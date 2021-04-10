 Skip to content
(Metro)   There are more clothing lines for dogs than disabled people   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Asinine, Clothing, Disability, Wheelchair, Velcro, Fashion, Adaptive clothing, Back closure, disability fashion stylist  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dats bekuzz peepulls luvs dere pweshus widdle fur babeez.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 people with disabilities
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Another none news item.

There are way more dogs then diasabled people.

Demand & supply....you social commies.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That doesn't surprise me in the least.  People who buy clothes for dogs have a lot of money.  People with disabilities in the U.S.A. are allowed to be paid less than minimum wage.

https://www.vox.com/identities/2020/3​/​16/21178197/people-with-disabilities-m​inimum-wage
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
People with more money than sense buy lots of clothes and outfits for their pets.  That demand begets a wide supply of stuff catering to parting those fools with their money.

/I've never tried to put anything other than a flea collar on my cats
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Demand & supply....you social commies.


Another instance where some dashes of a command economy is the humanitarian thing to do.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
LOL. And there are animal hospitals.
Some one is clearly lying when they say we can't Afford affordable healthcare
 
6nome
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Murica.
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Another none news item.

There are way more dogs then diasabled people.

Demand & supply....you social commies.


We just need more Instagram and other social media posts of adorable people with disabilities. Maybe with the filters that give them heart halos or anime eyes. Works for the pets.
 
6nome
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
UKica.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Another none news item.

There are way more dogs then diasabled people.

Demand & supply....you social commies.


Nailed it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

buttercat: people with disabilities


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LOL. And there are animal hospitals.
Some one is clearly lying when they say we can't Afford affordable healthcare


I had to pay several thousand for my cat when he got sick. And since they ran a ton of tests, did x-rays, etc no kitty insurance will cover him due to preexisting conditions.  But it's not tens of thousands of dollars like humans.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Q: Why are there more clothing lines for dogs than people with disabilities?

A: Uhhh, this is  capitalist for profit free market, what rock have you been under? If there is more X in the market than Y, it simply indicates there are better profits to earn from X. The market is an A-moral system for generating personal private profits, if you think Y is being left out in some way, then you need to start doing charity work for Y, casue those are not market problems, those are those people's personal problems, that are clearly not as profitable to see to as outfits for peole's pets.

Did you come down on the last drop of rain Dasiy?
If you come from somewhere that people's needs are seen to by the people and they don't get left behind because they are not profitable enough to help, i'd love to know where this is that i might join your more enlightened culture.

But i suspect you're really just another free market ass hole behaving all free market to stroke yourself off as it pleases you, and then making a show in words alone, of oh no these poor people that are being left out, if only there was some form of civilization that would look out for them too.


Free market ass hole, pay up or STFU and GTFO, restrooms are for paying customers only.

Mister Buttons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Disabled people have dryers, or helpers who take their clothes to the laundromat.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's sad that there are more clothing lines for dogs than disabled people.

I'm not saying we should rip the clothes off dogs and clothe the disabled.

Just saying there should be a happy medium.
 
farkeruk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: There are way more dogs then diasabled people.


Also, disabled people are often more irregular. If you're making a *clothing line* it's because you have a regular product. Disabled people's clothing is more about a custom-made product.

My wife volunteers for a local organisation that makes and modifies clothes for disabled people.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: People with more money than sense buy lots of clothes and outfits for their pets.  That demand begets a wide supply of stuff catering to parting those fools with their money.

/I've never tried to put anything other than a flea collar on my cats


What about Kitten Mittens?
It's Always Sunny - Kitten Mittens
Youtube 22O6Nmjt-mw
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
'At home I wear hardly anything because I'm just never comfortable. I live in pyjamas,' she explains.

Comfort is important to me and I wear pajamas when I'm out and about

Ralph Lauren Supreme Comfort lounge pants, short over long for the win

that and pretty much nothing else now that I'm retired

it's awesome and I'm able
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good point. We do need a line of clothing for disabled dogs.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seems like an odd metric to focus on.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I try to stop mrs Baka from buying sweaters for the puppy

But she keeps on

/short hair, needs her sweaters in the winter l
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People like dogs.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Disabled people have dryers, or helpers who take their clothes to the laundromat.


That is true.  I did home healthcare for 7 yrs.  I had clients that truly needed an aide.  There were more who were just fat, lazy assholes that were too lazy to help themselves.  And clients who lived with family were worse.  I got paid to take care of them, not their lazy, fat assed adult children's messes.  And two guesses which race was chronically guilty of that crap?

One turned me in for something then begged me to come back afterwards, I never returned.

Thankless, grossly underpaid job.

You dress disabled people weak side first then their strong side.  Reverse the procedure to undress them.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

solokumba: Just saying there should be a happy medium.


Here ya go:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Probably because just for every 1000 disabled people, there'd need to be 250-500 different alterations needed for various pic lines or whatever access they need.  An alteration shop could easily put in some sort of Velcro closed access flap or a zipper wherever needed pretty inexpensively.

If we want to get technical, pregnancy is considered a disability, and there's tons of maternity clothes out there.

PvtStash: Q: Why are there more clothing lines for dogs than people with disabilities?

A: Uhhh, this is  capitalist for profit free market, what rock have you been under? If there is more X in the market than Y, it simply indicates there are better profits to earn from X. The market is an A-moral system for generating personal private profits, if you think Y is being left out in some way, then you need to start doing charity work for Y, casue those are not market problems, those are those people's personal problems, that are clearly not as profitable to see to as outfits for peole's pets.


I'll presume that Cuba, China, North Korea, Myanmar, and the old USSR have many fashionable clothing choices available to those with disabilities.   Sweden and the surrounding countries probably have free delivery of them.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because:

(1) "With disabilities" isn't a general one-size fits all category.  The specific arrangement of special design considerations like access breaks for tubes vary wildly with the specifics of the therapy being applied and thus the underlying condition being treated.  This is fundamentally a problem more appropriately addressed by specialty or even outright bespoke clothing design than attempting to modify mass-market designs.

(2) The vast majority of disabilities don't require specific clothing at all.  For instance, the necessary accommodation for many mobility-limiting conditions is just to have a shirt that can open on one side instead of needing to be pulled on over the head.  That's already a normal form of clothing, and the people with those limitations can just buy existing button-up shirts (or zip-up shirts if it's related to finger dexterity) without needing to be condescended to by the fashion industry.

(3) Counting by "clothing line" is the objectively incorrect way to evaluate how much of a given type of clothing is available.  "Lines" refer exclusively to functionally meaningless vanity factors for conspicuous consumption purposes and have nothing to do with the practical characteristics of the product.  Like, there are about fifteen thousand different "lines" of pantsuits that are almost literally identical even in appearance, this clearly is not a good metric in the first place.

(4) There are more dogs than disabled people in general.  By such a large margin that it's entirely conceivable that even accounting for the fact that most dogs don't have any clothing beyond a collar and a leash there are still more "customers" among the canine population than the disabled population.

(5) Being disabled is (in many cases, though point one about "disabled" being functionally meaningless and every specific disability having specific requirements still holds) kind of expensive, as are all medical issues.  Buying fashion brands and clothing by brand-label is basically the definition of an unnecessary, frivolous waste of money.  I'm not going to say that entertainment is without value or anything, or that disabled people shouldn't ever spend their money on entertainment... I'm just saying that maybe the very specific geeky niche entertainment interest of fashion shopping might not be something most disabled people are inclined to spend money on when they could instead just buy a normal wal-mart sweater and cut a hole in it for their colostomy bag or whatever and then spend their limited funds on food and rent and shiat instead.

Like... I am sympathetic for the specific person in TFA, whose specific set of problems and extremely personal and individual hangups about what she envisions her personal dignity to consist of sounds like they add up to a really rough time.  But reasonable accommodation for her borderline irreproducible set of extremely narrow requirements (that apparently can't be easily resolved by just typing them into a google search and shopping online for smaller-lot clothing for... reasons?) clearly don't include an entire industry throwing millions of pounds onto a bonfire by stocking every one of their stores with alternate versions of literally every product in literally every size which only like five people in the entire nation would even potentially want to buy.

Reasonable accommodation consists of reasonable asks, at some point you have to, as the person with the exceptional issue, take your own steps to secure your own comfort etc.
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheReject: People like dogs.


Yeah, I really hate when the disabled vets in the motorized wheelchairs try to joust with walking folks. At least they don't bite.
 
zjoik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 672x500]


how many stray disabled people have you adopted?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: solokumba: Just saying there should be a happy medium.

Here ya go:

[Fark user image 225x225]


Thank you
 
austerity101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Seems like an odd metric to focus on.


Our society routinely treats pets better than it treats people with disabilities. It's not so much a good numeric comparison as a comparison of values.
 
austerity101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Imagine if our country just clothed its needy.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

th0th: TheReject: People like dogs.

Yeah, I really hate when the disabled vets in the motorized wheelchairs try to joust with walking folks. At least they don't bite.


Try edging up to that, you can't use it as you're go-to you donut
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Influencer Joe Bird, 28, has cerebral palsy, which affects movement and coordination in the body. Until the age of 16, he was unable to do up his buttons independently.

Also

I have no clothes with buttons other than Henley style shirts

do you like pajamas wear them,
if you don't like buttons don't wear em
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The trouble with buttons is they always fall off
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

solokumba: It's sad that there are more clothing lines for dogs than disabled people.

I'm not saying we should rip the clothes off dogs and clothe the disabled.

Just saying there should be a happy medium.


I don't think the dogs would necessarily mind, but it would be hard to find a good fit.  You don't often see clothing on a dog that's big enough to fight back.
 
