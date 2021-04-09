 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   The main thing that HBO's new Steampunk series "The Nevers" proves is that Steampunk has gone mainstream, and it's time to move on to something else. I've already found a cool new genre, but you probably haven't heard of it   (npr.org) divider line
50
    More: Obvious, Joss Whedon, Angel, Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season Eight, episodes of HBO, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Amalia True, Firefly, Tales of the Vampires  
•       •       •

506 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 3:30 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dickfunk is the next big thing.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time for sparkly vampires to cycle back in?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea before reading this article that Whedon was involved in this thing.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I had no idea before reading this article that Whedon was involved in this thing.


Well, he did get fired.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Furries haven't gone totally mainstream yet.

Just sayin'~
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Furries haven't gone totally mainstream yet.

Just sayin'~


That horse left the gate in the 70's.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When Your Friend Goes Steampunk - Key & Peele
Youtube Nbq6Wfh9fi4
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Steampunk is out.  All the cool kids are into this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
THE NEXT THING: Wind Turbine Jazz
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Steampunk is what happens when goths discover the color brown.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The regular guy look?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Great. Now there will be a shortage of brass gears and welding goggles
 
Znuh [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Nethers? *shudders* You don't want to go there.....
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm really into "Eskimetal" fiction lately. It's like Eskimo culture (the Arctic, snow, igloos, whaling, etc) but they wear all black and have big hair and rock out a lot.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: Is it time for sparkly vampires to cycle back in?


How about Westerns, but with sparkly people. We haven't had that before.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Little behind the times, aren't they?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You losers always change the prefix but keep the -punk suffix. Dweebs! I'm doing Steamrock, Steammuzak, Steamhop, Steamsurfnturf, Steamclean, Steamdirt, Steamvegan, Steamonaut, Steamscuba.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least Goths are still the "untouchable" subculture. Though Hipsters seem to want to adopt some of the styles of the subculture, they hate the music (or at least the music genre name of "Goth Rock", they prefer to attach at least the 1st Generation Goth Rock bands like Bauhaus, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Christian Death, Dead Can Dance and others with the more "all encompassing" genre name of 'Post Punk' to make it more marketable and put a high price tag on it, at stores like Rough Trade in Williamsburg, Brooklyn) and the people who are part of the subculture, but love stealing some designs and making this cheaply made crap for a high dollar price:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lets combine the 1800's with the 1970's and just go with FunkPunk.
...or the 1960's London music scene, PunkPunk.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Everyone that I've know who was really into steampunk was insufferable. I'm not talking about mere fans, I mean the people who think every sci-fi property needs steampunk version. Superfans are bad (i.e. like SW fanbois), but these steampunk superfans are right up there with the worst.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Malenfant: QuesoDelicioso: Is it time for sparkly vampires to cycle back in?

How about Westerns, but with sparkly people. We haven't had that before.


I would absolutely be down with werewolf cowboys and vampire train barons.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Nevers is doomed. Whedon's self-destruction guaranteed that. He can write entertaining dialog, but we know now that the casts we see on his shows were being abused during production.
 
readymix
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just Glue Some Gears On It (And Call It Steampunk)
Youtube TFCuE5rHbPA
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Technogaia is pretty cool
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: At least Goths are still the "untouchable" subculture. Though Hipsters seem to want to adopt some of the styles of the subculture, they hate the music (or at least the music genre name of "Goth Rock", they prefer to attach at least the 1st Generation Goth Rock bands like Bauhaus, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Christian Death, Dead Can Dance and others with the more "all encompassing" genre name of 'Post Punk' to make it more marketable and put a high price tag on it, at stores like Rough Trade in Williamsburg, Brooklyn) and the people who are part of the subculture, but love stealing some designs and making this cheaply made crap for a high dollar price:

[Fark user image 850x1209]


I'm pretty sure that's the cat from Sailor Moon. Do they just not know that? Or is Sailor Moon goth?
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: Malenfant: QuesoDelicioso: Is it time for sparkly vampires to cycle back in?

How about Westerns, but with sparkly people. We haven't had that before.

I would absolutely be down with werewolf cowboys and vampire train barons.


I'd be there for that as well.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
questionablecontent.netView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They have a steampunk festival out in Honesdale every year. I always make it a point to show up and snatch as many welder's goggles as I can. I have quite the collection. Also, this show looks like a pile of shiat.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So we're through with The Nevers?

Excellent!

Metallica - Through The Never
Youtube EFbdYvolxRM
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: At least Goths are still the "untouchable" subculture. Though Hipsters seem to want to adopt some of the styles of the subculture, they hate the music (or at least the music genre name of "Goth Rock", they prefer to attach at least the 1st Generation Goth Rock bands like Bauhaus, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Christian Death, Dead Can Dance and others with the more "all encompassing" genre name of 'Post Punk' to make it more marketable and put a high price tag on it, at stores like Rough Trade in Williamsburg, Brooklyn) and the people who are part of the subculture, but love stealing some designs and making this cheaply made crap for a high dollar price:

[Fark user image 850x1209]


It's probably because I'm getting old, but I don't get the metal hanging out of the nose thing. Stuff hanging out of your nose used to be discouraged.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cottagecore is something i've heard of.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Dickfunk is the next big thing.


Username, it checks out.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [questionablecontent.net image 600x1417]


Was The Wild, Wild, West the 1st Steampunk TV show?
 
A'isha P. [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Begoggle: DarkSoulNoHope: At least Goths are still the "untouchable" subculture. Though Hipsters seem to want to adopt some of the styles of the subculture, they hate the music (or at least the music genre name of "Goth Rock", they prefer to attach at least the 1st Generation Goth Rock bands like Bauhaus, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Christian Death, Dead Can Dance and others with the more "all encompassing" genre name of 'Post Punk' to make it more marketable and put a high price tag on it, at stores like Rough Trade in Williamsburg, Brooklyn) and the people who are part of the subculture, but love stealing some designs and making this cheaply made crap for a high dollar price:

[Fark user image 850x1209]

I'm pretty sure that's the cat from Sailor Moon. Do they just not know that? Or is Sailor Moon goth?


No.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But Sailor Saturn is.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: At least Goths are still the "untouchable" subculture. Though Hipsters seem to want to adopt some of the styles of the subculture, they hate the music (or at least the music genre name of "Goth Rock", they prefer to attach at least the 1st Generation Goth Rock bands like Bauhaus, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Christian Death, Dead Can Dance and others with the more "all encompassing" genre name of 'Post Punk' to make it more marketable and put a high price tag on it, at stores like Rough Trade in Williamsburg, Brooklyn) and the people who are part of the subculture, but love stealing some designs and making this cheaply made crap for a high dollar price:

[Fark user image 850x1209]


The best part of being Goth is knowing that Goth died a long time ago, and yet we can still have fun with the body.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Malenfant: QuesoDelicioso: Is it time for sparkly vampires to cycle back in?

How about Westerns, but with sparkly people. We haven't had that before.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: At least Goths are still the "untouchable" subculture. Though Hipsters seem to want to adopt some of the styles of the subculture, they hate the music (or at least the music genre name of "Goth Rock", they prefer to attach at least the 1st Generation Goth Rock bands like Bauhaus, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Christian Death, Dead Can Dance and others with the more "all encompassing" genre name of 'Post Punk' to make it more marketable and put a high price tag on it, at stores like Rough Trade in Williamsburg, Brooklyn) and the people who are part of the subculture, but love stealing some designs and making this cheaply made crap for a high dollar price:

[Fark user image 850x1209]


Goth went fashionable in the 1990s.  Try again.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that steampunk started as a joke, like Daylight Saving Time.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm pretty big into synthpunk, it's like cyberpunk except 1980s, whereas steampunk is more 1880s.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Malenfant: QuesoDelicioso: Is it time for sparkly vampires to cycle back in?

How about Westerns, but with sparkly people. We haven't had that before.

[Fark user image 850x850]
[Fark user image 346x500]


Those people aren't sparkly, but those outfits sure are. I assume that cowboy disco is a thing.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How about an outer-space aged vampire who sings songs on a guitar and...

wait, I think Buck Rodgers did that.  You have to admit, though, the Outer Dark and stations would make being a vampire easy.
Crap, Babylon 5 did it, too.

Hrm...
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't Steampunk go mainstream a long time ago?
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Ivo Shandor: [questionablecontent.net image 600x1417]

Was The Wild, Wild, West the 1st Steampunk TV show?


I would say yes.  However, there are probably some films/shorts from the silent movie era that would fall under the genre.

The basic premise of steampunk is entertaining, but fans, as usual, have to take it to the extreme.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought it happened after the movie, Wild Wild West
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 minute ago  

optikeye: MattytheMouse: Furries haven't gone totally mainstream yet.

Just sayin'~

That horse left the gate in the 70's.
[Fark user image image 600x338]


My favorite tv show as a toddler. The reboot was messed up
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

btch_cakes: Cottagecore is something i've heard of.


I have no idea what you're talking about but I want to know. Are we talking about fresh cheese curds or quaint little houses? Is there metal music involved?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
-NPR needs to hire more copywriters-
 
frankb00th
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: Steampunk is out.  All the cool kids are into this:
[Fark user image image 385x259]


One of their very best
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: At least Goths are still the "untouchable" subculture. Though Hipsters seem to want to adopt some of the styles of the subculture, they hate the music (or at least the music genre name of "Goth Rock", they prefer to attach at least the 1st Generation Goth Rock bands like Bauhaus, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Christian Death, Dead Can Dance and others with the more "all encompassing" genre name of 'Post Punk' to make it more marketable and put a high price tag on it, at stores like Rough Trade in Williamsburg, Brooklyn) and the people who are part of the subculture, but love stealing some designs and making this cheaply made crap for a high dollar price:

[Fark user image 850x1209]

well I guess it's quitting time 'cause I can't remember what I was doing 30-seconds before I saw this pic...

/off to the bar
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.