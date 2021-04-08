 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Military.com)   US Air Force retreats from space and cyberspace   (military.com) divider line
18
    More: Misc, United States Air Force, U.S. Air Force, new mission statement, Chief Master Sergeant, Air Force, mission statement, total force Airmen, part of the Air Force mission  
•       •       •

743 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 6:20 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are we seriously still doing Space Force?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cybermen and spacemen?

images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
DirtyOM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I vote for "Interstellar Space Force" have to think bigger sometimes.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Barron now controls the Cyber.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"There is a tremendous need for young men to join the Spacey Force."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Are we seriously still doing Space Force?


My thoughts exactly.


It's a joke, perpetrated by an unqualified asshat fake president clown.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The service on Thursday unveiled its operational goal as, "To fly, fight, and win. ... Airpower anytime, anywhere."

Do...do they really think they'll be fighting in space?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: namegoeshere: Are we seriously still doing Space Force?

My thoughts exactly.


It's a joke, perpetrated by an unqualified asshat fake president clown.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: The service on Thursday unveiled its operational goal as, "To fly, fight, and win. ... Airpower anytime, anywhere."

Do...do they really think they'll be fighting in space?


Possibly on top of a very tall mountain

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I literally do not understand why this is happening, and I don't understand why they're going with such a stupid name.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's something that was eventually going to happen. Marines and Navy split. Air Force and army split. We needed a dedicated space-based defense system beyond the USAFs. This was a proposal long before lemon helmeted orange man came along. This goes back to the Carter admin.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: It's something that was eventually going to happen. Marines and Navy split. Air Force and army split. We needed a dedicated space-based defense system beyond the USAFs. This was a proposal long before lemon helmeted orange man came along. This goes back to the Carter admin.


Exactly. There's plenty to hate about the orange shiatgibbon, but the need for a separate entity to focus on the space domain is legit. The Air Force has long given priority to air superiority, and the space warfighting domain isn't a place we can afford to neglect in the way they tend to do.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: It's a joke, perpetrated by an unqualified asshat fake president clown.


From  Defense News a couple months ago:
"With Biden's 'full support,' the Space Force is officially here to stay"

Evidently the current President is fine with it.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Does the military NEED a mission statement?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: I literally do not understand why this is happening, and I don't understand why they're going with such a stupid name.


What else would you call a military force whose mission is space operations?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

g.fro: austerity101: I literally do not understand why this is happening, and I don't understand why they're going with such a stupid name.

What else would you call a military force whose mission is space operations?


Venus d'militario.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: g.fro: austerity101: I literally do not understand why this is happening, and I don't understand why they're going with such a stupid name.

What else would you call a military force whose mission is space operations?

Venus d'militario.


Too Italian.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just came here to say that I approve of this.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.