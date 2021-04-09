 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Firefighters stage a 242 vehicle birthday parade for the 6 year old son of a fallen volunteer firefighter who was killed earlier this year battling a nursing home fire   (abc7.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't believe they would let a 6-year-old battle a nursing home fire, but heroes come in all shapes and sizes.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Red Sovine - Teddy Bear 1976
Youtube J3vu-DKNeOc
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then you catch the man.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a waste of taxpayer money on fuel, plus all that unnecessary and wear and tear on equipment.

Glad my nursing home didn't catch on fire while they were out parading around like they were trying out for a sexy fireman calendar.
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
242?
Front 242 - Headhunter [Version 3.0]
Youtube P6618xuP6fQ
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they did that for Pete Davidson, and look how he turned out.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: I think they did that for Pete Davidson, and look how he turned out.


Bangin' otties......
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yanceylebeef: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/J3vu-DKN​eOc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Jonny Hill - Ruf Teddybär eins-vier (1979)
Youtube _pZz5RcDS4Q
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Then you catch the man.


RoxnSox: 242?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/P6618xuP​6fQ]


/shakes impotent fists of rage
 
squidloe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Seems like a waste of taxpayer money on fuel, plus all that unnecessary and wear and tear on equipment.

Glad my nursing home didn't catch on fire while they were out parading around like they were trying out for a sexy fireman calendar.


That is one sandy vagina
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
that is how you do it...!
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And in those 40 minutes, three houses burned down.

/kidding
//nice gesture
///still a bit of a waste
 
