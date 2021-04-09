 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   Breaking: University of Wisconsin   (kstp.com) divider line
29 Comments
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brutal.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*every single person over 40 who has ever been anywhere near the things*

"I can't believe they didn't all fall off in '96."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gov. Tony Evers ordered workers Friday to remove all concrete slabs hanging over the entrances and exists of the University of Wisconsin System headquarters building after slab somehow broke off and crashed to the sidewalk outside the building's main doors this weekend.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Screenshot for posterity:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can't be the only person who immediately thought this was another mass shooting event after glancing at the headline. Weird to say, but I'm glad it's only a building falling apart.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My ignorant question on the matter: If they're purely cosmetic then why have them be concrete?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I blame the R
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Gov. Tony Evers ordered workers Friday to remove all concrete slabs hanging over the entrances and exists of the University of Wisconsin System headquarters building after slab somehow broke off and crashed to the sidewalk outside the building's main doors this weekend.

[i.ytimg.com image 425x239]

Screenshot for posterity:
[Fark user image 425x657]


It looks like the Jeeves the butler has it out for someone.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What did it even have them to begin with?
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How the fark does an engineering safety inspection and mitigation efforts for a single building involve the state governor?
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nytmare: How the fark does an engineering safety inspection and mitigation efforts for a single building involve the state governor?


Forget it Jake, it's Wisconsin
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Brutalism is not only ugly but it's dangerous. I knew it.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Brutalism is not only ugly but it's dangerous. I knew it.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Curds, curds for everyone
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What happened, now with helpful diagram.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kendricd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They don't mention that the same thing happened in Milwaukee at the parking garage by Summerfest a few years back and flattened a kid.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Builder: Are you sure these bolts will be enough?
Engineer: Sure. My calculations say they'll last over fifty years.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A picture of the grand opening of the newest Foxconn offices.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I may not be completely sober, but that looks like two slabs.

What is it Fark- two slabs, or too many drinks?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nytmare: How the fark does an engineering safety inspection and mitigation efforts for a single building involve the state governor?


Redirection of funds quickly, from the sound of it.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skinink: A picture of the grand opening of the newest Foxconn offices.

[Fark user image 800x450]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Opacity: I may not be completely sober, but that looks like two slabs.

What is it Fark- two slabs, or too many drinks?


It looks like it was two slabs. But you still might be drunk.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kendricd: They don't mention that the same thing happened in Milwaukee at the parking garage by Summerfest a few years back and flattened a kid.


39 Million $ settlement
 
oldfool
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Builder: Are you sure these bolts will be enough?
Engineer: Sure. My calculations say they'll last over fifty years.


Hey, we put a scheduled bolt replacement in the owner's manual.
 
pdieten
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Gov. Tony Evers ordered workers Friday to remove all concrete slabs hanging over the entrances and exists of the University of Wisconsin System headquarters building after slab somehow broke off and crashed to the sidewalk outside the building's main doors this weekend.

[i.ytimg.com image 425x239]

Screenshot for posterity:
[Fark user image 425x657]


Remember when news articles were edited before they were presented to the public? Pepperidge Farm remembers.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought this was about Van Orden running again to get Ron Kind's Congress seat. He lost in the last election, and was at the insurrection. He claims he didn't riot in the capitol, and thought it was wrong.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That was nice of the concrete to fall right onto the dumpster. You don't normally expect that kind of thoughtfulness from aggregates.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm old.  Get over it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
