56% of Americans blame pandemic for ruining their sex life. I mostly blame my wife's new boyfriend
28
28 Comments
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your wife's boyfriend never promised you fidelity, I'm just sayin'. But yeah, technically you can blame him.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always thought it was marriage.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome comes in a painful second.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Your wife's boyfriend never promised you fidelity, I'm just sayin'. But yeah, technically you can blame him.


(This is Fark. The headline was a joke.)
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: I always thought it was marriage.


What's the only food on the planet guaranteed to stunt a woman's sex drive?

Wedding cake.

/Ba-dum-cha
//I'll be here all the week.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Carpal Tunnel Syndrome comes in a painful second.


Ha ha, one-pump chump.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right now the biggest impediment to my sex life is screen glare.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with Lyle?  He says you're welcome to join in.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol NO. I'm now ambidextrous
 
mypoopsmellsweird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm it's been the complete opposite for the wife and I.   We're both stuck at home might as well go for a roll.   On the plus side the 20lbs I put on rubs the right places.

/iykwim
//I think you do
/// thrice
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, the wife cut me down to once a week.  But that's okay.  I know a bunch of guys she cut out completely.

-Rodney Dangerfield
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I feel almost bad subby, the 3 way with your Mom was totally your wife's idea
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry about that, subby.

/pick up some beer on your way home
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta let your wife's boyfriend know who's in charge. Set limits on groceries you buy them, the amount of time you're willing to spend away from your house so they can have private time, what kind of turn-around time exists for errands you run for them, and so on. You gotta set your wife's boyfriends' expectations early, so you don't pushed around.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: labman: I always thought it was marriage.

What's the only food on the planet guaranteed to stunt a woman's sex drive?

Wedding cake.

/Ba-dum-cha
//I'll be here all the week.


Only her own. It has a *different* effect on single people
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Sorry about that, subby.

/pick up some beer on your way home


You also forgot to re-up my TF.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So once the pandemic is over can we have a national Get Your Freak On holiday?
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well how am I supposed to get laid if my boyfriend never leaves for work?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As if I had a sex life.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope subby at least got a Nintendo switch out of it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've gotten both shots.
Being right handed I requested the shots be in my left shoulder so as not to ruin my sex life.

Yeah. I'm married
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My "sex life" hasn't changed a bit.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Lol NO. I'm now ambidextrous


When it's done with the off hand it replicates the awkward feel of a backseat handjob.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I blame the dog.  We don't have a dog.
 
1funguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey, dude...sorry, ok?

She said you'd be alright with it, that you didn't like women in that way anymore...

/ pick up some whipped cream will ya
// thanks pal
/// sorry about the oil stain. In the driveway.
 
BigChad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To the OP - sorry about that.

What can i say, she like the D...
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meanwhile hubby and I have been banging on every horizontal surface and some of the vertical ones like whoever's bottoming is a brood sow.
 
