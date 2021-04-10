 Skip to content
 
(The Sun)   Huge 6ft mountain of rubbish dumped in garden after son 'advertizes his cottage as illegal tip', neighbors a little upset (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay...I'll bite....what the heck is a TIP?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the festering mound"
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: Okay...I'll bite....what the heck is a TIP?


A place where you can dump rubbish. Like a City Dump.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Pro-Tip may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: Okay...I'll bite....what the heck is a TIP?


10 to 20 percent, but that's not important right now.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone didn't pay off Richie Aprile.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: Okay...I'll bite....what the heck is a TIP?


It's a glans, but that's not important right now
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: Okay...I'll bite....what the heck is a TIP?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The neighbors should have become alarmed when they found out the new tenants were Sanford and Son.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What chromosome do Brits lack for simple problem solving? All that was needed was to gather up some items that need to be disposed. Make them all of breakable material and that can be "closed." Things like crockpots, cassarole dishes, porceline toilets, etc. Fill them with as much of the most vile shiat you can. Let them sit out in the sun for a few days, whatever it takes. Put it all in a truck and then go "make use of the services of this tipping point." Back the truck up the drive, get in the back, and toss each one through each one of the windows of the house. Kindly thank them and leave.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ComaToast: The neighbors should have become alarmed when they found out the new tenants were Sanford and Son.


You mean Steptoe.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stept​o​e_and_Son
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the most fun, well legitimate fun, I had as a kid was clean up drives with the Boy Scouts. Maybe they could send a troop by to bring the stuff inside. Start bringing the rest to his friends' places when this guy's is full. These dolts will figure something out pretty quickly.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ComaToast: The neighbors should have become alarmed when they found out the new tenants were Sanford and Son.


Seriously, is man or woman not enough of an identifier for these trash tabloids?
Grandmother did this, wife did that, father did...WTH
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They took twenty seven eight-by-ten colour glossy photographs with circles
And arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one explaining what each
One was to be used as evidence
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to see the twenty seven eight-by-ten color glossy pictures with circles and arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one.

/group w bench
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And creatin' a nuisance.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gentlequiet: They took twenty seven eight-by-ten colour glossy photographs with circles
And arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one explaining what each
One was to be used as evidence


* shake's Alice's fist *
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neighbour Ken Lees, 76, told The Sun: "It is an illegal tip."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Okay...I'll bite....what the heck is a TIP?


It means to overturn, or upset, but that's not important right now
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MBooda: I want to see the twenty seven eight-by-ten color glossy pictures with circles and arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one.

/group w bench


You know what happens if two people do it.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How many tons in a tonne?

/ what's with you brits and spelling of words?  Do you get paid by the letter or something?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also, why are we measuring the height of the festering mound in feet anyway? Is that because of Brexit, are they going back to imperial units?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How many tons in a tonne?

/ what's with you brits and spelling of words?  Do you get paid by the letter or something?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How many tons in a tonne?

/ what's with you brits and spelling of words?  Do you get paid by the letter or something?


Short Ton = 2000 pounds
Long Ton = 2240 pounds
Metric Tonne = 2204.6 pounds (1000kg)
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's a woman in Kent who could solve this.

/see thread 3 doors down.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
More info on my previous post.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why do brits apparently have so much garbage to dump?
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This article was written so poorly I don't even know what it was about.
This is a hoarding situation out of control?
Or did someone actually said it is okay for random dump trucks to unload in the yard?
Seems like it is the former and people are implying it is the latter.
 
valenumr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How many tons in a tonne?

/ what's with you brits and spelling of words?  Do you get paid by the letter or something?


A tonne is a metric to, or 1000 kg. It is not a british thing.
 
valenumr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ZMugg: MythDragon: How many tons in a tonne?

/ what's with you brits and spelling of words?  Do you get paid by the letter or something?

Short Ton = 2000 pounds
Long Ton = 2240 pounds
Metric Tonne = 2204.6 pounds (1000kg)


This is why I laugh when folks write "metric shiat ton"
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: This article was written so poorly I don't even know what it was about.
This is a hoarding situation out of control?
Or did someone actually said it is okay for random dump trucks to unload in the yard?
Seems like it is the former and people are implying it is the latter.


I can't tell for sure either. But it seems that someone died, the surviving family member put a bunch of trash on the lawn, and then everyone decided it was a dump and started dumping there on the regular.

Trash dumps are a big deal, often it's expensive and selective about what they take. So many people resort to illegal dumping.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

valenumr: ZMugg: MythDragon: How many tons in a tonne?

/ what's with you brits and spelling of words?  Do you get paid by the letter or something?

Short Ton = 2000 pounds
Long Ton = 2240 pounds
Metric Tonne = 2204.6 pounds (1000kg)

This is why I laugh when folks write "metric shiat ton"


Maybe they mean the weight is one imperial ton, but the shiat itself is metric.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: EasilyDistracted: Okay...I'll bite....what the heck is a TIP?

A place where you can dump rubbish. Like a City Dump.


Why don't they call it a dump?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

valenumr: ZMugg: MythDragon: How many tons in a tonne?

/ what's with you brits and spelling of words?  Do you get paid by the letter or something?

Short Ton = 2000 pounds
Long Ton = 2240 pounds
Metric Tonne = 2204.6 pounds (1000kg)

This is why I laugh when folks write "metric shiat ton"


The metric ton is also spelt "ton" in English.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

valenumr: ZMugg: MythDragon: How many tons in a tonne?

/ what's with you brits and spelling of words?  Do you get paid by the letter or something?

Short Ton = 2000 pounds
Long Ton = 2240 pounds
Metric Tonne = 2204.6 pounds (1000kg)

This is why I laugh when folks write "metric shiat ton"


Well, it's nice that you're so easily amused. Here... Metric shiat ton. Have yourself a good laugh.
 
