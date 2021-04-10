 Skip to content
 
(Comic Sands)   You're at a gas station, checking your phone for directions to your next destination, when a Karen starts biatching at you for sitting at the pump "too long". What do you do? WHAT DO YOU DO?   (comicsands.com) divider line
118
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah...no. Not a Karen.

If you are done pumping gas you need to move on and let someone else get their gas. You can whore for attention in any parking spot.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
probably should have watched the video first.
Plenty of other pumps.

/hangs head in shame.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Laugh.
The answer is laugh and finish what you're doing.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go inside and get a burrito.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder how many times she sat at a gas station pump until she got this reaction.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

oldernell: Go inside and get a burrito.


That's a good way to get your car keyed.....
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, other pumps were open, and yelling at someone to hurry up is a sure way to make them slow down...but valley gurl tik tokker needs to GTFO if she's done at the pump.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get out and start doing all your windows very carefully with their crappy squeegee.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You forgot to start with "pop quiz, hotshot"

I recently watched Speed. I hadn't seen it since the 90s. I was surprised how well it held up. There were a couple cheeseball scenes but otherwise it's a pretty solid movie.

Sorry to threadjack. Karens are stupid yada yada.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: You forgot to start with "pop quiz, hotshot"

I recently watched Speed. I hadn't seen it since the 90s. I was surprised how well it held up. There were a couple cheeseball scenes but otherwise it's a pretty solid movie.

Sorry to threadjack. Karens are stupid yada yada.


"Couple of cheeseball scenes" is high praise for a 90s Keanu Reeves movie
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come for the article, stay for the Wil Wheaton reference in the comments.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you that still don't get it: Everyone has a video camera 100% of the time. Act accordingly.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do what I do for people with not much education or brains here on fark, hit the ignore button.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Yeah, other pumps were open, and yelling at someone to hurry up is a sure way to make them slow down...but valley gurl tik tokker needs to GTFO if she's done at the pump.


If she was looking up directions after pumping the gas, I see that as a "reasonable delay".  Seriously, I would have just gone to another pump.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women drivers.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*despite the sentiment having already been expressed*

to hell with people who sloth at gas pumps. move your farking vehicle out of the way.

/reverse-karen'd
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: probably should have watched the video first.
Plenty of other pumps.

/hangs head in shame.


crap. i should've just looked at your second... 

/commits seppuku with a banana
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: *despite the sentiment having already been expressed*

to hell with people who sloth at gas pumps. move your farking vehicle out of the way.

/reverse-karen'd


There were several pumps open. "I want THAT one" is not a proper reason to act insane.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If someone starts throwing a Karen tantrum while I'm in my car and they want my spot then I'm afraid we are going to have to sit there until the end of time.
 
IvyLady [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stop referring to people as Karens because it's misogynist AF, and hasn't been even a little bit clever for a long time now.  You might as well use "b*tch", since that's exactly what you mean.
 
Chevello
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

oldernell: Go inside and get a burrito.

do some grocery shopping. Maybe get some nachos and a slurpee. Oh, no I can wait until the cheese is changed and the slurpee machine is ready. I've got ALL DAY now.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In Florida, it's standard practice to pump your gas then abandon your car at the pump to go buy beer, cigarettes, cash in some scratchers, and spend 10 minutes scratching off a fresh $20 worth of newly purchased scratchers.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Turn on the a/c and take a nap.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tfresh: Women drivers.


This Karen is driving a land rover. It screams "entitled rich Lady".
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

IvyLady: Stop referring to people as Karens because it's misogynist AF, and hasn't been even a little bit clever for a long time now.  You might as well use "b*tch", since that's exactly what you mean.


Calm down Karen.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: gameshowhost: *despite the sentiment having already been expressed*

to hell with people who sloth at gas pumps. move your farking vehicle out of the way.

/reverse-karen'd

There were several pumps open. "I want THAT one" is not a proper reason to act insane.


i killed myself 5 minutes before you responded, hah!
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had someone demand I move away from a pump while I was still sorting receipts and resetting computers (work vehicle) after fuelling with 5 other pumps available.  Took a lot not to shut the truck off, go back inside the store and browse forever.

Some people confuse gas pumps with lucky slot machines, apparently
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

IvyLady: Stop referring to people as Karens because it's misogynist AF, and hasn't been even a little bit clever for a long time now.  You might as well use "b*tch", since that's exactly what you mean.


Take it easy, Karen.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CSB: about 25+ years ago, I was 17 on my first multi state road trip. I stopped someplace to get gas.  I filled up, and was cleaning the windows with the squeegee. Some lady had just pulled in behind me and apparently didn't want to wait.  She starts honking the her horn. I yell "just a minute, let me clean my windshield real  quick." She just lays on her horn.
Fine! I yell. I throw the squeegee back in the bucket, give her the finger and drive off. I get about 45 minutes down the road and I realize I didn't pay for the gas.  I also had no idea what exit I got off at anyway.
So I just kept going.  Never did hear anything about it.

/side note for you youngsters, you used to be able to pump gas without paying for it first.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Douse the front driver's side tire with gasoline from the nozzle then drive away. No violence. No words.
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Might as well take a shiat while you're in there.

Had a cabbie do that and hold up a full line at a full gas station once, at least he stopped farting in the cab.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lead, follow, or get out of the way.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You know she sat there longer just to piss her off more.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Leave the car parked, go inside and spend 20 minutes taking a shiat, then maybe grab a cup of coffee, chit chat with the register worker, etc. then maybe get back in my car after another hour or so.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IvyLady: Stop referring to people as Karens because it's misogynist AF, and hasn't been even a little bit clever for a long time now.  You might as well use "b*tch", since that's exactly what you mean.


So you don't know that there's a male version of that term called "Kevin"?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Yeah...no. Not a Karen.

If you are done pumping gas you need to move on and let someone else get their gas. You can whore for attention in any parking spot.


I agree with you 95%.  It's maddening when you have to wait for somebody staring at their phone when you need them to move so you can get gas.  But if there's a bunch if open pumps then you don't have to wait unless you want to.  Just go to another pump.  There's no reason to flip out.
 
MHudson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Yeah, other pumps were open, and yelling at someone to hurry up is a sure way to make them slow down...but valley gurl tik tokker needs to GTFO if she's done at the pump.


If I need to look up directions before I leave, and there are plenty of pumps, I will absolutely sit there and do it because it's inconveniencing no one in their right mind.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I bet she honks her horn at the car in front of her .75 seconds after the light turns green.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IvyLady: Stop referring to people as Karens because it's misogynist AF, and hasn't been even a little bit clever for a long time now.  You might as well use "b*tch", since that's exactly what you mean.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
im putting a dollar on the karen is scared to try to reverse make the turn into the other row of pumps b/c she doesn't know how to drive her land whale.  and she'd rather be a complete psycho biatch for an hour at a random stranger than admit she shouldnt have a drivers license or own that vehicle.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Check the oil
Check the tires
Clean out the car...  Hey!  A lottery ticket.  Maybe it's a winner.  Just check the number on my phone.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IvyLady: Stop referring to people as Karens because it's misogynist AF, and hasn't been even a little bit clever for a long time now.  You might as well use "b*tch", since that's exactly what you mean.


biatching at the people who post here won't help, you should demand to speak to Fark's manager.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had something similar although a lot less err, Kareny happen a while ago. CSB:

I was coming out of Starbucks (sue me, this is the Seattle area, we're legally obligated to visit Starbucks at least once per fortnight) and was walking back to my car.  I stood beside my driver's side door for at least a half a minute dealing with coffee cup, phone (someone was texting me) keys, dropping keys, putting coffee cup on car, stuffing my bagel or whatever in my pocket so I could open the door, texting person back, etc., when I noticed someone had pulled up and was waiting to park in the parking spot next to mine, and was waiting for me to get in my car so they could park.

This was kind of odd, since my car was almost the only one in the parking lot and there were open spaces all over, even on the other side of my car which would have been closer to Starbucks, if that was what she cared about.

I looked back at her, and she did this irritated hand wave thing of "just get the fark out of the way, asshole, I wanna park there!" at me.  I pointedly looked at her, looked at the empty parking places, looked back at her, and took a long, slow sip of coffee while standing there.

After about another half a minute of us staring at each other, her waving her hands wildly while I drank coffee and didn't move, she eventually parked in a different spot.  She got out, glared at me (if looks from stupid people could kill, I'd be dead, but I'd have been dead a hundred times over before then) and snapped "You could have just moved!" and then went inside.

I suppose I could have moved, true.  But why?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IvyLady: Stop referring to people as Karens because it's misogynist AF, and hasn't been even a little bit clever for a long time now.  You might as well use "b*tch", since that's exactly what you mean.


Wow. A Karen apologist? I'll bet you think melanie was just an innocent victim of circumstance too?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: CSB: about 25+ years ago, I was 17 on my first multi state road trip. I stopped someplace to get gas.  I filled up, and was cleaning the windows with the squeegee. Some lady had just pulled in behind me and apparently didn't want to wait.  She starts honking the her horn. I yell "just a minute, let me clean my windshield real  quick." She just lays on her horn.
Fine! I yell. I throw the squeegee back in the bucket, give her the finger and drive off. I get about 45 minutes down the road and I realize I didn't pay for the gas.  I also had no idea what exit I got off at anyway.
So I just kept going.  Never did hear anything about it.

/side note for you youngsters, you used to be able to pump gas without paying for it first.


Legend has it, he's still on the lamb to this day.  Hunted and haunted, travelling back roads and by ways.  Always looking over his shoulder.  That's no way to live for decent folk but it's the life he chose.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Depends. Is there a movie theatre within walking distance?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I wonder how many times she sat at a gas station pump until she got this reaction.


This. Everything on TikTok is staged
 
tastyjaeger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
shoot the hostage?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What? No one got shot? What happened to you America?

/ All snark aside I'm glad it didn't end in violence.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hold up the gas line at Costco and you'll probably get shot.

/I can't believe how many people wait in line for 20+ minutes to save $2 in gas.
 
