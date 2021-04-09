 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "Scientists will study brain of former NFL player who police say killed five people then took his own life"   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, San Francisco 49ers, National Football League, Oakland Raiders, South Carolina, Adams' father, Dr. Lesslie's home, Winthrop University, Alonzo Adams  
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought he shot himself in the head.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: I thought he shot himself in the head.


That would make the study easier or harder, depending.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Christ.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Little late for this, ain't it?
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought we pretty much knew that getting knocked in the head for years at a time wasn't good for you.
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Little late for this, ain't it?


How you figure hoss? They supposed to steal his brain while he is alive?
 
yoyopro
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mr_a: I thought we pretty much knew that getting knocked in the head for years at a time wasn't good for you.


Yep, it is a well known phenomenon.
https://www.dementia.org/dementia-pug​i​listica

Wow!  Who would have thought that getting bashed in the head for the entertainment of the masses would make your brain want you to do stupid things?
I know who . . .  this guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrparks: HawgWild: Little late for this, ain't it?

How you figure hoss? They supposed to steal his brain while he is alive?


Well it would've prevented the murders.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrparks: HawgWild: Little late for this, ain't it?

How you figure hoss? They supposed to steal his brain while he is alive?


That would be abby normal.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: I thought he shot himself in the head.


They bagged it off the wall and ceiling.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've been repeatedly assured in other Fark threads that this man was in complete control of all his faculties.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

yoyopro: That would be abby normal.
[Fark user image image 517x379]


Pretty dang prescient, considering.
 
UseLessHuman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gee, I wonder if they'll find CTE. /s
 
