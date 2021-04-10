 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Yo, I heard you like coverage of too much coverage of Prince Philip's death   (nbcnews.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, this is Fark where we love covering coverage of excessive coverage because Drew is a news addict and nobody is willing to stage an intervention.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it was farcical. BBC1 & BBC 2 were simulcasting the same stuff for most of the day, then mixed it up a little with different hagiographies. BBC Scotland simulcasts BBC1 most of the time, but also got in on the action. BBC Alba is the Gaelic language channel, and I think it was broadcasting, but wall-to-wall Phillip. Didn't check if it was even in Gaelic. And BBC4, which is usually music documentaries and old Top of the Pops (but not those episodes) didn't even broadcast last night. Every TV news bulletin was all about it, and I don't think the BBC Scotland news even covered anything else but him in Scotland.

I guess the same held true for BBC Radio, but I only listen to the radio in the car, but Radio 2 and 6 Music were simulcasting Phillip at about 1500 yesterday.

I get why it's kinda important news, but there's no need to cancel all broadcasting and put the exact same programming on all channels. Take over BBC 1 and have half-hourly news updates on the BBC News channel to confirm he's still deid, same for Radio 4. But they've got plenty bandwidth, they could have shifted normal programming to a different channel and still had non-stop obituaries and hagiographies.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Radio 1 was kind of interesting with a few hours of "tasteful" instrumental versions of pop songs and no DJs.
 
dready zim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
May he racist in peace
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow, the British sure love Germans lording over them.
Yikes
 
jayphat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does the phone line take you to a recording that says "find something else to complain about, wanker"?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Yes, this is Fark where we love covering coverage of excessive coverage because Drew is a news addict and nobody is willing to stage an intervention.


Says the guy with the lifetime Totalfark subscription.

I liked the coverage.  He seemed like quite a guy.  And what a love story.
 
Mouser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did they do the operation, is the Head dead yet?
You know the boys in the newsroom got a running bet.
Get the widow on the set!
We need dirty laundry!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: Wow, the British sure love Germans lording over them.
Yikes


He was Greek, and he gave up his Greekhood and all his titles to go follow the Queen his whole life.
Literally.  He always had to be seen walking behind her.
 
dready zim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bslim: Wow, the British sure love Germans lording over them.
Yikes


He was a Greek immigrant who lived off welfare, incestuously married a blood relative who has been recorded on video doing nazi salutes, his kids are divorcees with hardly a successful marriage among them, one is even wanted by the FBI for involvement in sex trafficking, he lived a lavish lifestyle on the taxpayers money and was a massive racist.

God bless 'im. National treasure.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can you imagine CNN doing this?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

