(Yahoo)   Death Valley lives up to its name   (yahoo.com) divider line
10
Smoking GNU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So you willingly went to a place called "death valley and then died. Would that count as suicide?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Borax?
 
supaxi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder why they didn't keep driving,  you can always buy a new set of rims.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Come on, people...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Misnomer.  It's more of a gully.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Death Valley is a really neat place to visit in the Winter.  It's also one of the few national parks I heartily recommend staying near the common trails and roads, the place just feels like it wants to murder you.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: So you willingly went to a place called "death valley and then died. Would that count as suicide?


Is it irony if you visit and survive?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Should have stayed with the car. If you survive a plane crash...stay with the wreckage.
/much higher percentage of rescue.
 
Pert
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

supaxi: I wonder why they didn't keep driving,  you can always buy a new set of rims.


We're they off road, and needed the traction?
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm failing to understand the behavior here. They were on a farking road, but decided to leave said road with limited supplies to go find help up on a hill in the middle of nowhere? Rather than, say, walking along the road and waving down another vehicle? Or until getting cell reception? Darwin approves I guess.
 
