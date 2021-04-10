 Skip to content
(KOB4)   I double majored in Art History and Cannabus production   (kob.com)
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cannabis dude.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But not spelling
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cannabusses need maintenance too! 

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd like to see courses on the economics of cannabis production.   The ethics of water use and land use as well.

Though, it would be amusing to see the FFA start working with those little future pot growers.   Seeing a trimmigrant wearing the blue corduroy jacket would make me smile.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

From personal experience I say say with 100% accuracy an entire year's worth of smoking every day can be grown in a 20x20 plot with nothing but rainwater in Virginia.  Nothing needed but seeds.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I can also make moonshine at home (if I were so inclined, though I'm not), but that won't make it a fine sipping Scotch.

Grew up in Humboldt County.  Been around pot growers for nearly 50 years.   The changes in the way it was grown by a boyfriend in 1972 (speaking of seeds..and stems, too.) to what is being produced now is amazing.  Clones seem to be all the rage.

I don't use cannabis, but my husband does.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cannabus?

Like, a Scottish version of the OBD protocol used for automotive systems communication?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can always try the cannavan if the bus is too much

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

What I grew was top drawer.  Don't know what point you are trying to make but making fine scotch is immeasurably more difficult than growing good weed - that's why it's called weed.  If you don't smoke I suspect you don't know what you're talking about.  Hint:  pick indica seeds.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Oh I know than you might think.  And I have personally gone down to the local pot shop and told them to NOT sell my husband Sativa.   He will not shut up when he uses it.

But it's nice you have your own little patch.   I grow all kinds of things in my garden.  But I wouldn't extrapolate my delicious vegetables to massive commercial grows.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm 70, I've had gardens since I was 5.  I had a 30 acre farm in Virginia, 2 acres of vegies, 1 acre of berries, an acre of fruit trees and the rest ornamentals - a 30 ACRE garden.

Haven't smoked for quite some time now - it's bad for the lungs especially when you're older.

But your concerns about the environment and hemp are misplaced.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Where was your 30 acre garden?   It is absolutely an issue up in the hills of Humboldt County.

I certainly have no problem with hemp/cannabis growing.   But like a lot of other industrial scale food/cotton, etc. it can take up massive amounts of water.   Fun fact, the north flowing Eel River has water taken from it over the hill into the Russian River drainage.  Those grapes in Sonoma County won't water themselves.    Not to mention the trans-basin diversion of water from the Trinity River through tunnels to the Sacramento Valley.

So, there is limited water for industrial scale agriculture, which cannabis growing is.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Virginia, as I said.  Drip irrigation solves most water usage problems, nothing like the water needs of irrigating cotton in California.  Nowhere does it say that you have to grow stuff in Humboldt and nowhere does it suggest that growing wine is more environmentally sound than growing weed.  In fact, growing hemp does more carbon sequestration than wine vines and improves the soil more.  This is a silly discussion.  Also, I live in Iowa now which is the best farm land in the world.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But your concerns about the environment and hemp are misplaced.

Porkbelly: Virginia, as I said.  Drip irrigation solves most water usage problems, nothing like the water needs of irrigating cotton in California.  Nowhere does it say that you have to grow stuff in Humboldt and nowhere does it suggest that growing wine is more environmentally sound than growing weed.  In fact, growing hemp does more carbon sequestration than wine vines and improves the soil more.  This is a silly discussion.  Also, I live in Iowa now which is the best farm land in the world.


My concern are about the lands that I reside in, which are not VA or IA.   It is very different out here.  I agree that weed doesn't need to be grown in Humboldt (or the Emerald Triangle...though that term gets on my last nerve, right up there with Lost Coast).  However, "Humboldt" has a certain cache, that frankly I'd be happy to see go away.

There are big firms that do come into Humboldt for exactly that reason.   Education in the best way to grow pot is what I am talking about.  Much like logging, at one time clear cutting was the way to go, then the effects of erosion, etc were recognized and selective logging became more accepted.   Paradigms change.

Also, someone who says what it is like in VA or IA and that that applies everywhere is kind of right up there with a certain person who said California should just rake it's forests.  The environment of California is being impacted by the Greenrush grows.
 
mudpants
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I home schooled my self in both of those.  I don't need no stinkin degree
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Good. Grand. Wonderful.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

What variety though?
 
