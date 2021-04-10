 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Pope Francis telegraphs his condolences to Queen Elizabeth. In other news, telegraphs are still a thing like phone landlines and print newspapers   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...and grammar rules regarding apostrophes.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I feel sorry for the guy who has to deliver the telegram to Buckingham Palace. His only job is waiting for the pope to send a telegram to console the queen. No one else has any telegrams for him to deliver in all of London... ever.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean. how else do you communicate with someone who knew what the world was like before electricity.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Picturing Pope Francis going down to the Vatican City Western Union to send his message. Dear Queen, I'm sorry for your loss stop. I'm praying for you in your time of grief stop.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably a good idea.  He's been getting into the communion wine and has a tendency of flashing his dick during Teams meetings.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: ...and grammar rules regarding apostrophes.


but what if the telegraph has
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JerseyTim: Picturing Pope Francis going down to the Vatican City Western Union to send his message. Dear Queen, I'm sorry for your loss stop. I'm praying for you in your time of grief stop.


And then asking for help with the infamous El Guapo.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Picturing Pope Francis going down to the Vatican City Western Union to send his message. Dear Queen, I'm sorry for your loss stop. I'm praying for you in your time of grief stop.


And then asking, "How much is that so far?" as he counts up the coins in his hand.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Picturing Pope Francis going down to the Vatican City Western Union to send his message. Dear Queen, I'm sorry for your loss stop. I'm praying for you in your time of grief stop.


P.S. Let me know if you want me to stop by and console you in person stop if you know what I mean by air quotes consoling stop and I think that you do stop
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Huh, I wonder what service he used, Western Union finally shut down their service in 2006.

/Has a VoIP line, likes e911
//Still subscribed to local paper, was subscribed to 2 before the one from my hometown stopped mail delivery
///Not THAT old, just don't mind older technology that works well
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
15 billion Telegrams are delivered daily but it's news to Fark the technology exists.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Text her man.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
MY DEAR HIGHNESS REGINA STOP MY CONDOLENCES STOP PICK UP YOUR LATE HUSBANDS BASTARD CHILDREN STOP THEY ARE NO LONGER WELCOME IN THE EU STOP
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To my knowledge, the Vatican is the only remaining Western institution that literally communicates to the world by smoke signal. Telegrams are pretty advanced by comparison.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sinko swimo: 15 billion Telegrams are delivered daily but it's news to Fark the technology exists.


It's news to fark -- certainly news to me -- that 15 billion telegrams are being sent, daily, monthly or otherwise. I would like to hear more about this. Do all these people own flip phones?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He would have sent a letter, but he was too late for the 4:30 auto-gyro.
 
