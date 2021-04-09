 Skip to content
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canucklestan sussed this oot a long time ago:
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's a dessert syrup that'll get you tipsy-giggles in no time.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
France to transform surplus wine into hand sanitizer (June 2020)

French PM promises €250m for surplus wine crisis (August 2020)

Save our wine! (April 2021)
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You know when you hear people, when talking about wine, comment that it was made in "a good year"? This is what a "bad year" is in wine terms. (It should be noted that wine regions with more reliable warm-weather cycles - such as California, Australia and South Africa - don't tend to have the same problem.)
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow.  April's supposed to be Spring over there.  Like warmer temperatures.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whidbey: Wow.  April's supposed to be Spring over there.  Like warmer temperatures.


The Gulf Stream shut down

/maybe
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: You know when you hear people, when talking about wine, comment that it was made in "a good year"? This is what a "bad year" is in wine terms. (It should be noted that wine regions with more reliable warm-weather cycles - such as California, Australia and South Africa - don't tend to have the same problem.)


2020 California vintages are going to be fairly scarce, as the vines were smoked/burned by the record fires we had last year.

I took a tour of the LNU Lightning Complex burn scar and ended up at a Pope Valley (Napa County) winery to taste some wines, and the sommelier said "Enjoy our older vintages while you can, because we don't know what's going to happen going forward". They are delicious, fwiw.
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow, smashed the record high yesterday here in NE Ohio and France is dealing with multiple days of deep freeze, it's almost like the climate is changing.
 
robodog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Canucklestan sussed this oot a long time ago:
[Fark user image image 524x349]
It's a dessert syrup that'll get you tipsy-giggles in no time.


That only works when the grapes are already fully matured and the ice concentrates the flavors, spring ice just kills the buds and makes it so you have no harvest.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does anyone have the crop report from Biques yet?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Canucklestan sussed this oot a long time ago:
[Fark user image 524x349]
It's a dessert syrup that'll get you tipsy-giggles in no time.


Ice wine requires a freeze in October, not in April.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jesus, I thought Patrick Stewart died. Don't scare me like that subby.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sacre bleu!
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: whidbey: Wow.  April's supposed to be Spring over there.  Like warmer temperatures.

The Gulf Stream shut down

/maybe


Well, doesn't anyone have a genny for backup? I can't go without my fancy French wine.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: Jesus, I thought Patrick Stewart died. Don't scare me like that subby.

[i.imgur.com image 350x264] [View Full Size image _x_]


I never could figure out why he has a French name and heritage but speaks with a veddy proper English Accent.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I Ate Shergar: You know when you hear people, when talking about wine, comment that it was made in "a good year"? This is what a "bad year" is in wine terms. (It should be noted that wine regions with more reliable warm-weather cycles - such as California, Australia and South Africa - don't tend to have the same problem.)

2020 California Napa and Sonoma vintages are going to be fairly scarce, as the vines were smoked/burned by the record fires we had last year.

I took a tour of the LNU Lightning Complex burn scar and ended up at a Pope Valley (Napa County) winery to taste some wines, and the sommelier said "Enjoy our older vintages while you can, because we don't know what's going to happen going forward". They are delicious, fwiw.


There are other wine regions in California you know, many of which were completely unaffected and all of which offer better !/$ in general.
 
Valiente
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's like the Gulf Stream might be starting to stall out, or something's up with the weather. Better call Jesus.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Vintners with foresight would have been distilling and stocking brandies and other spirits in preparation for this happenstance.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Time to go buy all the French wine at Trader Joe's and resell it in a couple years at double, maybe triple the price.  I'll make many tens of dollars!  Muuaahahaha!
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OptionC: make me some tea: I Ate Shergar: You know when you hear people, when talking about wine, comment that it was made in "a good year"? This is what a "bad year" is in wine terms. (It should be noted that wine regions with more reliable warm-weather cycles - such as California, Australia and South Africa - don't tend to have the same problem.)

2020 California Napa and Sonoma vintages are going to be fairly scarce, as the vines were smoked/burned by the record fires we had last year.

I took a tour of the LNU Lightning Complex burn scar and ended up at a Pope Valley (Napa County) winery to taste some wines, and the sommelier said "Enjoy our older vintages while you can, because we don't know what's going to happen going forward". They are delicious, fwiw.

There are other wine regions in California you know, many of which were completely unaffected and all of which offer better !/$ in general.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Warned my neighbors. They didn't believe me. Brought all my plants inside. They must have lost alot.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Many vineyards and orchards were sprayed with water by overhead sprinklers to cover the shoots and buds with a layer of ice. The ice forms a coating around the buds and protects them from frost.

Huh?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fiddlehead: Many vineyards and orchards were sprayed with water by overhead sprinklers to cover the shoots and buds with a layer of ice. The ice forms a coating around the buds and protects them from frost.

Huh?


You know how an igloo will keep you warm?  Same idea.
 
