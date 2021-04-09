 Skip to content
Rare footage of serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman actually being caught trying to board a plane. Tag is for the hundreds of TSA agents she slipped past prior to this incident
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Marilyn Hartman, Marilyn Hartman.
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should just hire her for penetration testing and when she gets through let her have a free flight.

If they turn it into a job they'll learn how to fix the holes she keeps slipping through, or it'll be boring to her because it's an actual job and she'll stop doing it... Win win.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's got nothing on Ada Quonset
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brax33: They should just hire her for penetration testing and when she gets through let her have a free flight.

If they turn it into a job they'll learn how to fix the holes she keeps slipping through, or it'll be boring to her because it's an actual job and she'll stop doing it... Win win.


