no empathy for others, no amount of suffering is going to make her grow any. She'd just be one more thing the patients in those hospitals would have to endure, and that wouldn't be fair to them.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hahahaa!

Awesome.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: It's a good start!  Jail the plague rats!


While they're in jail, use Jacobson v Massachusetts and give them the vaccine. Actually just use JvM to roll out the vaccine.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

austerity101: A reminder that "kabuki" is both an inaccurate analogy and considered racist and culturally insensitive.


Noted!
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hunter has apologized and claimed her family are now "social pariahs" after the incident.

Good.  You acted in a hideous fashion that could have killed someone.  You SHOULD BE social pariahs.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: A reminder that "kabuki" is both an inaccurate analogy and considered racist and culturally insensitive.


Good one - I go all kamikaze when people use it wrong
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm  not saying coughing on someone isn't an asshole move that shouldn't be punished, but is it really a crime? Don't you need to prove harm in some kind of way?  Or do they consider that general threatening of someone?

Something like this shouldn't be jail time. But maybe a couple days in the stocks out in front of the courthouse were people can walk up and cough and fart on them might change their tune.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: KodosZardoz: She should have been given community service as well and have to spend at least a year volunteering in a cancer ward. Or better yet, a hospice. Let's see how she feels after watching people die of that terrible illness.

If she has no empathy for others, no amount of suffering is going to make her grow any. She'd just be one more thing the patients in those hospitals would have to endure, and that wouldn't be fair to them.


True. I guess that's why she's being evaluated. Gotta see if she truly is a sociopath.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pretty light sentence for attempted murder.  She should count her blessings and STFU.
 
