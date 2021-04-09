 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Well of course you can get a shot with your vax shot in New Orleans   (audacy.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
and here i am using getting vaccinated as an excuse not to drink for 2 months
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only thing that could make this more New Orleans is if after you get your shot and shot you get a free bucket of crawfish for flashing your boobs.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I know this bar and general area very, very well. It's part of my stomping grounds. And yeah, this is about as New Orleans as it gets. Aside from not actually being shot. That would make it total New Orleans.
 
endmile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone I know who has gotten the J&J single shot had their asses kicked by it. Not sure a shot of liquor will be helpful.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I like Joints For Jabs better but hey, whatever works.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: Personally, I like Joints For Jabs better but hey, whatever works.


Just get vaccinated. Ventilators are for Antivaxxers.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: Personally, I like Joints For Jabs better but hey, whatever works.


i'm holding out for the 'tabs for jabs' lsd promotion
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamesfan: ImOscar: Personally, I like Joints For Jabs better but hey, whatever works.

Just get vaccinated. Ventilators are for Antivaxxers.


I mean I was planning on getting vaccinated but now I don't think I will just to spite you. Great job.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

endmile: Everyone I know who has gotten the J&J single shot had their asses kicked by it. Not sure a shot of liquor will be helpful.


And here the rest of us are getting the shot in our arms.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: Personally, I like Joints For Jabs better but hey, whatever works.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: endmile: Everyone I know who has gotten the J&J single shot had their asses kicked by it. Not sure a shot of liquor will be helpful.

And here the rest of us are getting the shot in our arms.


That guy in the ally way said it was supposed to be in suppository form.
 
Pot Pie Man
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I know this bar and general area very, very well. It's part of my stomping grounds. And yeah, this is about as New Orleans as it gets. Aside from not actually being shot. That would make it total New Orleans.


I wonder if any of the folks who hang out in the neutral ground over there on Esplanade will wonder in for the free syringe full of stuff... (I'm a mile and a half up Esplanade myself, this is very on brand for New Orleans, especially that part).
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
goddam i miss living in new orleans.

used to get a haircut and a shot for $10 at the r bar on monday nights.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
BUT NOW THE NEW THINKING IS,
THAT YOU SHOULD NOT DRINK BEFORE, DURING OR AFTER THE VACCINE !
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://news.yahoo.com/ok-drink-alcoh​o​l-covid-vaccination-222938840.html
 
amb
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Haven't lived in the area for almost 30 years, but this sounds about right. Maybe some syringe themed beads to complete the package.

I remember drinking at The Sitting Duck for election night 1991, The Crook or the Klan. They had themed shots for the night. Plus Flaming Dr. Peppers for $1.50. Can't recall if they were giving free shots to people that voted, but like many a night drinking in NO, don't remember much anyway. Heck, not sure if the I voted stickers were a thing yet.
 
