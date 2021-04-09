 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9 News)   Imagine the least dignified, most horrifying death you can think of. No, worse than that   (9news.com) divider line
26
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

857 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2021 at 12:35 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like he was in deep shiat.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No one ever talks about the 2 on the passenger side that are obviously drowned by manure.

There's usually at least one story of drownarrhea a year. Hell, 4 guys drowned in a tank of it 2 years ago. Not to say it isn't sad and shiatty way to go, I was just thinking "while pantsless and masturbating" as worse.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"imagine the most horrifying death"

You are in a swimming pool in water over your head. Your leg is attached to a cable you cannot break or detach. The cable length allows you to swim or jump up and get your face above water to breathe. You spend the rest of your life there.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: I was just thinking "while pantsless and masturbating" as worse.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, that's a shiatty way to kick the bucket.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Juan Panzo Temoxtle, who crawled through a river of shiat and... well, that's pretty much it.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The perfect death for everyone who worked for the trump admin and the insurrectionists.

/make it happen joe
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The elephant handler that died when the elephant shiat on him beats out this guy. By just a little. IMHO.


thorpe: "imagine the most horrifying death"

You are in a swimming pool in water over your head. Your leg is attached to a cable you cannot break or detach. The cable length allows you to swim or jump up and get your face above water to breathe. You spend the rest of your life there.


Now imagine the pool is full of warm shiat and not water.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That doesn't sound too bad. After being submerged he probably thought, "Oh, shiat!" and chuckled until the O2was used up.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
rarefandabase.comView Full Size
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well that stinks.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: [Fark user image image 220x124]

No one ever talks about the 2 on the passenger side that are obviously drowned by manure.

There's usually at least one story of drownarrhea a year. Hell, 4 guys drowned in a tank of it 2 years ago. Not to say it isn't sad and shiatty way to go, I was just thinking "while pantsless and masturbating" as worse.


More importantly: the Titanic didn't kill him, and a truck full of manure didn't kill him, so he could eventually go on to become buddies with Derek Zoolander.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Buried up to your neck twenty feet from a large hive of fire ants.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: The elephant handler that died when the elephant shiat on him beats out this guy. By just a little. IMHO.


thorpe: "imagine the most horrifying death"

You are in a swimming pool in water over your head. Your leg is attached to a cable you cannot break or detach. The cable length allows you to swim or jump up and get your face above water to breathe. You spend the rest of your life there.

Now imagine the pool is full of warm shiat and not water.


Now imagine when you made it to the surface to breath, your lungs burning,   you breathed liquid shiat instead of air.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A long time ago when I was a teen I said some awful things

For instance I once joked that a person could die by drowning in dhiarrea.

That couldn't become real. Guys? g....

f me in the goat ass
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I live in a part of Canada that is rather lax in it's labour safety legislation (and in fact has recently made it HARDER to make workplace injury claims), and has had a ridiculous amount of worker deaths occur. Things like this absolutely make my blood boil.

I hope this man's children at least get every dollar the company has, and are able to get an education and a good life from it.
 
flemardo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Always a little surprised reading how declaring death is pawned off on hospitals because of the paperwork. No arguing the outcome when your lungs are filled with shiat for over 30 min. Probably had a belly full of it too...
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: I live in a part of Canada that is rather lax in it's labour safety legislation (and in fact has recently made it HARDER to make workplace injury claims), and has had a ridiculous amount of worker deaths occur. Things like this absolutely make my blood boil.

I hope this man's children at least get every dollar the company has, and are able to get an education and a good life from it.


Also, fun story - the last government actually extended the laws to cover the families of farm workers, who were basically just used as slave labor with no protections whatsoever while working in a very difficult job. You'd think that after multiple young children died in a single week the law would have been welcome, but no. Massive protests, and then immediate repeal as soon as the conservatives came back into power.

People who value money over life (the lives of their children and family!!!) are disgusting. Just purely disgusting.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Would you even want to survive that?

/hey go eat shiat, buddy
//no thanks
///been there, done that
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Instantly reminded me of this.
"A 3-month-old infant fell off a bed into a bucket of her teenage mother's vomit and died."

I don't remember if it was a thread here or not as it was ~15 years ago.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Warren Zevon said it best: "There ain't much to country living/Sweat, piss, jizz and blood"
 
blackartemis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ohh man, they really Biff'd it.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Among the worse ways to go certainly.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Between this and just passing out in an almost-empty manure tank because of the gas accumulation, yeah that one's worse.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: ModernLuddite: I live in a part of Canada that is rather lax in it's labour safety legislation (and in fact has recently made it HARDER to make workplace injury claims), and has had a ridiculous amount of worker deaths occur. Things like this absolutely make my blood boil.

I hope this man's children at least get every dollar the company has, and are able to get an education and a good life from it.

Also, fun story - the last government actually extended the laws to cover the families of farm workers, who were basically just used as slave labor with no protections whatsoever while working in a very difficult job. You'd think that after multiple young children died in a single week the law would have been welcome, but no. Massive protests, and then immediate repeal as soon as the conservatives came back into power.

People who value money over life (the lives of their children and family!!!) are disgusting. Just purely disgusting.


Yah, I never really understood that.  Farms and ranches are farking dangerous when you have your wits about you. Dumbass kids are just an accident waiting to happen.
/I have the scars to prove it.
//Only lost one shirt sleeve to a PTO
///An uncle was found flopping around a PTO when he was a teenager
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I seem to recall a story with nearly a whole damn family dying in this way falling into tanks at a fertilizer plant. One sibling fell in, another dived in to save them, another dived in to save them and so on. More awful when they explained that due to fumes the first was probably dead within moments and there was no reason for anyone to jump in after them.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.