(Citizens Voice)   88-year-old convinces family to let him take one last drive in his vintage pickup before giving up the keys. You know what happens next   (citizensvoice.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
At some point during the short drive, Lorenz, who has dementia, took a wrong turn and got lost.

.....

Garton said while her father has dementia, he's "still very with it" and knew he was lost.

"He kept thinking he could figure it out and wasn't able to. It's very typical of that disease," she said. "It's embarrassing to have to go up to people and say, 'I'm lost.' You're recognizing it and admitting it to yourself."

Garton said her father's driving prowess during the 10 hours and 350 miles should be admired. The vehicle doesn't have power steering and is equipped with the old school "three-on-the-tree" manual transmission shifter on the steering column.

Repeat after me.

You don't let people with dementia drive.
You don't let people with dementia drive.
YOU DON'T LET PEOPLE WITH DEMENTIA DRIVE ALONE!

You know he gets confused.  You know what happens to him when he's confused.  AND YOU STILL LET HIM GET BEHIND THE GODDAMN WHEEL?!?!?!?!?!?

What if he had taken a wrong turn, driven the wrong way and killed someone and himself?  You should be responsible for that death because you let someone who was impaired get behind the wheel.

And no, I'm not going to admire his driving prowess for the 350 journey he should never have been on.  It was plain damn luck.
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BizarreMan: And no, I'm not going to admire his driving prowess for the 350 journey he should never have been on.  It was plain damn luck.


I admire that the functioning brain cells he had left worked together to get him the fark out of Ohio
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

forteblast: BizarreMan: And no, I'm not going to admire his driving prowess for the 350 journey he should never have been on.  It was plain damn luck.

I admire that the functioning brain cells he had left worked together to get him the fark out of Ohio


He has dementia, he's not stupid

His family on the other hand have been fully infected with Ohio for at least not having someone ride along
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ohio? Ok, so he dies of COVID-19 because no one in the family ever wore a mask or distanced.

/was i close?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
again?  they really should've taken his keys away after he did it the other day
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He fixed the cable?
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

If they were gonna let him drive (which I don't condone in anyway, shape or form) why wasn't any one else in the damned car with him?!  I mean, they should have never let him do it, but there was clearly a way to stop him from getting lost.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
forteblast:

Autopilot kicked, told the body  now's our chance"

Body then slowed down cause of hunger.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: again?  they really should've taken his keys away after he did it the other day


No that was his brother Peat
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So..old fart with dementia convinces his family to let him drive and put everyone else on the road with him in danger.

Sorry not sorry.  Other people's safety trumps some old fart's need for nostalgia.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: So..old fart with dementia convinces his family to let him drive and put everyone else on the road with him in danger.

Sorry not sorry.  Other people's safety trumps some old fart's need for nostalgia.


Or our need to read about it again.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Would you want to be in the car with an 88 year old driver? I sure as hell wouldn't.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: The more you eat the more you fart: So..old fart with dementia convinces his family to let him drive and put everyone else on the road with him in danger.

Sorry not sorry.  Other people's safety trumps some old fart's need for nostalgia.

Or our need to read about it again.


Eh?  You have to speak up.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the guy decided he liked his truck more than his family and was trying to put distance between the two.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what happens next

TWO DOZEN FARMER'S MARKETS LATER....
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He drove around with his Mr. Microphone and picked up god looking women.
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a cute and adorable story. I man with dementia was allowed to drive 350 miles on public roads in a 4000 pound vehicle. Warms my heart.
 
ocd002
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SmithHiller: He drove around with his Mr. Microphone and picked up god looking women.


"Hey good lookin' I'll be back to pick you up later!"

Seriously though, we had to take my grandpa's keys away at 61 when he thought the car in front of him had turned already and started making his turn onto the main road right into the back of their car.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least he didn't die doing what he loved.

First time for everything!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was about 6 when I accompanied my grandfather to the car to go for a ride.  He had been out of it for years, but I figured that at least I could get help or blow the horn.  I knew he wasn't going very far anyways as he didn't have any keys, as they were all hidden from him.

After talking to him a bit, I coaxed him back into the house when he couldn't get the car started.

Occasionally he'd sneak out of the house in the winter without a coat, and the neighbors would have to go track him down.  He was always trying to 'go home', which was the homestead that had been torn down 40+ years prior.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh, piss off. If we can let people with dementia be POTUS, we can let them drive.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this isn't a repeat so much; it tells a much more detailed story of what happened, and sadly it turns out the elderly man has a squirming bag of chucklefarks for a family.  and yes it does bare saying, it's lucky for his health that he was white went he got pulled over obviously incapacitated.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was heading towards Iowa, which is the second Ohio of the Midwest?

/At least there's cheap pork and sweetcorn here.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He went back to Wilkes Barre? After showing up there the other day you would think he would have picked somewhere nicer.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Maybe he thought he was headed towards Iowa.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No power steering?? no thanks gramps
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
BizarreMan:

You don't let people with dementia drive.
You don't let people with dementia drive.
YOU DON'T LET PEOPLE WITH DEMENTIA DRIVE ALONE!

This^^^

My dad is eight years younger than this guy and has Alzheimer's.  There is no goddamn way we would let him behind the wheel, let alone start and drive the car. Of course at this point, he may not even know how to start their car (a pushbutton start Toyota). Mom hides the keys anyway.

/ I'm not a truck guy, but I would dearly love to have an old pickup like that
// more than any other antique vehicle
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Benjimin_Dover:

Oh, piss off. If we can let people with dementia be POTUS, we can let them drive.

Trump didn't have dementia, he was just regular crazy.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
he fixes the cable?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
elderly abuse
reckless endangerment
 
jimjays
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm surprised no one has figured out what really happened here. He snuck off to see an old girlfriend. The wife made it pretty tough, too, when she insisted he follow her. She knew what he was up to...
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Benjimin_Dover:

Oh, piss off. If we can let people with dementia be POTUS, we can let them drive.

Trump didn't have dementia, he was just regular crazy.


*laughs in Reagan*
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: So..old fart with dementia convinces his family to let him drive and put everyone else on the road with him in danger.

Sorry not sorry.  Other people's safety trumps some old fart's need for nostalgia.


Here is the thing that everyone wants to dance around... Generally speaking you or I have no authority over other people. My neighbor is old, at what point am I able to dictate what he does?

If my neighbor is my Dad, legally, that changes very little. He doesn't need my permission.

There is a whole legal process to become a legal guardian of an adult. It's pretty rare though. The family really has no obligation to tell the old guy not to drive and, almost certainty, no actual ability to prevent it.

They certainty don't have an obligation to take guardianship of an old guy just because he is struggling mentally.

What we are looking at here is a fundementally broken system that we prefer to ignore and then blame the wrong people when something goes wrong.
 
austerity101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is why we need to retest drivers aggressively after a certain age.
 
Jeff73
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Give the guy a break he was just looking for a farmers' market to run through
 
Kraig57
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

austerity101: This is why we need to retest drivers aggressively after a certain age. at every renewal.



Fixed to be 14th Amendment Compliant.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"All's well that ends well."   Abe Lincoln
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

no1curr: forteblast: BizarreMan: And no, I'm not going to admire his driving prowess for the 350 journey he should never have been on.  It was plain damn luck.

I admire that the functioning brain cells he had left worked together to get him the fark out of Ohio

He has dementia, he's not stupid

His family on the other hand have been fully infected with Ohio for at least not having someone ride along


He is gifting the truck to his 17 year old grandson so your first point is open to question.
 
IDisME
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Ohio? Ok, so he dies of COVID-19 because no one in the family ever wore a mask or distanced.

/was i close?


Not close.  By the sounds of it, they all had just gotten vaccinated and treating it like an "off" switch, decided to have a get together.  smh.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: The more you eat the more you fart: So..old fart with dementia convinces his family to let him drive and put everyone else on the road with him in danger.

Sorry not sorry.  Other people's safety trumps some old fart's need for nostalgia.

Here is the thing that everyone wants to dance around... Generally speaking you or I have no authority over other people. My neighbor is old, at what point am I able to dictate what he does?

If my neighbor is my Dad, legally, that changes very little. He doesn't need my permission.

There is a whole legal process to become a legal guardian of an adult. It's pretty rare though. The family really has no obligation to tell the old guy not to drive and, almost certainty, no actual ability to prevent it.

They certainty don't have an obligation to take guardianship of an old guy just because he is struggling mentally.

What we are looking at here is a fundementally broken system that we prefer to ignore and then blame the wrong people when something goes wrong.


After my mom died I realized the extent of my dad's dementia that she had been covering. In the guise of going through her will and making a new will for him in his finance guy's off office, we had an attorney draw up durable power of attorney papers for him to sign over to me. It took me two years after that to get him diagnosed and to take his cars away. Now he is in a very nice memory care facility. If he had killed someone or hurt himself I would have been responsible.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SmithHiller: He drove around with his Mr. Microphone and picked up god looking women.


Who had fallen down and couldn't get up....  and I don't think anyone has a picture of god, or women who look like him...
 
Jurodan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So... he didn't drive through a farmers market, hit anyone, drive off the road, or die? Um... okay, I guessI should have expected he got lost, but really, this was the best worst outcome.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

There are legal pilots of that age authorized to give rides (unpaid) to your granddaughter in a 150mph airplane.

/no me neither
 
X-Geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: again?  they really should've taken his keys away after he did it the other day


Maybe the whole family has Alzheimer's and forgot about the first time.
 
vegaswench
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Luckily my grandpa was wise enough to turn in his keys when he side-swiped a parked vehicle while me and my little brother were in the car with him. It really shook him up. My grandma, though, she fought giving up driving tooth and nail.

I can't say as I blamed her. The old folks are essentially giving up their freedom. I mean, think back to when you first got your license and was allowed to drive on your own. For me, it was like a switch went off and I had the keys to the kingdom. I know one day I will have to stop driving (hopefully decades from now), but that loss will be keen.

That being said, I support re-testing senior citizens. It's just too dangerous.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IDisME: gameshowhost: Ohio? Ok, so he dies of COVID-19 because no one in the family ever wore a mask or distanced.

/was i close?

Not close.  By the sounds of it, they all had just gotten vaccinated and treating it like an "off" switch, decided to have a get together.  smh.


yeegads
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...Mrs Todd's Shortcut?
 
