 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Move over, van life. Boat life is here. Let this totally normal family who's just like yours in every way share how they escaped "uneventful and routine" lives to travel the world on their own yacht. "That's the beauty of boat life, it is so unknown"   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
125
    More: Spiffy, international school, sail rips, general rule, run location, family, boat, full-time travelers, private school tuition  
•       •       •

1113 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



125 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boat life as described in the article only requires starting with a minimum of $500k cash compared to van life under $50k
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Boat life as described in the article only requires starting with a minimum of $500k cash compared to van life under $50k


Also, as anyone will tell you, the day-to-day costs associated with operating and maintaining a yacht are insignificant when compared to the crushing costs of your average van.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The two happiest days in a boat owners life are the day you buy it and the day you sell it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The kids have attended private and public schools and been homeschooled ("or as we call it worldschooled").

God, you can smell the smug from all the way over here.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those numbers don't match costs from YouTubers who travel full time...

Sailing couple currently in the South Pacific (Gone with the Wynns)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lj7o5​7​XCuDw

Breakdown of a couple living on a 57' canal boat in the UK (Foxes Afloat)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9my2F​k​Ie9a0
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you can start with a good, old boat around 50k. It isn't going to be the one pictured. You will absolutely be doing work on her from the outset.

I've lived aboard for the past couple decades, stopping to work here and there.  I don't expect to live in a house on a regular basis again.

What they're doing you can do, and far cheaper and more rewarding than RV life (stay off the dock unless you're working and even then...)  but it's a hard life, and it isn't getting easier unless you start wealthy.

I've been sailing in the Caribbean the past decade, I work (when there isn't plague or  Cat 5 destruction)  about 6 or 7 months of the year, using the boat for day charters.  Then I spend a couple months  fixing her, then I get to cruise for the balance with Mrs. Greengiant and Sprout.

It's a good life, but a hard one unless you're wealthy, and even then you will find yourself making sacrifices that would horrify shore crowd.

This part though is meaningless once you commit:  However, our biggest ongoing hardship ... is the judgment on how we live," said Sueiro, adding that this has come from educators, potential employers, doctors and business clients.

when you're living this life there is little to be gained from listening to opinions from shore beyond entertainment value.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: The two happiest days in a boat owners life are the day you buy it and the day you sell it.


Those people suck at sailing
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really? They actually named an online group Kids4Sail?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Those numbers don't match costs from YouTubers who travel full time...

Sailing couple currently in the South Pacific (Gone with the Wynns)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lj7o57​XCuDw

Breakdown of a couple living on a 57' canal boat in the UK (Foxes Afloat)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9my2Fk​Ie9a0


My first wife and I lived aboard on Pacific coast Mexico for years

32' sailboat for $32k. Best boat I've owned.

We averaged around $600/ month including maintenance. We lived like minor nobility, we could have easily tightened our belts and cruised Mexico for $300/ month including maintenance.

Stay out of the marina. Don't leave a good anchorage on a bad day.  Eat like the locals. Don't be stupid.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: eurotrader: Boat life as described in the article only requires starting with a minimum of $500k cash compared to van life under $50k

Also, as anyone will tell you, the day-to-day costs associated with operating and maintaining a yacht are insignificant when compared to the crushing costs of your average van.


Snark aside, I've lived aboard far, far better and more cheaply than when I was homeless and camping under a tree in Santa Cruz.
YMMV
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images2.vudu.comView Full Size


Ahoy swab!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: So you can start with a good, old boat around 50k. It isn't going to be the one pictured. You will absolutely be doing work on her from the outset.

I've lived aboard for the past couple decades, stopping to work here and there.  I don't expect to live in a house on a regular basis again.

What they're doing you can do, and far cheaper and more rewarding than RV life (stay off the dock unless you're working and even then...)  but it's a hard life, and it isn't getting easier unless you start wealthy.

I've been sailing in the Caribbean the past decade, I work (when there isn't plague or  Cat 5 destruction)  about 6 or 7 months of the year, using the boat for day charters.  Then I spend a couple months  fixing her, then I get to cruise for the balance with Mrs. Greengiant and Sprout.

It's a good life, but a hard one unless you're wealthy, and even then you will find yourself making sacrifices that would horrify shore crowd.

This part though is meaningless once you commit:  However, our biggest ongoing hardship ... is the judgment on how we live," said Sueiro, adding that this has come from educators, potential employers, doctors and business clients.

when you're living this life there is little to be gained from listening to opinions from shore beyond entertainment value.


Living in a boat haven kind of (tourist) town, I've come to believe that boating should be for everyone, not just the privileged.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: ShavedOrangutan: Those numbers don't match costs from YouTubers who travel full time...

Sailing couple currently in the South Pacific (Gone with the Wynns)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lj7o57​XCuDw

Breakdown of a couple living on a 57' canal boat in the UK (Foxes Afloat)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9my2Fk​Ie9a0

My first wife and I lived aboard on Pacific coast Mexico for years

32' sailboat for $32k. Best boat I've owned.

We averaged around $600/ month including maintenance. We lived like minor nobility, we could have easily tightened our belts and cruised Mexico for $300/ month including maintenance.

Stay out of the marina. Don't leave a good anchorage on a bad day.  Eat like the locals. Don't be stupid.


I'm not saying it can't be done, it just saying doesn't match people living the lifestyle these folks are claiming.  A relatively new (post 2010) 38 ft catamaran is $250k+, they don't discuss boat insurance, and purposefully point out that business or education expenses aren't included in their number.  If you only count internet, food, shopping and entertainment, then yeah, life is super cheap...
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: yohohogreengiant: So you can start with a good, old boat around 50k. It isn't going to be the one pictured. You will absolutely be doing work on her from the outset.

I've lived aboard for the past couple decades, stopping to work here and there.  I don't expect to live in a house on a regular basis again.

What they're doing you can do, and far cheaper and more rewarding than RV life (stay off the dock unless you're working and even then...)  but it's a hard life, and it isn't getting easier unless you start wealthy.

I've been sailing in the Caribbean the past decade, I work (when there isn't plague or  Cat 5 destruction)  about 6 or 7 months of the year, using the boat for day charters.  Then I spend a couple months  fixing her, then I get to cruise for the balance with Mrs. Greengiant and Sprout.

It's a good life, but a hard one unless you're wealthy, and even then you will find yourself making sacrifices that would horrify shore crowd.

This part though is meaningless once you commit:  However, our biggest ongoing hardship ... is the judgment on how we live," said Sueiro, adding that this has come from educators, potential employers, doctors and business clients.

when you're living this life there is little to be gained from listening to opinions from shore beyond entertainment value.

Living in a boat haven kind of (tourist) town, I've come to believe that boating should be for everyone, not just the privileged.


It used to be a lot easier before the farking hyper yacht trend and deregulation of insurance companies. I mean, a lot easier. And available for younger people with less experience and cash starting out.

But if you're a sailor, you're privileged, and it's always been that way.  Perhaps not in the way you're using the word, but privileged nonetheless.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: yohohogreengiant: ShavedOrangutan: Those numbers don't match costs from YouTubers who travel full time...

Sailing couple currently in the South Pacific (Gone with the Wynns)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lj7o57​XCuDw

Breakdown of a couple living on a 57' canal boat in the UK (Foxes Afloat)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9my2Fk​Ie9a0

My first wife and I lived aboard on Pacific coast Mexico for years

32' sailboat for $32k. Best boat I've owned.

We averaged around $600/ month including maintenance. We lived like minor nobility, we could have easily tightened our belts and cruised Mexico for $300/ month including maintenance.

Stay out of the marina. Don't leave a good anchorage on a bad day.  Eat like the locals. Don't be stupid.

I'm not saying it can't be done, it just saying doesn't match people living the lifestyle these folks are claiming.  A relatively new (post 2010) 38 ft catamaran is $250k+, they don't discuss boat insurance, and purposefully point out that business or education expenses aren't included in their number.  If you only count internet, food, shopping and entertainment, then yeah, life is super cheap...


You'd be surprised how few boats are insured.  I only carry insurance because I also take charter guests.  I have a perfect safety record both commercial and pleasure for decades on different boats. My rates went up 20% this year (and of course I couldn't work either! )

The most expensive part of this life is the boat, expect to put in 10% the value of your vessel in maintenance.  I have a 46 year old boat and do the work myself and even so, it comes out close to this number on average.

Everything else?  Sail where it's cheaper.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even recreational boat ownership is something you never really get "good" at, you are always learning tricks and easier ways to do things.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

netizencain: [images2.vudu.com image 576x324]

Ahoy swab!


There you go.  Most of this movie was shot in Puerto Rico.  It was a pleasant surprise to be walking the streets of "Cuba" (Fajardo actually) and recognizing them from this classic.

This movie actually did a lot of justice to how this life was like in the 80s, of course embellished and made palatable for Hollywood.  A lot of love there for El Caribe, boss.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Even recreational boat ownership is something you never really get "good" at, you are always learning tricks and easier ways to do things.


Like running aground.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Even recreational boat ownership is something you never really get "good" at, you are always learning tricks and easier ways to do things.


Inevitably, you end up being an expert at your own boat. Drinks with neighbours on the average afternoon can result in an epiphany and change the way you've been doing it for years.

There is no right answer with sailing except
A) did it work?
B) can you keep doing it?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: So you can start with a good, old boat around 50k. It isn't going to be the one pictured. You will absolutely be doing work on her from the outset.

I've lived aboard for the past couple decades, stopping to work here and there.  I don't expect to live in a house on a regular basis again.

What they're doing you can do, and far cheaper and more rewarding than RV life (stay off the dock unless you're working and even then...)  but it's a hard life, and it isn't getting easier unless you start wealthy.

I've been sailing in the Caribbean the past decade, I work (when there isn't plague or  Cat 5 destruction)  about 6 or 7 months of the year, using the boat for day charters.  Then I spend a couple months  fixing her, then I get to cruise for the balance with Mrs. Greengiant and Sprout.

It's a good life, but a hard one unless you're wealthy, and even then you will find yourself making sacrifices that would horrify shore crowd.

This part though is meaningless once you commit:  However, our biggest ongoing hardship ... is the judgment on how we live," said Sueiro, adding that this has come from educators, potential employers, doctors and business clients.

when you're living this life there is little to be gained from listening to opinions from shore beyond entertainment value.


One of my favorite little bar in the caribbean was on Lady C. She started out as a charter boat then after damage that wasn't worth repairing she was turned into a floating bar in St. Martin and sadly in 2016 she was hauled out for the last time. So there is an option there. The bar never closed just the bartender went to bed and left a notebook to record what you drank that was collected on pay your tab day.  I still look at blue water sailboats. Have not done the crossing yet.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Markoff_Cheney: Even recreational boat ownership is something you never really get "good" at, you are always learning tricks and easier ways to do things.

Like running aground.


If you sail anywhere outside your local knowledge you'll run aground eventually.
It's what you do next that decides if you get to keep your boat or not.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: whidbey: Markoff_Cheney: Even recreational boat ownership is something you never really get "good" at, you are always learning tricks and easier ways to do things.

Like running aground.

If you sail anywhere outside your local knowledge you'll run aground eventually.
It's what you do next that decides if you get to keep your boat or not.


Something my boss did a couple of years ago.  I think there might have been alcohol involved.  And he was way out of his league, somewhere up in Alaska or something.   And he did get rid of his boat.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: yohohogreengiant: So you can start with a good, old boat around 50k. It isn't going to be the one pictured. You will absolutely be doing work on her from the outset.

I've lived aboard for the past couple decades, stopping to work here and there.  I don't expect to live in a house on a regular basis again.

What they're doing you can do, and far cheaper and more rewarding than RV life (stay off the dock unless you're working and even then...)  but it's a hard life, and it isn't getting easier unless you start wealthy.

I've been sailing in the Caribbean the past decade, I work (when there isn't plague or  Cat 5 destruction)  about 6 or 7 months of the year, using the boat for day charters.  Then I spend a couple months  fixing her, then I get to cruise for the balance with Mrs. Greengiant and Sprout.

It's a good life, but a hard one unless you're wealthy, and even then you will find yourself making sacrifices that would horrify shore crowd.

This part though is meaningless once you commit:  However, our biggest ongoing hardship ... is the judgment on how we live," said Sueiro, adding that this has come from educators, potential employers, doctors and business clients.

when you're living this life there is little to be gained from listening to opinions from shore beyond entertainment value.

One of my favorite little bar in the caribbean was on Lady C. She started out as a charter boat then after damage that wasn't worth repairing she was turned into a floating bar in St. Martin and sadly in 2016 she was hauled out for the last time. So there is an option there. The bar never closed just the bartender went to bed and left a notebook to record what you drank that was collected on pay your tab day.  I still look at blue water sailboats. Have not done the crossing yet.


I think I saw Lady C in  2018 after Maria? Next to the Dinghy Dock?   Tied up by Juliana airport in the lagoon?
Was that a different boat?

Don't prove anything to anyone.  If you're happy with sailing where you are, can reach your destination by sight of land, just enjoy the life, crossings can wait, and even for liveaboard cruisers, they consist of a minority of the time afloat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100% of people who live on boats are murderers.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Markoff_Cheney: Even recreational boat ownership is something you never really get "good" at, you are always learning tricks and easier ways to do things.

Inevitably, you end up being an expert at your own boat. Drinks with neighbours on the average afternoon can result in an epiphany and change the way you've been doing it for years.

There is no right answer with sailing except
A) did it work?
B) can you keep doing it?


Pretty much. The only people who know the electrical gremlins on Dad's boat are him and I.
I stay away from oceans, freshwater is daunting enough.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have to change your name to Thompson?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: yohohogreengiant: whidbey: Markoff_Cheney: Even recreational boat ownership is something you never really get "good" at, you are always learning tricks and easier ways to do things.

Like running aground.

If you sail anywhere outside your local knowledge you'll run aground eventually.
It's what you do next that decides if you get to keep your boat or not.

Something my boss did a couple of years ago.  I think there might have been alcohol involved.  And he was way out of his league, somewhere up in Alaska or something.   And he did get rid of his boat.


Lived in Vancouver BC and sailed a 32' up to AK and back best sail ever. The real fun was to rent a powerboat to go into the Straight only required a CC. Saw one go into a bridge piling and the number that challenged the Ferry wake and lost was funny. Still helped with a rescue but still laughed at them. At least when an idiot in the carib trashed a jet ski it was less money.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Really? They actually named an online group Kids4Sail?


Probably draws the wrong crowd
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they aren't sailing anywhere. they just live on the thing. the article says they dont know how to sail.

we will be hearing about their bodies getting pulled form the med in a few months
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: yohohogreengiant: whidbey: Markoff_Cheney: Even recreational boat ownership is something you never really get "good" at, you are always learning tricks and easier ways to do things.

Like running aground.

If you sail anywhere outside your local knowledge you'll run aground eventually.
It's what you do next that decides if you get to keep your boat or not.

Something my boss did a couple of years ago.  I think there might have been alcohol involved.  And he was way out of his league, somewhere up in Alaska or something.   And he did get rid of his boat.


Take the grounding risks in light of day, on a rising tide. There are places and times where it won't matter on a soft bottom, other times where it'll fark coral and hole your hull.

If you're a cruiser, the basic skill is to know when you're in danger of a bad ground, and when it's simply presenting an opportunity to cook an early dinner and wait for the tide to come around.

If you're commercial, don't ever farking run aground.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boat Life > Van Life > Park Life > Normal Life
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: 100% of people who live on boats are murderers.


Do I know you?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: eurotrader: yohohogreengiant: So you can start with a good, old boat around 50k. It isn't going to be the one pictured. You will absolutely be doing work on her from the outset.

I've lived aboard for the past couple decades, stopping to work here and there.  I don't expect to live in a house on a regular basis again.

What they're doing you can do, and far cheaper and more rewarding than RV life (stay off the dock unless you're working and even then...)  but it's a hard life, and it isn't getting easier unless you start wealthy.

I've been sailing in the Caribbean the past decade, I work (when there isn't plague or  Cat 5 destruction)  about 6 or 7 months of the year, using the boat for day charters.  Then I spend a couple months  fixing her, then I get to cruise for the balance with Mrs. Greengiant and Sprout.

It's a good life, but a hard one unless you're wealthy, and even then you will find yourself making sacrifices that would horrify shore crowd.

This part though is meaningless once you commit:  However, our biggest ongoing hardship ... is the judgment on how we live," said Sueiro, adding that this has come from educators, potential employers, doctors and business clients.

when you're living this life there is little to be gained from listening to opinions from shore beyond entertainment value.

One of my favorite little bar in the caribbean was on Lady C. She started out as a charter boat then after damage that wasn't worth repairing she was turned into a floating bar in St. Martin and sadly in 2016 she was hauled out for the last time. So there is an option there. The bar never closed just the bartender went to bed and left a notebook to record what you drank that was collected on pay your tab day.  I still look at blue water sailboats. Have not done the crossing yet.

I think I saw Lady C in  2018 after Maria? Next to the Dinghy Dock?   Tied up by Juliana airport in the lagoon?
Was that a different boat?

Don't prove anything to anyone.  If you're happy with sailing where you are, can reach your destination by sight of land, just enjoy the life, crossings can wait, and even for liveaboard cruisers, they consist of a minority of the time afloat.


Picture from 2016.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem is they are a lot of money to fix.

BOAT= Bust Out Another Thousand.

Now I wonder if my friend will have his houseboat out again at Raystown Lake this summer....
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Really? They actually named an online group Kids4Sail?


How much?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living on a boat in the PNW is far cheaper than paying rent in the urban areas where most marinas are located. That is the opposite of how things were 20 years ago. You've just got to make sure you have an SO who lives on dry land so you don't go crazy spending all of your time on a 32' boat.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elvis approves.

Tubbs Meets Crokett's Pet Alligator 'Elvis' | Miami Vice
Youtube z77xkOkRAwo
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you guys looked at the price of used boats?  They probably got that for $10.  Something about boomers aging out and anyone younger being both too broke and without enough spare time to hobby so hard.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: whidbey: yohohogreengiant: whidbey: Markoff_Cheney: Even recreational boat ownership is something you never really get "good" at, you are always learning tricks and easier ways to do things.

Like running aground.

If you sail anywhere outside your local knowledge you'll run aground eventually.
It's what you do next that decides if you get to keep your boat or not.

Something my boss did a couple of years ago.  I think there might have been alcohol involved.  And he was way out of his league, somewhere up in Alaska or something.   And he did get rid of his boat.

Lived in Vancouver BC and sailed a 32' up to AK and back best sail ever. The real fun was to rent a powerboat to go into the Straight only required a CC. Saw one go into a bridge piling and the number that challenged the Ferry wake and lost was funny. Still helped with a rescue but still laughed at them. At least when an idiot in the carib trashed a jet ski it was less money.


The swells alone up here are infamous.  Can't imagine them being compounded by a ferry crossing.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kids have attended private and public schools and been homeschooled ("or as we call it worldschooled").

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Problem is they are a lot of money to fix.

BOAT= Bust Out Another Thousand.

Now I wonder if my friend will have his houseboat out again at Raystown Lake this summer....


I can't afford a boat because I own a Jeep.

Just
Empty
Every
Pocket

Just
Expend
Every
Paycheck
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand that now insurance is highly suggested because even if you abandon ship in the middle of the ocean you are liable for things like if your boat breaks up in a marine park or some such you have to pay for the salvage.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Boat life as described in the article only requires starting with a minimum of $500k cash compared to van life under $50k


that's the beauty part of Boat life - the universal affordability. most mornings you can see the poors at ports everywhere, restocking champagne, caviar and itty bitty bikini girls as they prepare to return to a day at sea.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm happy just playing with my dingy!
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Boat Life > Van Life > Park Life > Normal Life


There have been entire months of my life I wished I could just put this down and be shore crowd like when i was a kid in SoCal.

Then, after spending a couple nights in a farking bed  with springs and with a roof over my head I realized that I just missed being a kid in SoCal and screw shore crowd.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Living on a boat in the PNW is far cheaper than paying rent in the urban areas where most marinas are located. That is the opposite of how things were 20 years ago. You've just got to make sure you have an SO who lives on dry land so you don't go crazy spending all of your time on a 32' boat.


Thats still way more expensive than anywhere else.

Seattle is crazy expensive.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree.  Boat life is great.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: yohohogreengiant: eurotrader: yohohogreengiant: So you can start with a good, old boat around 50k. It isn't going to be the one pictured. You will absolutely be doing work on her from the outset.

I've lived aboard for the past couple decades, stopping to work here and there.  I don't expect to live in a house on a regular basis again.

What they're doing you can do, and far cheaper and more rewarding than RV life (stay off the dock unless you're working and even then...)  but it's a hard life, and it isn't getting easier unless you start wealthy.

I've been sailing in the Caribbean the past decade, I work (when there isn't plague or  Cat 5 destruction)  about 6 or 7 months of the year, using the boat for day charters.  Then I spend a couple months  fixing her, then I get to cruise for the balance with Mrs. Greengiant and Sprout.

It's a good life, but a hard one unless you're wealthy, and even then you will find yourself making sacrifices that would horrify shore crowd.

This part though is meaningless once you commit:  However, our biggest ongoing hardship ... is the judgment on how we live," said Sueiro, adding that this has come from educators, potential employers, doctors and business clients.

when you're living this life there is little to be gained from listening to opinions from shore beyond entertainment value.

One of my favorite little bar in the caribbean was on Lady C. She started out as a charter boat then after damage that wasn't worth repairing she was turned into a floating bar in St. Martin and sadly in 2016 she was hauled out for the last time. So there is an option there. The bar never closed just the bartender went to bed and left a notebook to record what you drank that was collected on pay your tab day.  I still look at blue water sailboats. Have not done the crossing yet.

I think I saw Lady C in  2018 after Maria? Next to the Dinghy Dock?   Tied up by Juliana airport in the lagoon?
Was that a different boat?

Don't prove anything to anyone.  If you're happy with sailing where you are, can reach your destination by sight of land, just enjoy the life, crossings can wait, and even for liveaboard cruisers, they consist of a minority of the time afloat.

Picture from 2016.
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Aww. Bummer. No i saw a big steel monster with a bar and high rails for drunks.

The Willie T in BIG, and her successor after Maria are fun, not too spendy
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Really? They actually named an online group Kids4Sail?


🎵 1-877-Kids4Sail 🎵
 
Displayed 50 of 125 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.