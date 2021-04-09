 Skip to content
 
(East Bay Times)   The few, the proud, the unvaccinated   (eastbaytimes.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2021 at 7:20 AM



Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What was that about a comprehensive study needed to root out extremist ideologies?

You can cancel the study and deploy all the unvaccinated to Brazil, for reasons, idk make something up, defend the last available trees.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why is it optional? I don't recall being given a choice about what vaccinations I would get while I was in the military.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The military cannot make the vaccines mandatory now because they have only emergency use authorizations from the Food and Drug Administration

I broke my rule about commenting before I RTFA.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

log_jammin: The military cannot make the vaccines mandatory now because they have only emergency use authorizations from the Food and Drug Administration

I broke my rule about commenting before I RTFA.


Okay, can't make them mandatory because of the EUA.   Fine, I'm sure there is a lovely base out in the middle of nowhere with extreme climate where unvaccinated military personnel can be stationed.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dumbarses
 
