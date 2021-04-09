 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Egypt: EVERGREEN owes us $1 Billion for getting their ship stuck, while our pilot was in charge. Pilot (n) In maritime law, a person who assumes responsibility for a vessel to navigate it through a river or channel, or from or into a port   (jalopnik.com) divider line
38
    More: Stupid, Suez Canal, Great Bitter Lake, Egypt, time Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Ever Given's owners, Egyptian government, multinational corporations  
•       •       •

720 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 7:53 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure where you got that definition subby, but you may need to review your Boaty McBoatLaw.

Per Wikipedia: "Legally, the master has full responsibility for the safe navigation of their vessel, even when a pilot is on board."

I think that we can all agree that Wikipedia is an unimpeachable source, yes?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Egypt lost $95 million in transit fees alone during the six-day closure.

And made up most of the loss the next week.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Egyptians want $1 billion dollars to give the boat back? Seems like it be cheaper to abandon the boat and just sail around the long way.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iheartscotch: The Egyptians want $1 billion dollars to give the boat back? Seems like it be cheaper to abandon the boat and just sail around the long way.


The boat is probably much cheaper; a rule of thumb I found says $10,000 per TEU for a large container ship so maybe a quarter billion.  The cargo is said to be worth $3.5 billion.

Under US admiralty law liability is limited to the value of the ship.  I don't know if that is inclusive or exclusive of cargo, or if that is a worldwide principle applicable in Egypt.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fine, Put it back
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi all, I was self employed for my entire career, I was a contractor to a number of cruise lines, I've been sent first class on the the cruise lines dime and got to see much of the world this way.  When the pilot takes the wheel he or she is GOD.  The same as an airline pilot is legally in charge while in flight.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wonder how the shipping companies are going to react. They'll either make the canal authority sign a liability waiver eighty pages long or tell them to go fark themselves.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It will come down to whether the crew competently followed the instructions of the pilot, and that will be a messy argument at best.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is like Mexico is gonna pay for the wall levels of stupidity.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lolmao500: This is like Mexico is gonna pay for the wall levels of stupidity.


In this case, they got the wall first and tried to send a bill afterwards.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

growinthings: Hi all, I was self employed for my entire career, I was a contractor to a number of cruise lines, I've been sent first class on the the cruise lines dime and got to see much of the world this way.  When the pilot takes the wheel he or she is GOD.  The same as an airline pilot is legally in charge while in flight.


What does god need with a cruise liner?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The Egyptians want $1 billion dollars to give the boat back? Seems like it be cheaper to abandon the boat and just sail around the long way.


A boat like that is worth like $120 million maximum.

Egypt didnt think they cunning extortion plan through.

Maybe if they say that Evergreen is banned from the canal until they pay up, sure.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The only harbor or canal I am aware of where the pilot assumes ultimate responsibility is the Panama Canal.  Otherwise it's still on the captain.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Per the agreement with the Suez Canal Authority, "Masters are held solely responsible for all damage or accidents of whatever kind resulting from the navigation or handling of their vessels directly or indirectly by day or night,".

https://nationalpost.com/news/world/s​u​ez
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For the thousandth time, that's not pilots work.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: growinthings: Hi all, I was self employed for my entire career, I was a contractor to a number of cruise lines, I've been sent first class on the the cruise lines dime and got to see much of the world this way.  When the pilot takes the wheel he or she is GOD.  The same as an airline pilot is legally in charge while in flight.

What does god need with a cruise liner?


It's where She collects the replies She gets a kick out of, I think.
 
invictus2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 850x575]




Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The risks of sailing through a nation's waterways is that sometimes you don't get to leave until your bills are paid.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lolmao500: iheartscotch: The Egyptians want $1 billion dollars to give the boat back? Seems like it be cheaper to abandon the boat and just sail around the long way.

A boat like that is worth like $120 million maximum.

Egypt didnt think they cunning extortion plan through.

Maybe if they say that Evergreen is banned from the canal until they pay up, sure.


Oh, they can absolutely arrest the vessel. And the vessel is owned (or chartered, don't know in this particular case) by a much larger company. The ship itself might not be worth that much to the owners, but the shippers whose cargo is on the ship will then have a strong case against the carrier. Aside from the case they already have.

In short, it is not in Evergreen's interest to walk away from the vessel.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maritime law. International relations. Multinational corporations. Diplomacy. Fraud and skimming at every level.

By the time this is settled the ice caps will have melted and everywhere will be a shipping lane.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There was a story about the size of the ship. Ships that size are not meant to go thru the canal. They build ships that size so they can go around everything. That is why they make them that big. Ships that BIG shouldn't be going thru canals anyway.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
$25 is the best offer I can do.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

growinthings: Hi all, I was self employed for my entire career, I was a contractor to a number of cruise lines, I've been sent first class on the the cruise lines dime and got to see much of the world this way.  When the pilot takes the wheel he or she is GOD.  The same as an airline pilot is legally in charge while in flight.


Pretty much.  But with the exception of pretty much just the Panama canal (and maybe some ports), the ship captain is supposed to pay attention and if the pilot is going to do something stupid they're supposed to step in and stop it.
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They could take it to court but Egypt will just ban any of their ships from using the canal.

But hey! This is a great day for lawyers!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So... Egypt is in de Nile?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Per the agreement with the Suez Canal Authority, "Masters are held solely responsible for all damage or accidents of whatever kind resulting from the navigation or handling of their vessels directly or indirectly by day or night,".

https://nationalpost.com/news/world/su​ez


Yes, but does the flag have a gold fringe?
 
saywhat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why is this stupid?  That ship was blocking billions of dollars a day in commerce.  Pay up biatch!
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whoever is legally, morally and traditionally responsible, I doubt Egypt wants to be seen as being anything other than business-like and expeditious in getting things moving.

Shipping companies aren't big on delays, and fuel for the trip around the cape is pretty cheap right now.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: growinthings: Hi all, I was self employed for my entire career, I was a contractor to a number of cruise lines, I've been sent first class on the the cruise lines dime and got to see much of the world this way.  When the pilot takes the wheel he or she is GOD.  The same as an airline pilot is legally in charge while in flight.

What does god need with a cruise liner?


Hey, if you had to listen to those evangelical nutcases' prayers 24/7, you'd need a little R&R, too.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Suez Rules of Navigation make it crystal clear:

"Masters are held solely responsible for all damages or accidents of whatever kind resulting from the navigation or handling of their vessels directly or indirectly by day or night.

The pilot is not held responsible for any damages sustained during transit owing to his advices since the master or his deputy is the sole responsible for the ship."

It is specifically noted, making it extra crystal clear, that even when the master of the ship allows the pilot to give orders directly (for efficiency), the resulting maneuvers are to be considered as carried out by the order of the master and are his sole responsibility.

Ships are required to use them, but Suez pilots are for entertainment purposes advice only.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

slobberbone: Maritime law. International relations. Multinational corporations. Diplomacy. Fraud and skimming at every level.

By the time this is settled the ice caps will have melted and everywhere will be a shipping lane.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That is the sine qua non of being a pilot.
The very essense.
Literally, the definition.
Drop the pilot. Take me to the pilot. Psychic pilot clocks out. Let your soul be your pilot.
Shut up, Egypt.
 
GORDON
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: The only harbor or canal I am aware of where the pilot assumes ultimate responsibility is the Panama Canal.  Otherwise it's still on the captain.


The captains should start throwing the pilots in their brigs for demanding bribes , then, if getting rammed into the side is the consequence for not paying up.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A retired acquaintance built a very comfortable life for his family as a prominent international maritime lawyer. It's very complex, and most of the parties involved - private companies and legal authorities alike - are shady as fark. There was one nation I think he swore off when a client there kept giving him fake sets of books. He was their attorney, ffs.

So I will take the over on when this finally gets settled, and the under on how much detail about the settlements is ever made public.
 
ISO15693 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't believe what you read. The ship wasn't stuck. It was peacefully hugging and kissing the shores! You can't have canal freedom without watering the seaweed of liberty from time to time.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought they had agreed to blame womens for that.
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: I wonder how the shipping companies are going to react. They'll either make the canal authority sign a liability waiver eighty pages long or tell them to go fark themselves.


Yeah, because they can just take the next canal over.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.