(Marketwatch)   So Total Fark for the whole family?   (marketwatch.com)
16
    More: Obvious, Marriage, Need, wife's gambling debts, community property, New Mexico, joint venture, Dow Jones, community-property state  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 3:50 PM



16 Comments     (+0 »)
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run away. Far away.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quit your job, sit on your ass and force her to divorce you. Then take half of her things for doing most of the financial supporting.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ man...

I'm never biatching about my day ever again.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
....dad?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why does Marketwatch have a Dear Abby column?
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is a definite murder/suicide situation.

Murder the wife and then hopefully her kids will commit suicide.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"My wife drinks and gambles our money away, and my adult stepchildren are deadbeats who do drugs and play video games. What can I do?"

Write a country song about it!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sure, the guy on the MarketWatch website is who you should be getting advice from here.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When we old people were young there was a stigma attached to kids who never moved out after high school.  Now there seems to be no stigma, so adult children continue to live off their parents.  When those adult children don't contribute it's a problem.

"But it's so much harder for kids now"

That may be true, but either contribute to the family finances or get out.  I love you but you're an adult.  Figure something out.  Maybe live with a roommate.  Maybe don't have the latest cell phone and gaming system.  Maybe eat ramen and Mac and cheese like your parents did when they were younger.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why is this dad so negative about his stepkids' goals? People make a good living playing video games.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
MDK
 
frankb00th
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My sister got caught up in a cycle like that. Hook up with fleetingly good looking guy who turns out to be abusive, gambling drug user.
Once, twice....all the way to 4 times. My parents were still bailing her out before her death but I had to put the foot down when it came to commiserating .
You can call me anytime but don't think I am going to listen to even a second of biatching and moaning about her poor life choices. At one point you become an enabler
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have been with my wife since 2008. We got married in 2015. We have one child together, and she has two children from two previous relationships.

Eyes wide shut? Maybe you needed a new crystal ball Cassandra?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Call in a nuclear strike.  The whole family is too far gone, including the stepdad.  a final instant of blinding atomic fusion energy ripping him apart at the atomic level is the only hope for him.
 
yms
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Have a wank
 
