(CNBC)   Investors have put more money into stonks in the last 5 months than in the prior 12 years combined. It's almost like someone was handing out free money in the hopes that we actually spend it   (cnbc.com) divider line
52
    Scary, Economics, Dow Jones Industrial Average, latest wave of market enthusiasm, Stock market bubble, Finance, Inflation, first quarter, earnings growth  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 4:26 PM



52 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/soon
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But but but the stock market aint a bubble. LOL
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
for subby:
sparrowism.soc.srcf.netView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lolmao500: But but but the stock market aint a bubble. LOL


South Seas Manhattan Bubble?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"There's a certain amount of logic to markets right now," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Holdings.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After the "Great Recession" made itself known, I doubled down, increasing my 401(k) contribution from 10% to 20%.

Recently I did a re-allocation of my 401(k) investments.  I was at 85% in stocks (!) and moved things around so now I'm only 30% invested in stocks, the rest in (hopefully) more stable instruments.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: But but but the stock market aint a bubble. LOL


This doesn't sound as smart as you think it does.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*checks*

Game Stop stock is still around $150, heh.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just the investor class admitting that even they do not believe their own bullshiat about trickledown economics. They know the stimulus would actually help the economy, but most of em faught it tooth and nail because it 'felt' like they were losing and the poors were winning. This is because they're farking spoiled children who never grew the fark up.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investors showing their usual wisdom in buying at the top.  I mean, I'm buying too because I'm dollar cost averaging, but I'll be buying next month if it falls by 30%.  Many people will sell and wait "until it starts going back up" or when it "settles down."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that really what the PPP loans are being used for?  I thought it was yachts and sports cars.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wtf is a stonk?
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnus: wtf is a stonk?


compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tman144: Magnus: wtf is a stonk?

[compote.slate.com image 680x453]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The 1% have to park their money somewhere.  The rest is in offshore bank accounts.
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, what the hell else are you going to do with it?  Pretty much anything reasonably safe is losing money after inflation.
 
sleze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: lolmao500: But but but the stock market aint a bubble. LOL

This doesn't sound as smart as you think it does.


The market crashed last year and slowly bounced back.
Then Cheeto Mussolini was voted out of office.
Then 2 good vaccines were approved (and a shiatty one).

So yeah, I imagine the stock market is doing great for a lot of reasons.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I bought a car so I've helped the economy. The rest of my savings will not be spent, probably splitting it between continued savings and some investments.
 
Abox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Partly because savings rates are very low.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: Well, what the hell else are you going to do with it?  Pretty much anything reasonably safe is losing money after inflation.


Then I'll invest in inflation, smart guy.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TomDooley: The 1% have to park their money somewhere.  The rest is in offshore bank accounts.


Some of us normal folks have investment accounts. By putting away money during our youth that might otherwise be spent on fun, we can craft the illusion that we'll be able to live on less money as our bodies quickly deteriorate. Which temporarily staves off the even less money we'll have to make do from the government.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ugh, I read that wrong and have been investing in stanks all this time....
 
Magnus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TomDooley: The 1% have to park their money somewhere.  The rest is in offshore bank accounts.


You don't even know what an offshore bank account is, Cosmo.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Magnus: wtf is a stonk?


Probably some new lingo the kids made up.  Don't really know for sure as I don't keep stonk in that kind of thing.
 
Abox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Magnus: wtf is a stonk?


It's like a Darsh
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This, ladies and gentlemen, is a master class on why the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.

Living for today deprives you and your heirs of the security of wealth. While the rich are spending every second of their lives saving and carefully managing the purchase of appreciating assets, in order to provide their heirs with valuable wealth, you instead waste it on idiocies like $25 mushy burgers delivered by some dude in a 1990 Honda Prelude for $1.25/hr and buy smart phones every 24 months that cost more than a high end TV.

Wealth doesn't just appear. It's made from the sacrifice of delayed gratification and hard work so that the next in line to benefit simply have to manage its returns instead of toiling for some business that doesn't care one crap about them.

The sooner you make your passive income stream larger than your active income, the sooner you can live your lives from the position of fark you.

The Position of Fuck You (John Goodman in The Gambler)
Youtube xdfeXqHFmPI
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Lamberts Ho Man: Well, what the hell else are you going to do with it?  Pretty much anything reasonably safe is losing money after inflation.

Then I'll invest in inflation, smart guy.


You can do that actually
https://www.treasurydirect.gov/indiv/​r​esearch/indepth/ibonds/res_ibonds.htm
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: Well, what the hell else are you going to do with it?  Pretty much anything reasonably safe is losing money after inflation.


This. You can beat hundreds of thousands in savings with tends of thousands of stock giving dividends. The rates are just that bad.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I like the stock.
 
robbrie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: Well, what the hell else are you going to do with it?  Pretty much anything reasonably safe is losing money after inflation.


Yea, interest rates are asymptotically approaching 0%. I looked in February and couldn't find a 2 year CD that would pay even 1% APR. Historically speaking, that's just cray-cray. CDs aren't a place I would stick cash, but they're a meaningful market indicator of where things are at.

OTOH, borrowers looking for a purchase or re-fi a mortgage it's just a bonanza.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Fed farks savers. No other choice but to buy assets if you dont need it right away.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've made an absolute killing in mutual funds and the stock market over the last 16 months.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SansNeural: After the "Great Recession" made itself known, I doubled down, increasing my 401(k) contribution from 10% to 20%.

Recently I did a re-allocation of my 401(k) investments.  I was at 85% in stocks (!) and moved things around so now I'm only 30% invested in stocks, the rest in (hopefully) more stable instruments.


85/15 is a perfectly reasonable allocation if you're under 40.  30/70 is more of a retirement allocation (and perhaps that's where you are) .
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Magnus: wtf is a stonk?

Probably some new lingo the kids made up.  Don't really know for sure as I don't keep stonk in that kind of thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size

reddit thing
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robbrie: Lamberts Ho Man: Well, what the hell else are you going to do with it?  Pretty much anything reasonably safe is losing money after inflation.

Yea, interest rates are asymptotically approaching 0%. I looked in February and couldn't find a 2 year CD that would pay even 1% APR. Historically speaking, that's just cray-cray. CDs aren't a place I would stick cash, but they're a meaningful market indicator of where things are at.

OTOH, borrowers looking for a purchase or re-fi a mortgage it's just a bonanza.


For a re-fi it's great, but the low interest rates (among other things) are driving purchase prices up insanely.  My guess is if you compare the rate of increase in real estate prices vs mortgage rates, buyers are still losing.  Very badly in some areas.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Market timing is always a fools errand. If you know nothing better, just max your 401k if you have one, or your IRAs if you don't, and stay the course with a target date fund.

The co-workers of mine who complain the loudest about never being able to retire are also the ones invested in money markets when the market is down, and buying individual stocks when the market is high.

Don't overthink it.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: SansNeural: Magnus: wtf is a stonk?

Probably some new lingo the kids made up.  Don't really know for sure as I don't keep stonk in that kind of thing.

[Fark user image 300x168]
reddit thing



'twas a joke.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I've made an absolute killing in mutual funds and the stock market over the last 16 months.


This is going to sound odd but I threw about a grand i to some MTG boxes on the last stimulus since my other investments I felt were funded. In a month the price increased on the boxes 18%.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: SansNeural: After the "Great Recession" made itself known, I doubled down, increasing my 401(k) contribution from 10% to 20%.

Recently I did a re-allocation of my 401(k) investments.  I was at 85% in stocks (!) and moved things around so now I'm only 30% invested in stocks, the rest in (hopefully) more stable instruments.

85/15 is a perfectly reasonable allocation if you're under 40.  30/70 is more of a retirement allocation (and perhaps that's where you are) .


I'm 53 now.  Less time for wild monetary rides.
 
Tman144
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pwkpete: Ugh, I read that wrong and have been investing in stanks all this time....


Still better than investing in skanks, like my brother did.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: This, ladies and gentlemen, is a master class on why the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.

Living for today deprives you and your heirs of the security of wealth. While the rich are spending every second of their lives saving and carefully managing the purchase of appreciating assets, in order to provide their heirs with valuable wealth, you instead waste it on idiocies like $25 mushy burgers delivered by some dude in a 1990 Honda Prelude for $1.25/hr and buy smart phones every 24 months that cost more than a high end TV.

Wealth doesn't just appear. It's made from the sacrifice of delayed gratification and hard work so that the next in line to benefit simply have to manage its returns instead of toiling for some business that doesn't care one crap about them.

The sooner you make your passive income stream larger than your active income, the sooner you can live your lives from the position of fark you.

[YouTube video: The Position of fark You (John Goodman in The Gambler)]


Even if you bought a maxed out $1,200 iPhone and a $25 mushy burger every single day since the birth of Christ (it was called Macintosh back then), you still wouldn't have spent a billion dollars.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: 85/15 is a perfectly reasonable allocation if you're under 40.  30/70 is more of a retirement allocation (and perhaps that's where you are)


I'm a little more aggressive.  If you're under 40, I'd say keep 95-100% in stocks.  (You do have an emergency fund separate from your investments, right?)  40-60, I'd advise 75-85% in stocks, and up to 95% if you've got a pension to look forward to or stable employment.  After retirement, it depends a lot on how much cushion is in your nest egg, but I'd say have 3 years worth of expenses in something stable, 50% of the rest in stocks, and the remainder scattered across a range of risks.

Stock growth has dramatically outpaced anything else over the last couple of decades and it's a shame to lose out on those gains.  Bear markets tend to subside pretty quickly and the idea of squirreling away large parts of your savings in low-yield "safe" options seems like leaving a lot of money on the table.
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: Market timing is always a fools errand. If you know nothing better, just max your 401k if you have one, or your IRAs if you don't, and stay the course with a target date fund.

The co-workers of mine who complain the loudest about never being able to retire are also the ones invested in money markets when the market is down, and buying individual stocks when the market is high.

Don't overthink it.


For awhile I was splitting a portion of my retirement savings between two companies 50/50.  I forgot the password for the account on one of them and thus never mucked with the 100% allocation in a target date fund.

The other half I tried to "actively manage".  During the depths of the crash last year, they were about even, but other then that the one I kept my hands off of is consistently 10% to 20% up on the other one with the same principle (which has done OK itself).  So yea, I've stopped messing around with the important stuff.
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: TomDooley: The 1% have to park their money somewhere.  The rest is in offshore bank accounts.

Some of us normal folks have investment accounts. By putting away money during our youth that might otherwise be spent on fun, we can craft the illusion that we'll be able to live on less money as our bodies quickly deteriorate. Which temporarily staves off the even less money we'll have to make do from the government.


That's fairly normal.   I don't think it accounts that much toward the half trillion put into the market over the last five months.
 
Abox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: While the rich are spending every second of their lives saving and carefully managing the purchase of appreciating assets, in order to provide their heirs with valuable wealth


The well-adjusted end product:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"In internet slang, stonksis a deliberate misspelling of stocks, as traded in the stock market. It is often used to refer to such stocks-and finance more generally-in a humorous or ironic way, especially to comment on financial losses."
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SansNeural: I'm 53 now.  Less time for wild monetary rides.



Wuss. I'm 66 and I put ALL of my money into GameStop stock.

Gonna retire soon and live like a king.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Wanderlusting: This, ladies and gentlemen, is a master class on why the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.

Living for today deprives you and your heirs of the security of wealth. While the rich are spending every second of their lives saving and carefully managing the purchase of appreciating assets, in order to provide their heirs with valuable wealth, you instead waste it on idiocies like $25 mushy burgers delivered by some dude in a 1990 Honda Prelude for $1.25/hr and buy smart phones every 24 months that cost more than a high end TV.

Wealth doesn't just appear. It's made from the sacrifice of delayed gratification and hard work so that the next in line to benefit simply have to manage its returns instead of toiling for some business that doesn't care one crap about them.

The sooner you make your passive income stream larger than your active income, the sooner you can live your lives from the position of fark you.

[YouTube video: The Position of fark You (John Goodman in The Gambler)]

Even if you bought a maxed out $1,200 iPhone and a $25 mushy burger every single day since the birth of Christ (it was called Macintosh back then), you still wouldn't have spent a billion dollars.


What is your point here? 

If you inherited a house from your parents worth $250,000 today and did NOTHING else but put it in an average index fund, you'd be earning over $1,000 a month just in passive income. Now, reinvest that money and watch as your heirs reap the benefits continuously from the sacrifice your parents made. In less than 30 years, you'd now have over a million dollars.

Wealth is borne of temporal reinvestment. It does take generations. After a while, you realize money earns more money - but only once people realize that their lives are lived simply to offer a better one for the next generation. Your sacrifices today, will reap rewards for your children's children. 

PS. Even a $1000 bet on something like BitCoin would've returned several tens of millions in income. When you have $1000/month in passive income, you can now afford to take financial risks you otherwise would've never had the chance to capitalize on and not worry too much if they fail.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm wowed by your savvy money management. I bet you've got a spare house and $250,000 you can toss my way as a freebie.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He wasn't wrong...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
