(Gizmodo)   Bad: there's something called the "Doomsday Glacier". Worse: It's becoming more unstable. Worst: It could collapse soon and raise sea levels worldwide queuing a deluge of Kevin Costner meme pics   (earther.gizmodo.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All this has very serious consequences for those living along the coast. Thwaites Glacier's collapse would raise sea levels by 1.5 to 3 feet (0.5 to 0.9 meters), and could also trigger an even worse chain of events because it could initiate the collapse of another nearby imperiled ice shelf, the Pine Island Glacier. Together, these shelves act as a braking mechanism on land ice that, if released into the open waters, could push seas up to 10 feet (3.1 meters), overwhelming coastal cities around the world.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well aint that a shame
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So no one guarding Earth's hard reset button.

Kinda seems like the biggest farking security risk on the planet.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Kinda seems like the biggest farking security risk on the planet.


Yup. If people think that COVID caused trouble or cost ''the economy'' a shiat ton of money, this would be a thousand times worse minimum.

A 10 feet rise in sea levels in like a day or a week would fark everything up.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
One thing that probably almost no one thought of...

If that happens.... hmmm... what happens to like almost EVERY SINGLE nuclear power plant in the world thats on the coast line?

We might have a big farking problem.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Okay, I hope The Pentagon can install liquid nitrogen compressors, gently, and hose that sucker down.

Send people with tanks of liquid nitrogen and fresh water.

Spray and pray.

Then guard it.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Learn to swim

/see you down in Arizona Bay?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All the richie richies with their coastal properties trying to own the beach will be complaining loud for their government bailout.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
don't live near the sea
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The biggest mistake that humans ever made was thinking that the continents are right now, as they always have been.  And at the same time, didn't even consider that we are still in the last ice age.  So the sea levels are quite literally dependent on that ice staying where it is.

We have an awful lot of real estate, and people, living in places that could easily be overrun, and under water, and there is nothing in the world that can stop it.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh Thank God
Youtube ce-LjCpserA


/i saw this in theater
//there are worse costner films
///oh thank god
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sweet. My dream of an oceanfront home in Denver is that much closer to becoming a reality.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I spent a summer in the early 90s working on a trail crew in Glacier National Park. Pretty soon, they're going to have to rename it to All Melted National Park.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And China will, of course, start burning even *more* dirty coal imported from the US to hasten the end of the world, because money>the planet and besides, they will simply forcibly evacuate any of *their* population away from anywhere that might get flooded out (if those people are actually valuable to their economy) so as to not have to replace any of their near-slave-status workforces.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Very expensive Hugin 6000 AUV was lost diving under the ice during Antarctic research trips in 2019 same time frame this research was being done.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/201​9​/feb/14/search-for-shackletons-enduran​ce-called-off-after-loss-of-submarine?​CMP=share_btn_fb&fbclid=IwAR08ijwNVofv​u73SQNwRmHsb4qKHC5JDEf1t7rUjzMCxu1qCaC​ffSAd7qoM
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: All this has very serious consequences for those living along the coast. Thwaites Glacier's collapse would raise sea levels by 1.5 to 3 feet (0.5 to 0.9 meters), and could also trigger an even worse chain of events because it could initiate the collapse of another nearby imperiled ice shelf, the Pine Island Glacier. Together, these shelves act as a braking mechanism on land ice that, if released into the open waters, could push seas up to 10 feet (3.1 meters), overwhelming coastal cities around the world.

[Fark user image image 668x542]

Well aint that a shame


Yeah, look at that map.  I know Farkers are gleeful about sea level rise ruining Florida, but look what it ruins.  The Everglades and Democratic strongholds.  Gonna be a lot harder to win Florida when Pinellas, Miami-Dade, and Broward are underwater.
/careful what you wish for, dumbass
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Man, those Chinese really go all-out on their hoaxes, don't they? Almost admirable.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whats the worry? We hired a great guy from the temp agency to handle the problem, he said he would get right on it. Oh what was his name again....ummmm, it was.....hang on, gotta check the file


Oh right, it was  Mr Cifer. Lu was his first name, did have the heart to tell him only someone who hates their kid would give them that name
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh dear, I was just coming down from the Daily Alarmist Fark Article that the Yellowstone Supervolcano is sure to explode in our lifetimes!! Is the Giant Asteroid article scheduled for tomorrow?
 
