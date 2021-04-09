 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Metropolitan AME Zion Church in Washington DC could realistically bankrupt the Proud Boys   (vice.com) divider line
16
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't participate in the lawsuit, can't lose.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Renton Police Department spokesperson told the Times that Davidson "met Mr. Nordean at church in 2017," and the two bonded over their shared interest in working out...

Yeah, I bet they did. In the shower. I've seen so many porn videos exactly like this.
 
Number 216
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
GOOD
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'll believe it when it happens.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ironic since this fictitious group is the creation of Vice.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Ironic since this fictitious group is the creation of Vice.


Not to mention Sin, Avarice, and Wickedness.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's kind of hilarious/terrifying is the fact that they insist that they're a 'nonviolent' organization (at least as I've seen them quoted in other articles posted here over the last few months).  Yet, they have "Murder the Media" affiliate organization, shirts that say "Right Wing Death Squad", and have routinely been visibly and openly part of events that basically consist of brawls.

I assume if they try to pull that argument in court ever, they're just going to try to 1st Amendment their way out of it saying all these violent slogans and actions are just artistic expression or hyperbole for effect.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But if the church does go there, it could also unravel the inner workings of the high-profile far-right gang, reveal how the group funds its operations-and, potentially, force the Proud Boys to hand over assets, or even members' personal property, to the church.

What's a church going to do with size XXXXL tactical camo and a dumpster full of AR-15 tacticool bling?
 
Popsqueak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why publish this, giving them warning, analysis, and free legal advice?  Why not just wait the 4 days?  If they're going to default, let it happen, don't prod them into action.  It's really ignorant to think that publishing this helps the Church or anyone other than the proud boys.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was assured that this men's club was an innocent collective of people concerned about election interference.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

toraque: But if the church does go there, it could also unravel the inner workings of the high-profile far-right gang, reveal how the group funds its operations-and, potentially, force the Proud Boys to hand over assets, or even members' personal property, to the church.

What's a church going to do with size XXXXL tactical camo?


Clean up the camo, make it into flags, print "Black Lives Matter"  on it and along the bottom, print "This Cloth was Seized from the Proud Boys" similar to the way police and sheriff departments do the "Seized from a Drug Dealer" decals on the cars they seize.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: What's kind of hilarious/terrifying is the fact that they insist that they're a 'nonviolent' organization (at least as I've seen them quoted in other articles posted here over the last few months). Yet, they have "Murder the Media" affiliate organization, shirts that say "Right Wing Death Squad", and have routinely been visibly and openly part of events that basically consist of brawls.


They're also "not racist" but Black Lives Matter signs on a church enrage them.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Popsqueak: Why publish this, giving them warning, analysis, and free legal advice?  Why not just wait the 4 days?  If they're going to default, let it happen, don't prod them into action.  It's really ignorant to think that publishing this helps the Church or anyone other than the proud boys.


They have been warned, and their response was "Come at me, bro!"

If they haven't gotten a lawyer by now, I doubt any article will prod them to spend the $ to fight. Their plan is to make it as hard as possible for the church's lawyers to locate assets.

Expect a lot of orders from judges to produce documents, along with a few contempt jailings when they don't comply.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is why corporations should not have any participation in politics. Whether it's an LLC to generate money for a (good/bad) cause or a PAC to donate to a campaign, it should not be allowed.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: This is why corporations should not have any participation in politics. Whether it's an LLC to generate money for a (good/bad) cause or a PAC to donate to a campaign, it should not be allowed.


Which corporation is involved here?
 
