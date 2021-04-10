 Skip to content
(News.com.au) Sad photo shows reality for COVID patients being treated in hospital captivates the world
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whoever thought of doing that is too nice of a person for this world.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Um... to all y'all thinking it's compassionate, it's an improvised mitt that can be used in the ICU so the patient can't pull lines or their breathing tube. Sorry to bust the bubble.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kozlo: Um... to all y'all thinking it's compassionate, it's an improvised mitt that can be used in the ICU so the patient can't pull lines or their breathing tube. Sorry to bust the bubble.


I'm not sure of that.  My mother was intubated at the end of her life (not Covid) and they simply tied her arm to the bed (loosely) because she was pulling out the equipment even while sedated.

That picture doesn't look like it would stop anything?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kozlo: Um... to all y'all thinking it's compassionate, it's an improvised mitt that can be used in the ICU so the patient can't pull lines or their breathing tube. Sorry to bust the bubble.


...what "bubble?" Seriously, did you somehow think that you were shoving aside the illusory curtain of compassion to show us... what, exactly? A pedestrian nursing procedure that merely helps to keep lines in place?

"That'll show 'em, getting all mushy about a passive restraint! Let 'em try to feel compassion now, now that they're WOKE! HA-HAHAHAHA!"

FFS.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FormlessOne:

Dang, talk to your therapist.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
IRestoreFurniture:

Protocol is restraints for wrist and mitts for hands. A bubble in your palm prevents gripping things, also pads hands from pressure ulcers.

Source - I'm in an ICU practically every working day.
 
valenumr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: kozlo: Um... to all y'all thinking it's compassionate, it's an improvised mitt that can be used in the ICU so the patient can't pull lines or their breathing tube. Sorry to bust the bubble.

...what "bubble?" Seriously, did you somehow think that you were shoving aside the illusory curtain of compassion to show us... what, exactly? A pedestrian nursing procedure that merely helps to keep lines in place?

"That'll show 'em, getting all mushy about a passive restraint! Let 'em try to feel compassion now, now that they're WOKE! HA-HAHAHAHA!"

FFS.


It is sort of debunking a sun article, so I don't see the problem.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kozlo: Um... to all y'all thinking it's compassionate, it's an improvised mitt that can be used in the ICU so the patient can't pull lines or their breathing tube. Sorry to bust the bubble.


I woke up too soon after a colectomy 10 years ago and pulled out that tube, because it feels like you can't breathe- I couldn't get it out fast enough, much to the dismay of the disembodied voice saying, "Please stop, you canbreathe.
Went to the ICU afterwards, saw or heard nothing like you're saying.

Besides, either way it's an act of compassion and deep humanity.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: kozlo: Um... to all y'all thinking it's compassionate, it's an improvised mitt that can be used in the ICU so the patient can't pull lines or their breathing tube. Sorry to bust the bubble.

I woke up too soon after a colectomy 10 years ago and pulled out that tube, because it feels like you can't breathe- I couldn't get it out fast enough, much to the dismay of the disembodied voice saying, "Please stop, you canbreathe.
Went to the ICU afterwards, saw or heard nothing like you're saying.

Besides, either way it's an act of compassion and deep humanity.


Kind of my point as well.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
lindalouwho:

It protects the hands from gripping and prevents pressure sores. That's it. Not everyone gets mitts people, but they should if they're being restrained.

Yeesh.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kozlo: IRestoreFurniture:

Protocol is restraints for wrist and mitts for hands. A bubble in your palm prevents gripping things, also pads hands from pressure ulcers.

Source - I'm in an ICU practically every working day.


I doubt there's time for pressure ulcers to form on a covid patient. What's it take, 2-3 weeks to die (tfa says she was dying).
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

valenumr: FormlessOne: kozlo: Um... to all y'all thinking it's compassionate, it's an improvised mitt that can be used in the ICU so the patient can't pull lines or their breathing tube. Sorry to bust the bubble.

...what "bubble?" Seriously, did you somehow think that you were shoving aside the illusory curtain of compassion to show us... what, exactly? A pedestrian nursing procedure that merely helps to keep lines in place?

"That'll show 'em, getting all mushy about a passive restraint! Let 'em try to feel compassion now, now that they're WOKE! HA-HAHAHAHA!"

FFS.

It is sort of debunking a sun article, so I don't see the problem.


Is it though, did your empathy disappear because of it?
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Holy ,&:!;:& seriously. I work in a freaking ICU, I've been in healthcare for a decade and people want to argue my practice with me. This is why healthcare sucks in America, and why covid has taken hold. All y'all think you are the know it all healthcare providers. Great googa mooga this is crazy.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kozlo: lindalouwho:

It protects the hands from gripping and prevents pressure sores. That's it. Not everyone gets mitts people, but they should if they're being restrained.

Yeesh.


Sorry you've become so jaded and emotionless about dying, I know a lot of nurses, it happens. May be time for another department for a bit.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think this whole "humanity" thing may have been a mistake.

This is my body leaving the soul and marching straight to hell im coming tupac
Youtube SGw9MvK6Y6g
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kozlo: Holy ,&:!;:& seriously. I work in a freaking ICU, I've been in healthcare for a decade and people want to argue my practice with me. This is why healthcare sucks in America, and why covid has taken hold. All y'all think you are the know it all healthcare providers. Great googa mooga this is crazy.


Some of us have been on this earth 3 times longer than you have, so we've been around a lot of death. Especially lately.

Quite a few few people on Fark have talked about losing parents, friends, relatives to covid. Maybe you should stfu instead of stabbing them.
Just a thought.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kozlo: Holy ,&:!;:& seriously. I work in a freaking ICU, I've been in healthcare for a decade and people want to argue my practice with me. This is why healthcare sucks in America, and why covid has taken hold. All y'all think you are the know it all healthcare providers. Great googa mooga this is crazy.


Don't you know the new debate is that we can't say provider anymore? Because it's a nazi term or some horseshiat.

/really it's just to denigrate mid-levels like PAs, np
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
lindalouwho:

I'm not jaded and emotionless. Yes I've seen lots of death. I've worked in ERs, ORs, ICUs, I've been sprayed with Hep C blood, bedbugs, stuck with needles and the lot. I'm not saying that this isn't compassionate, it's just that wrapping a hand in two ballooned gloves is not primarily so a patient can feel another hand on them as they pass. It's for protection of the patient to ensure that they don't injure themselves while care is delivered. What has me jaded is faksticks who want to argue about what's best for them when it's stuff read on doctor google. A pressure sore can develop within hours of a patient lying motionless, intubated patients swat and are disoriented.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
cheap_thoughts:

Mid level is the eschewed terminology as far as I know. I respond to hey you usually.
 
