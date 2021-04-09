 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Probably because some watery tart never flung a scimitar at him   (currently.att.yahoo.com) divider line
23
    More: Followup, Morphine, Pain, Charitable organization, Sackler Library, Duke, Opioid, Purdue Pharma, Gift Aid  
•       •       •

1095 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are some countries where the husband of a queen regnant is known as a king consort rather than prince consort. The UK has never been one of them.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody called him King Phil because he wasn't king of shiat. He married Elisabeth, who was heir to George VI because George didn't have any legal male heirs.

/ fun fact: if anyone in the English Nobility has the last name Fits-*anything else*....it tends to indicate that they are a descendent of a non-legal male heir (read bastard).
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queen E was hot in her day.  I'd take "consort" over some dukedom or king of an eng land.  Literal German for "tiny country".
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Charles dies, Prince William should take the regnal name Arthur II
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, subby... everyone knows that supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer moistened bints
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: When Charles dies, Prince William should take the regnal name Arthur II


When elizabeth dies, the whole royal family thing should go straight into the trash.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The UK does things differently. Kind of like how it was the British Empire, but the ruling monarch was never referred to as an Emperor.
 
indylaw
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At least he ha'nt got sh*t all o'er him.
 
indylaw
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

indylaw: At least he ha'nt got sh*t all o'er him.


Well, I mean before.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I watched The Crown, so I know everything about British royalty.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: When Charles dies, Prince William should take the regnal name Arthur II


I don't really follow these things except for the occasional worldwide major headline (like today).  Does William really do much that one would expect of the presumed future king (after Charles)?  He seems to be out of the headlines.  I vaguely remember that Charles's vision for being king was considered to be one of a reduced role for the royal family (meaning, less of an 'official' presence).  Has William given any indication on his outlook on such things?  I'm just wondering if at some point over the two of them, the royal family will basically remove themselves from any official government connection -- cede Buckingham Palace to be a national historical place -- and just go on being private rich people who own a lot of land and trust funds.
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I prefer moistened bints


Fark user image
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: I watched The Crown, so I know everything about British royalty.


The show made young Prince Charles a slouching, whiny man unworthy to be considered anything close to "royalty". I was impressed with the actor who was Charles, he did a good job of making the Prince so detestable.
 
indylaw
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: The UK does things differently. Kind of like how it was the British Empire, but the ruling monarch was never referred to as an Emperor.


While India was a province of the British Empire, the monarch was known as Emperor/Empress of India among his or her other titles.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

indylaw: Weatherkiss: The UK does things differently. Kind of like how it was the British Empire, but the ruling monarch was never referred to as an Emperor.

While India was a province of the British Empire, the monarch was known as Emperor/Empress of India among his or her other titles.


Yeah, I'm just saying they weren't referred to as the Emperor/Empress of the British Empire.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Nobody called him King Phil because he wasn't king of shiat. He married Elisabeth, who was heir to George VI because George didn't have any legal male heirs.

/ fun fact: if anyone in the English Nobility has the last name Fits-*anything else*....it tends to indicate that they are a descendent of a non-legal male heir (read bastard).


This new learning amazes me. Explain again how sheep's bladders may be employed to prevent earthquakes.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, they want us to watch a video that effectively tells us "Because that's the rule" ?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority that they wouldn't call him king because they were concerned about his skin color.
 
Vern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I prefer moistened bints


Came here to correct subby, but I see it's been taken care of. I'll get back on the cart.
 
genner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: When Charles dies, Prince William should take the regnal name Arthur II


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

King Something: iheartscotch: Nobody called him King Phil because he wasn't king of shiat. He married Elisabeth, who was heir to George VI because George didn't have any legal male heirs.

/ fun fact: if anyone in the English Nobility has the last name Fits-*anything else*....it tends to indicate that they are a descendent of a non-legal male heir (read bastard).

This new learning amazes me. Explain again how sheep's bladders may be employed to prevent earthquakes.


*in English accent* It's all quite fascinating, to be sure. When George V died...his eldest son Edward Albert Christian George Andrew Patrick David (didn't make that up) became Edward VIII.

At that time he was linked romantically to an American divorcée named Miss Wallis Simpson. When Edward married her, everyone lost their shiat and Edward abdicated.

So then his brother, Albert Frederick Arthur George, became George VI.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.