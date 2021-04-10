 Skip to content
 
(Kent Online)   Woman finds 30-foot hole in her back garden. Local council refuses to look into it   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
'When you stare into the Abyss, it stares back into you.'
 
Abysmal headline in play...
 
Yup, it stares right back into you.
 
Jeez, it sounds like gaping holes are fairly common in this area of the U.K.

I really want to post a representative photo, but much rather not being banned.
 
blodyholy: Jeez, it sounds like gaping holes are fairly common in this area of the U.K.

I really want to post a representative photo, but much rather not being banned.


I read the news today, oh boy
Four thousand holes in Blackburn, Lancashire
And though the holes were rather small
They had to count them all
Now they know how many holes it takes to fill the Albert Hall
 
Back in the 19th century, whole houses in England would regularly suffer broken foundations and begin falling into the ground because it was so soft and ridden with empty pockets from all the salt mining.
 
"At the end of last year, villagers in Minster on Sheppey were surprised to see a huge void arrived overnight in the churchyard at 1,400-year-old Minster Abbey."

That's not surprising, it is Holey ground.
 
KarmicDisaster: That's not surprising, it is Holey ground.


Good headline subby. I lol'ed.
 
"Mum". That annoys me. Like saying hospital without "the". Or using the word "cheeky" non-ironically. Or anything having to do with "prat". "Lad" outside of archaic usage.
Basically, I hate the English. I'd call them twats, but thst word is also stupid.
 
Investigators: "Where's the sink hole?"
Mum: "In the rear."
Investigators: *snert*
 
Was it black?

Or pink?
 
Mum of 3 confused by her "gaping void"
 
ImOscar: Back in the 19th century, whole houses in England would regularly suffer broken foundations and begin falling into the ground because it was so soft and ridden with empty pockets from all the salt mining.


I wondered if they were mining something. This sounds like an old well or cistern but could have been repurposed too.
Early on little pit mines for everything were the rage, belled out until the ceiling started collapsing and abandoned for the next. Thousands of them litter the English countryside.
 
The Irresponsible Captain: ImOscar: Back in the 19th century, whole houses in England would regularly suffer broken foundations and begin falling into the ground because it was so soft and ridden with empty pockets from all the salt mining.

I wondered if they were mining something. This sounds like an old well or cistern but could have been repurposed too.
Early on little pit mines for everything were the rage, belled out until the ceiling started collapsing and abandoned for the next. Thousands of them litter the English countryside.


I'd never heard anything of this, so I did a little digging (pun intended). Salt mining in England was centred around Cheshire and Worcestershire, and I found this scholarly article on salt mining in Cheshire that lays the blame for subsidence on bastard brine pumping. Here's a less technical article with pictures.

Sounds like man-made sinkholes, really.
 
"There are pipes going into it and brickwork down there - it's quite freaky really."

Oh, yeah.  Nothing freaks me out quite like pipes and bricks.  Those things look like they're from another dimension or something.
 
swahnhennessy: "Mum". That annoys me. Like saying hospital without "the". Or using the word "cheeky" non-ironically. Or anything having to do with "prat". "Lad" outside of archaic usage.
Basically, I hate the English. I'd call them twats, but thst word is also stupid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
