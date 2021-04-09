 Skip to content
(CNN)   Students screaming for SHOTS is going to have a different meaning on a lot of college campuses this fall   (cnn.com) divider line
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. I got pulled out of class for not having documentation of a measles vaccine. (Had it, didn't have the doctor's signature on a little card.)  I couldn't go back until I had a new vaccine.

Want to be an antivaxx idiot*?  Distance learning is for you.

*Medical exemptions only should be honored.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why do libertarians hate private enterprise making policy?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
God created people smart enough to make effective vaccines because dropping needles out of the sky seemed dangerous.
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Policy is toothless where religious exemption is allowed.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Good. I got pulled out of class for not having documentation of a measles vaccine. (Had it, didn't have the doctor's signature on a little card.)  I couldn't go back until I had a new vaccine.

Want to be an antivaxx idiot*?  Distance learning is for you.

*Medical exemptions only should be honored.


For a minute I thought you said "Anthrax" and I was about to stomp a mud hole.....

Yeah, I'm not a fan...

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Given that we already require proof of a pile of other vaccinations and the enormous risk we run when you jam students together in small living spaces it's a lock that every college is going to demand it.

Don't want a shot?  Well, you can always do distance ed but GTFO plague rat
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I really hope my daughter is able to get vaccinated before school starts.

/incoming Freshman Drexel student this fall.
 
austerity101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If the states wanted more control over public schools, maybe their governments shouldn't have stripped so much funding from them.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Good. I got pulled out of class for not having documentation of a measles vaccine. (Had it, didn't have the doctor's signature on a little card.)  I couldn't go back until I had a new vaccine.

Want to be an antivaxx idiot*?  Distance learning is for you.

*Medical exemptions only should be honored.


Antivax cat is not amused
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: namegoeshere: Good. I got pulled out of class for not having documentation of a measles vaccine. (Had it, didn't have the doctor's signature on a little card.)  I couldn't go back until I had a new vaccine.

Want to be an antivaxx idiot*?  Distance learning is for you.

*Medical exemptions only should be honored.

Antivax cat is not amused
[i.imgflip.com image 680x438]


Ah, this must be the right's vaunted meme-making skills I've heard so much about.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shots has 3 different meanings.  Be careful with language, subby.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

austerity101: ChipNASA: namegoeshere: Good. I got pulled out of class for not having documentation of a measles vaccine. (Had it, didn't have the doctor's signature on a little card.)  I couldn't go back until I had a new vaccine.

Want to be an antivaxx idiot*?  Distance learning is for you.

*Medical exemptions only should be honored.

Antivax cat is not amused
[i.imgflip.com image 680x438]

Ah, this must be the right's vaunted meme-making skills I've heard so much about.


The right? Or the reich? 
ramsayresults.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: austerity101: ChipNASA: namegoeshere: Good. I got pulled out of class for not having documentation of a measles vaccine. (Had it, didn't have the doctor's signature on a little card.)  I couldn't go back until I had a new vaccine.

Want to be an antivaxx idiot*?  Distance learning is for you.

*Medical exemptions only should be honored.

Antivax cat is not amused
[i.imgflip.com image 680x438]

Ah, this must be the right's vaunted meme-making skills I've heard so much about.

The right? Or the reich? 
[ramsayresults.com image 800x467]


A distinction without a difference.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Great shots!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And second question on IQ test will be "Did you vote for Trump?".
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
VD?
 
12349876
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: I really hope my daughter is able to get vaccinated before school starts.

/incoming Freshman Drexel student this fall.


The governor is already begging people to get vaccines in my state.  You'll be fine.  If she's 18 go on a Johnson and Johnson vacation if you need to.  Universities in my city are already starting student only clinics.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: ChipNASA: namegoeshere: Good. I got pulled out of class for not having documentation of a measles vaccine. (Had it, didn't have the doctor's signature on a little card.)  I couldn't go back until I had a new vaccine.

Want to be an antivaxx idiot*?  Distance learning is for you.

*Medical exemptions only should be honored.

Antivax cat is not amused
[i.imgflip.com image 680x438]

Ah, this must be the right's vaunted meme-making skills I've heard so much about.


B-b-but the left can't meme!

/Last time I saw that phrase posted unironically I responded with a lot of great left-wing memes.
//The person I was responding to got butthurt and posted a bunch of right-wing memes, apparently missing the point.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A lot of college and universities have various vaccine requirements so this isn't really anything new.

However they may run into issues as long as these are still labeled as emergency use
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dennysgod: A lot of college and universities have various vaccine requirements so this isn't really anything new.

However they may run into issues as long as these are still labeled as emergency use


Can't make people get the vaccine but you can certainly make people gtfo. So either get the emergency use vaccine and go to school now, or wait until the emergency has subsided. It's up to the students to decide.
 
electron_wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Schools:  Ok Desantis, we hear you and will act accordingly.

School Tuition:

With vaccination = $x,000

Without vaccination = $x,000 + $20,000

You are not required to get a vaccination - only pay the tuition..,.
 
