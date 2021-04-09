 Skip to content
"Being a military veteran I did not want to see his career ruined over one erroneous decision" is the ending of Officer Gutierrez's police report describing an incident that should actually have a negative impact on the officer's career instead
42
•       •       •

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think ruining their careers is entirely appropriate here.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I think ruining their careers is entirely appropriate here.


It's not so much "ruining his career" as "his actions show that this isn't the best career for him".
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: hubiestubert: I think ruining their careers is entirely appropriate here.

It's not so much "ruining his career" as "his actions show that this isn't the best career for him".


This.

We have a real problem with this. I

is never, he farked up and did something bad.

It's usually, X ruined his career, X brought him down.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Two cops spoiling for a fight pull this guy over for (effectively) no reason, beat and mace him, search his car (Without permission, apparently), then are 'gracious' enough to let him go without charges so long as he doesn't report them. Is that a relatively fair summary?
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Being a military veteran, I want to see a nationally-applied UCMJ-equivalent code of conduct applied to ALL US law enforcement branches, so that when a cop does something like this, or something like this, they can be held accountable for their behavior, "police union" be damned, and their careers can be treated with an amount of respect commensurate to their actions.

We hold our soldiers to a higher standard of behavior than the average citizen, because we grant them - among other other things - the power to deal out death.  Police have been given that power, with even less restriction or limitation, and are held to a factually lower standard of behavior when exercising that power than the average citizen.

That must stop.  Police must have their private internal star chambers that they fondly call "internally-investigated justice" ended, and be subject to a UCMJ equivalent that shuts down the old boys club once and for all.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Would the Department of Defense be able to step in???  Sheesh, protect your troops and citizens. Remember that???
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the usual fark cop suckers to show up and offer the same tired excuse they always use.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: hubiestubert: I think ruining their careers is entirely appropriate here.

It's not so much "ruining his career" as "his actions show that this isn't the best career for him".


Would you hire him for "prison cell warmer" ?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't understand why not "ruining" someone's prospects in a job they're clearly shiatty at is considered so important, esp. when it applies to racist assholes.

If you treat people like this -- any people -- you shouldn't be a cop. You esp. shouldn't have a job in which you are empowered to legally shoot people.
 
inner ted
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FightDirector: Being a military veteran, I want to see a nationally-applied UCMJ-equivalent code of conduct applied to ALL US law enforcement branches, so that when a cop does something like this, or something like this, they can be held accountable for their behavior, "police union" be damned, and their careers can be treated with an amount of respect commensurate to their actions.

We hold our soldiers to a higher standard of behavior than the average citizen, because we grant them - among other other things - the power to deal out death.  Police have been given that power, with even less restriction or limitation, and are held to a factually lower standard of behavior when exercising that power than the average citizen.

That must stop.  Police must have their private internal star chambers that they fondly call "internally-investigated justice" ended, and be subject to a UCMJ equivalent that shuts down the old boys club once and for all.


I was held to a higher standard as a lp guy at tower records

/for the youngs - a record store was a building that sold music on various physical formats
/ a record is a disc of wax that music was imprinted on
/ lp were the people that tried to stop them from being stolen
 
Loucifer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I'm waiting for the usual fark cop suckers to show up and offer the same tired excuse they always use.


Pepper spray is essentially just a food product.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm farking sick of this shiat. I'm angry. I'm frustrated. I want it to farking change. I want to know how I can help.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

inner ted: FightDirector: Being a military veteran, I want to see a nationally-applied UCMJ-equivalent code of conduct applied to ALL US law enforcement branches, so that when a cop does something like this, or something like this, they can be held accountable for their behavior, "police union" be damned, and their careers can be treated with an amount of respect commensurate to their actions.

We hold our soldiers to a higher standard of behavior than the average citizen, because we grant them - among other other things - the power to deal out death.  Police have been given that power, with even less restriction or limitation, and are held to a factually lower standard of behavior when exercising that power than the average citizen.

That must stop.  Police must have their private internal star chambers that they fondly call "internally-investigated justice" ended, and be subject to a UCMJ equivalent that shuts down the old boys club once and for all.

I was held to a higher standard as a lp guy at tower records

/for the youngs - a record store was a building that sold music on various physical formats
/ a record is a disc of wax that music was imprinted on
/ lp were the people that tried to stop them from being stolen


So you weren't a "Long Play" guy?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Driving a nice car while black? Obviously the car is stolen and that army uniform was bought at wal-mart for halloween.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, fark those guys.  Fark them hard.  That is bullshiat.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Only thing surprising about this is that the dog lived.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Two cops spoiling for a fight pull this guy over for (effectively) no reason, beat and mace him, search his car (Without permission, apparently), then are 'gracious' enough to let him go without charges so long as he doesn't report them. Is that a relatively fair summary?


Except the guy on the other end of the guns was black. So the fact that he lived through it is the real news story here.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
abbott and costello in I Can Kill You if I Want!
 
austerity101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I don't understand why not "ruining" someone's prospects in a job they're clearly shiatty at is considered so important, esp. when it applies to racist assholes.

If you treat people like this -- any people -- you shouldn't be a cop. You esp. shouldn't have a job in which you are empowered to legally shoot people.


See also:  rape. "We don't want to ruin his life over this one thing." Oh, like he did to his victim, who will carry the psychological trauma he inflicted for the rest of their lives? Like that?

No one is ruining these assholes' lives. They're ruining their own lives. It's time to make the phrasing match reality.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Arthur said Nazario thinks he was racially profiled. His hope with the lawsuit is to hold the officers accountable and send a message to other law enforcement officers "that this type of behavior will not be tolerated," Arthur said.

The naiveté that he thinks this lawsuit will change anything would be adorable if the cause wasn't so infuriating.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FightDirector: Being a military veteran, I want to see a nationally-applied UCMJ-equivalent code of conduct applied to ALL US law enforcement branches, so that when a cop does something like this, or something like this, they can be held accountable for their behavior, "police union" be damned, and their careers can be treated with an amount of respect commensurate to their actions.

We hold our soldiers to a higher standard of behavior than the average citizen, because we grant them - among other other things - the power to deal out death.  Police have been given that power, with even less restriction or limitation, and are held to a factually lower standard of behavior when exercising that power than the average citizen.

That must stop.  Police must have their private internal star chambers that they fondly call "internally-investigated justice" ended, and be subject to a UCMJ equivalent that shuts down the old boys club once and for all.


So much this! Police need to be held to at least the same standards for rules of engagement that we expect of our military. That one change would solve many of the problems we are facing.

/veteran (though I don't think that should matter in my right to have an opinion on this)
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
shiat like this is why I have no f*cks to give if cops get shot and killed anymore.

They made their bed, they made everyone else the enemy, f*ck them loooong and hard.
 
thisispete
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Get rid of qualified immunity and take their farking pensions.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cops: "You fixin' to ride the lightning,"
Victim: "You fixin to get your ass sued off."
 
austerity101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Loucifer: OgreMagi: I'm waiting for the usual fark cop suckers to show up and offer the same tired excuse they always use.

Pepper spray is essentially just a food product.


Someday, Fox News and right wing bastards will be replaced with something better or worse and will cease to exist. I hope we can remember these little sparkling statements as the fascist enabling bullshiat it is.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How do you watch videos like this and still think of cops as "the good guys"? Okay, compared to murderers, rapists, pedophiles, etc. sure, most of them are above that very low bar. But compared to a normal average citizen?
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

browntimmy: How do you watch videos like this and still think of cops as "the good guys"? Okay, compared to murderers, rapists, pedophiles, etc. sure, most of them are above that very low bar. But compared to a normal average citizen?


"That black guy could've smoked Mary Jane as a teenager, and the resulting health problems are why he's now covered in bruises and broken bones."
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the video with the cops harassing a black guy. He demands they open his wallet (because they already cuffed him) and...he's an FBI AGENT! That guy had a lot of fun with that. Never seen someone drop so many F-bombs at cops while they're taking the handcuffs off and profusely apologizing.

Fark these pigs.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Nazario slowed down his vehicle within seconds of the police pursuing him and activated his turn signal. Because it was dark, Nazario also drove for less than a mile-below the posted speed limit-until he reached a well-lit BP gas station, where he pulled over. In all, it took about 1 minute, 40 seconds for Nazario to pull over after Crocker initiated the stop, according to the lawsuit."

Sounds like they were pissed that it took him that long to pull over. Although based on their behavior, he was probably right to find a well-lit place with security cameras. (And TFA said the officers later admitted they knew he was doing that, but apparently inconveniencing a cop for over a minute is enough to get the shiat kicked out of you.)
 
MorgothsDishwasher
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Two cops spoiling for a fight pull this guy over for (effectively) no reason, beat and mace him, search his car (Without permission, apparently), then are 'gracious' enough to let him go without charges so long as he doesn't report them. Is that a relatively fair summary?


No...call it what it is.  Blackmail.  THAT is a fair summary.
 
Watubi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Feds should use some of their agents that are of African decent and put them in bait cars.  I know, I know...it would be safer for them in Afghanistan
 
IrieTom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

inner ted: FightDirector: Being a military veteran, I want to see a nationally-applied UCMJ-equivalent code of conduct applied to ALL US law enforcement branches, so that when a cop does something like this, or something like this, they can be held accountable for their behavior, "police union" be damned, and their careers can be treated with an amount of respect commensurate to their actions.

We hold our soldiers to a higher standard of behavior than the average citizen, because we grant them - among other other things - the power to deal out death.  Police have been given that power, with even less restriction or limitation, and are held to a factually lower standard of behavior when exercising that power than the average citizen.

That must stop.  Police must have their private internal star chambers that they fondly call "internally-investigated justice" ended, and be subject to a UCMJ equivalent that shuts down the old boys club once and for all.

I was held to a higher standard as a lp guy at tower records

/for the youngs - a record store was a building that sold music on various physical formats
/ a record is a disc of wax that music was imprinted on
/ lp were the people that tried to stop them from being stolen


Thanks for the clarification.  I was a bit confused because I had forgotten that LP was also a term for "loss prevention" in addition to "long playing" (a type of 12" 33-1/3 rpm vinyl disc) which is what was my first impression in the context of Tower Records.  Did they have EP guys and 7" single guys too?
 
lycanth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why can't we just toss them into this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

austerity101: Smelly Pirate Hooker: I don't understand why not "ruining" someone's prospects in a job they're clearly shiatty at is considered so important, esp. when it applies to racist assholes.

If you treat people like this -- any people -- you shouldn't be a cop. You esp. shouldn't have a job in which you are empowered to legally shoot people.

See also:  rape. "We don't want to ruin his life over this one thing." Oh, like he did to his victim, who will carry the psychological trauma he inflicted for the rest of their lives? Like that?

No one is ruining these assholes' lives. They're ruining their own lives. It's time to make the phrasing match reality.


Actually, the ruining his life quote is from the cop who decided not to arrest him like he was doing them a favor after meeting him, beating him and searching his car without permission. These cops are about to be in a world of hurt.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
farking scumbags.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Most cops are innately power tripping assholes and cowards.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IrieTom: inner ted: FightDirector: Being a military veteran, I want to see a nationally-applied UCMJ-equivalent code of conduct applied to ALL US law enforcement branches, so that when a cop does something like this, or something like this, they can be held accountable for their behavior, "police union" be damned, and their careers can be treated with an amount of respect commensurate to their actions.

We hold our soldiers to a higher standard of behavior than the average citizen, because we grant them - among other other things - the power to deal out death.  Police have been given that power, with even less restriction or limitation, and are held to a factually lower standard of behavior when exercising that power than the average citizen.

That must stop.  Police must have their private internal star chambers that they fondly call "internally-investigated justice" ended, and be subject to a UCMJ equivalent that shuts down the old boys club once and for all.

I was held to a higher standard as a lp guy at tower records

/for the youngs - a record store was a building that sold music on various physical formats
/ a record is a disc of wax that music was imprinted on
/ lp were the people that tried to stop them from being stolen

Thanks for the clarification.  I was a bit confused because I had forgotten that LP was also a term for "loss prevention" in addition to "long playing" (a type of 12" 33-1/3 rpm vinyl disc) which is what was my first impression in the context of Tower Records.  Did they have EP guys and 7" single guys too?


7" singles in your area want to meet
 
Greil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

browntimmy: How do you watch videos like this and still think of cops as "the good guys"? Okay, compared to murderers, rapists, pedophiles, etc. sure, most of them are above that very low bar. But compared to a normal average citizen?


They no longer even clear that: most cops by now either are or have knowingly covered for someone in at least two of those categories.
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SansNeural: ShavedOrangutan: hubiestubert: I think ruining their careers is entirely appropriate here.

It's not so much "ruining his career" as "his actions show that this isn't the best career for him".

Would you hire him for "prison cell warmer" ?


How about "chum"?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
fark being a military veteran, it is a farking job you volunteered for and I doubt there are any active duty vets who were actually in WW2 which is the last time we were actually fighting for our country.

You were not in Nam or the the farking sandbox fighting for our way of life.

Using that as an excuse means you are not a farking patriot but just an asshole.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The reference to "not ruining his career" was a cop talking about why they let the victim off with a warning (post-beating). It's not about the police, who absolutely should and likely will have their careers ruined. Mostly due to trying to bribe/intimidate their victim out of reporting things.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

