(WRCB)   Drivers license lost in a tornado in Calhoun, found by a boy in Calhoun. No big deal you say? Well think again   (wrcbtv.com) divider line
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The southern states have a lot of common named towns and counties.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weaver said maybe there's a message hidden in all of this.

Keep your ID securely in your wallet?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Weaver said maybe there's a message hidden in all of this.

Keep your ID securely in your wallet?


Stay the fark away from tornadoes?
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why are they posting a picture of someone else's id online?
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HugeMistake: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Weaver said maybe there's a message hidden in all of this.

Keep your ID securely in your wallet?

Stay the fark away from tornadoes?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Weaver said maybe there's a message hidden in all of this.

Keep your ID securely in your wallet?


It may have been in the dead person's wallet.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They live in Calhoun County, we live in Calhoun, Georgia, my last name is Weaver and there's a town in Calhoun County that's Weaver," Nathan Weaver said.
Weaver said maybe there's a message hidden in all of this. He said he hopes to give the ID back to the family if they want it.

This reminds of a country song that came out in the 60s.   Looking for coincidences in the randomness of the universe.   It borders on woo.

History Repeats Itself.

Buddy Starcher - "History Repeats Itself"
Youtube FO-WJrCH-mg
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/wanted for questioning
 
