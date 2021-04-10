 Skip to content
 
(Nola.com)   Two New Orleans tattoo shop owners accused in a ransom plot that involved a threat to turn an Alabama Confederate monument into a toilet, and then it gets weird   (nola.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"ornately carved stone relic"

Uhmm yeah a different article says it's just cast concrete. Also don't 'relics' by definition have to be of a certain age to qualify?

Turn it into a toilet. It's about the heritage
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good job covering your unique arm tattoos before moving stolen property and getting caught on camera doing so.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If that thing was really worth $500K it sure as shiat wouldn't be lying around in the cemetery.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The news organization reported that the banner included a quote from Black Liberation Army activist Assata Shakur, who was linked to a New Jersey state trooper's murder in 1973: "The rulers of this country have always considered their property more important than our lives."

media1.giphy.comView Full Size


/I find myself rooting for the "bad guys" here.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A shame it was returned.  Next time, just destroy it.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: If that thing was really worth $500K it sure as shiat wouldn't be lying around in the cemetery.


Maybe it's "antiques road show" 500k?
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

omg bbq: edmo: If that thing was really worth $500K it sure as shiat wouldn't be lying around in the cemetery.

Maybe it's "antiques road show" 500k?


That would be a Pawn Stars $50.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To be perfectly fair, any Confederate monument is a toilet.
 
palelizard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can we get a law where it's okay to break other laws if the results are hilarious? Maybe pay a fee/fine? Florida would make bank.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The news organization reported that the banner included a quote from Black Liberation Army activist Assata Shakur, who was linked to a New Jersey state trooper's murder in 1973: "The rulers of this country have always considered their property more important than our lives."

[media1.giphy.com image 306x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

/I find myself rooting for the "bad guys" here.


So, you think killing American soldiers is the best thing in the world?  Ain't you just so treasonous.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought that thing had been owned and used by Jefferson Davis during the war but it was commissioned in 1893 by some of his fangirls, there is no way it's worth $500 000 except maybe if it was built by a world renowned artist but there is no mention of the builder in the article.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I really wanted to see it turned into a toilet.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phalamir: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The news organization reported that the banner included a quote from Black Liberation Army activist Assata Shakur, who was linked to a New Jersey state trooper's murder in 1973: "The rulers of this country have always considered their property more important than our lives."

[media1.giphy.com image 306x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

/I find myself rooting for the "bad guys" here.

So, you think killing American soldiers is the best thing in the world?  Ain't you just so treasonous.


Let's define the "bad guys" here.

-The people who started a treasonous war?
-The people who made a toilet to commemorate a person who started the treasonous war?
-The people who maintain and own the toilet that commemorates a person who started a treasonous war?
-The people who stole the toilet that commemorates a person who started a treasonous war?
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I thought that thing had been owned and used by Jefferson Davis during the war but it was commissioned in 1893 by some of his fangirls, there is no way it's worth $500 000 except maybe if it was built by a world renowned artist but there is no mention of the builder in the article.


"Prosecutors estimate its value at $500,000."

That value seems to be based on spite.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mock26: talkertopc: I thought that thing had been owned and used by Jefferson Davis during the war but it was commissioned in 1893 by some of his fangirls, there is no way it's worth $500 000 except maybe if it was built by a world renowned artist but there is no mention of the builder in the article.

"Prosecutors estimate its value at $500,000."

That value seems to be based on spite.


And the amount of cocaine the cops planned to sprinkle on it when they found it.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: If that thing was really worth $500K it sure as shiat wouldn't be lying around in the cemetery.


Beauty is in the eye of the buttholder
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dumbasses deserved to get caught. It should have been dumped in the swamp on day 1, with only one person knowing the exact location. Go get it back if/when the demands were met.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The third guy looks like Herman Munster
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
64-media-tumblr-com.cdn.ampproject.orgView Full Size


So, we've going to jail those solders that helped tear down that statue of Saddam Hussain too?  Or the ones that did this?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: A shame it was returned.  Next time, just destroy it.


Says the person that works as a museum director. Lol.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


The look a little methed up.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

phalamir: So, you think killing American soldiers is the best thing in the world?  Ain't you just so treasonous.


Ok. To be fair I can see how what I wrote could be ambiguous.

To clarify: the "bad guys" in the article are the tattoo shop owners who likely stole the concrete seat. Assata Shakur's quote rings especially true here given the amount of investigative resources being poured into finding junk commemorating one of America's enemies.

In fact, I'm going to even go so far as to say the New Jersey state trooper killed in 1973 was probably a piece of sh*t who had it coming. The article's apparently framing is backwards, in my opinion.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gar1013: [bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 777x283]

The look a little methed up.


Nah. It's a police mugshot, not Olan Mills. The photographer probably delights in getting unflattering angles.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mock26: talkertopc: I thought that thing had been owned and used by Jefferson Davis during the war but it was commissioned in 1893 by some of his fangirls, there is no way it's worth $500 000 except maybe if it was built by a world renowned artist but there is no mention of the builder in the article.

"Prosecutors estimate its value at $500,000."

That value seems to be based on spite.


Cop math.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Should have busted it up into paver blocks
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gar1013: [bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 777x283]

The look a little methed up.


Told you....Herman Munster.
 
wademh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mock26: talkertopc: I thought that thing had been owned and used by Jefferson Davis during the war but it was commissioned in 1893 by some of his fangirls, there is no way it's worth $500 000 except maybe if it was built by a world renowned artist but there is no mention of the builder in the article.

"Prosecutors estimate its value at $500,000."

That value seems to be based on spite.


This of it this way. Say they did turn it into a toilet, and then they charged people to use it. I think they could ring up some fast cash.
 
