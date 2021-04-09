 Skip to content
 
(YouGov)   Scary in these coronavirus times is knowing that unvaccinated people are much more likely than the vaccinated to say it's safe for them to travel   (today.yougov.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get vaccinated and then you won't have to be scared.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
they've been stupid this whole time, did you really expect them to get smart now?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Get vaccinated and then you won't have to be scared.


Doesn't work if one has children that are too young to be vaccinated.

/will need to drive from the desert southwest to New England some time in the next few months
//will drive because the kiddo is too young for a vaccine
///and the travel trailer pulled by a fairly late model, low-miles truck should ensure not having to interact with many people
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope these dumbfarks get infected with the brazilian covid and get some karma.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm vaccinated

/F*ck the rest of you unwashed heathens
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I propose changing the country's name to Dunningkrugerstan.

It doesn't really roll off the tongue, I guess....
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: I propose changing the country's name to Dunningkrugerstan.

It doesn't really roll off the tongue, I guess....


mmmm dunkindonutstand,,,,
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What, was the Obvious tag off getting vaccinated?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

