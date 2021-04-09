 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   America's brother decides that they want to be as cool as the USA   (bbc.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bound to happen.  As the snows melt, and the Canadians emerge from hibernation, they seek contact.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Vaccine is being administered at a hockey arena in Toronto"

MAGNIFICENT!
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: "Vaccine is being administered at a hockey arena in Toronto"

MAGNIFICENT!


They dunk the pucks in vaccine and have the Junior A's slap it down ice to the crowd of awaiting hopefuls.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: [Fark user image 850x637]


...just sayin'
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, don't be a silly.

It's America's Hat.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll always be the Ralph Malph to America's Fonzie
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh Canada.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Canada has secured enough doses to give each citizen 10 vaccinations"

Having asked politely for manufacturers to put our name on the 'we'd like to buy some vaccine whenever you have some to spare, please' list =/= 'secured'.
 
goodncold
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We would have received it if the US hadn't held up our supply.

No doubt we'll get the doses we paid for as soon as we sign for a few dozen F-35s.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They immediately sealed the border when it was running wild down here, so it's time we put THEM on double-secret probation or something!!
 
jimjays
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I suppose it could be worse. I was afraid they'd taken up shootings.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
While technically correct, that has a lot more to do with the US doing better recently.

Was there something that happened in January?  The US really seemed to turn a bit of a corner then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

goodncold: We would have received it if the US hadn't held up our supply.

No doubt we'll get the doses we paid for as soon as we sign for a few dozen F-35s.


What for? Your aircraft carrier only holds one plane.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

goodncold: We would have received it if the US hadn't held up our supply.

No doubt we'll get the doses we paid for as soon as we sign for a few dozen F-35s.


"Your supply"

That's delightful, classic Canadian thinking.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

apoptotic: "Canada has secured enough doses to give each citizen 10 vaccinations"

Having asked politely for manufacturers to put our name on the 'we'd like to buy some vaccine whenever you have some to spare, please' list =/= 'secured'.


Ten? Don't be weird. Get two shots.

My arm was sore for one day. I am eager to get the second later this month.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

goodncold: We would have received it if the US hadn't held up our supply.

No doubt we'll get the doses we paid for as soon as we sign for a few dozen F-35s.


Soory.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Peeps I know in Ontario tell me everything is under lockdown again, with stores/restaurants doing curbside pickup only and haircuts/stylists being shut down entirely. They will be looking as shaggy as me in hot minute, I guess.
 
chawco
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "Vaccine is being administered at a hockey arena in Toronto"

MAGNIFICENT!


There was actually a plan in more rural parts of Ontario to use Arenas as the primary vaccine sites, because it is the only thing common across the majority of communities. Every hodunk town north of Barrie has its own hockey rink.
 
chawco
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wegro: [Fark user image image 850x637]


I don't know, being part of the Commonwealth is it like living in a giant poly relationship. With Queen Lizzy as our Stern domineering alpha female.

Yes she puts on up light public face, but you know at night if the other countries have behaved her motherly Queen put on the thigh high leather boots and takes out the spanking paddle
 
Romanes Eunt Domus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Another contributing factor may be related to something else that we're importing from our American neighbours:

Americans are super-spreaders of COVID-19 misinformation

It doesn't help that we have our own share of domestic nutjobs on top of that.
 
goodncold
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: goodncold: We would have received it if the US hadn't held up our supply.

No doubt we'll get the doses we paid for as soon as we sign for a few dozen F-35s.

"Your supply"

That's delightful, classic Canadian thinking.


Well yes.

They aren't being made in a secret military base. If they were then by all means let thenUS have all of it.

We purchased that vaccine on a pre order along with lots of other countries.  The US included.

The reason we didn't get any is because Trump said that it wouldn't get shipped across the border and it would get diverted internally to the US.  Biden has allowed just a trickle.

That like if you ordered a new game console but the factory in China decided to divert all the units made (even though they took your money and had given you a delivery schedule) to a bigger buyer because Fark you that why.
 
goodncold
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

goodncold: BigNumber12: goodncold: We would have received it if the US hadn't held up our supply.

No doubt we'll get the doses we paid for as soon as we sign for a few dozen F-35s.

"Your supply"

That's delightful, classic Canadian thinking.

Well yes.

They aren't being made in a secret military base. If they were then by all means let thenUS have all of it.

We purchased that vaccine on a pre order along with lots of other countries.  The US included.

The reason we didn't get any is because Trump said that it wouldn't get shipped across the border and it would get diverted internally to the US.  Biden has allowed just a trickle.

That like if you ordered a new game console but the factory in China decided to divert all the units made (even though they took your money and had given you a delivery schedule) to a bigger buyer because Fark you that why.


Oh and our fighter procurement process is now between the F-35 and the Gripen (or go's forbid keeping the f-18s flying still).

So no doubt there will be "that" conversation between Biden and Trudeau.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was going to post "A vaccination site at a hockey rink? How Canadian!"

But then I realized I was vaccinated at a mall, which seems pretty American.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chawco: gameshowhost: "Vaccine is being administered at a hockey arena in Toronto"

MAGNIFICENT!

There was actually a plan in more rural parts of Ontario to use Arenas as the primary vaccine sites, because it is the only thing common across the majority of communities. Every hodunk town north of Barrie has its own hockey rink.


Each one also has refrigeration equipment for all the ice. I wonder if they could adapt it for the colder temperatures needed to store the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
 
Daer21
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

goodncold: BigNumber12: goodncold: We would have received it if the US hadn't held up our supply.

No doubt we'll get the doses we paid for as soon as we sign for a few dozen F-35s.

"Your supply"

That's delightful, classic Canadian thinking.

Well yes.

They aren't being made in a secret military base. If they were then by all means let thenUS have all of it.

We purchased that vaccine on a pre order along with lots of other countries.  The US included.

The reason we didn't get any is because Trump said that it wouldn't get shipped across the border and it would get diverted internally to the US.  Biden has allowed just a trickle.

That like if you ordered a new game console but the factory in China decided to divert all the units made (even though they took your money and had given you a delivery schedule) to a bigger buyer because Fark you that why.


In China we call that smart business practices
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Peeps I know in Ontario tell me everything is under lockdown again, with stores/restaurants doing curbside pickup only and haircuts/stylists being shut down entirely. They will be looking as shaggy as me in hot minute, I guess.


Yup, with a stay at home order in effect.  F'n wonderful.  Somehow we've only managed to vaccinate only 2% of the population in the country.  We thought it would be great to have people over 70 start booking their appointment online then are astounded that the pick up rate isn't higher!?!

Just get them on the street or as they mall walk.

My postal code says I'm in a hot spot but can't book a shot because I'm 1 year too young and none of the pharmacy's near by are doing shots.

Just F'n wonderful
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

apoptotic: "Canada has secured enough doses to give each citizen 10 vaccinations"

Having asked politely for manufacturers to put our name on the 'we'd like to buy some vaccine whenever you have some to spare, please' list =/= 'secured'.


This. Abject failure by our leaders to actually do anything.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: They immediately sealed the border when it was running wild down here, so it's time we put THEM on double-secret probation or something!!


The US government was still asking to open the borders back up last week. This time Trudeau had to tell them we can't because Canada is full of COVID.

/how the turn tables
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: fragMasterFlash: Peeps I know in Ontario tell me everything is under lockdown again, with stores/restaurants doing curbside pickup only and haircuts/stylists being shut down entirely. They will be looking as shaggy as me in hot minute, I guess.

Yup, with a stay at home order in effect.  F'n wonderful.  Somehow we've only managed to vaccinate only 2% of the population in the country.  We thought it would be great to have people over 70 start booking their appointment online then are astounded that the pick up rate isn't higher!?!

Just get them on the street or as they mall walk.

My postal code says I'm in a hot spot but can't book a shot because I'm 1 year too young and none of the pharmacy's near by are doing shots.

Just F'n wonderful


I filled out the online form in BC for the Astra Zeneca. I'm in the 55-65 year range and I was told that I am not eligible.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You mean our less successful brother that mom likes better because he kisses her ass and doesn't show up to family events drunk?
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
While I feel bad as American that we essentially cut in line and being dicks about the whole thing.... is it really that bad? We're the bad next door neighbor who also happens to keep crime down. Yeah that analogy breaks down pretty fast, but....
From what I understand, conservative Canadians approved measures to dismantle any type of vaccine factories and instead rely on the US. They really didn't think that one through. That feels like a bone head move. I mean, I love Canada (been there 4 times) but seriously you guys make some weird choices. Like whats with Roger's having (or at.least had) a virtual monopoly on consumer internet access? Just weird.
 
Corneille
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronav​i​rus/covid-19-in-the-u-s-how-do-canada-​s-provinces-rank-against-american-stat​es-1.5051033
 
great_tigers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do we still blame trump or can we blame Biden? Haha, jk. I know Biden is flawless
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chawco: gameshowhost: "Vaccine is being administered at a hockey arena in Toronto"

MAGNIFICENT!

There was actually a plan in more rural parts of Ontario to use Arenas as the primary vaccine sites, because it is the only thing common across the majority of communities. Every hodunk town north of Barrie has its own hockey rink.


i wasn't even being sarcastic, yo! truly magnificent, in the most canadian way.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dangl1ng: While I feel bad as American that we essentially cut in line and being dicks about the whole thing.... is it really that bad? We're the bad next door neighbor who also happens to keep crime down. Yeah that analogy breaks down pretty fast, but....
From what I understand, conservative Canadians approved measures to dismantle any type of vaccine factories and instead rely on the US. They really didn't think that one through. That feels like a bone head move. I mean, I love Canada (been there 4 times) but seriously you guys make some weird choices. Like whats with Roger's having (or at.least had) a virtual monopoly on consumer internet access? Just weird.


meanwhile back at home (unless you're lucky enough to have gotten fiber) it's all monopoly carve-outs with obscenely overpriced bandwidth! it's that competition!
 
