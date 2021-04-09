 Skip to content
(KATC Acadiana)   Police investigating shooting at Bourgeois Park, possibly by a proletariat   (katc.com) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*Slow clap*
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You'll only truly know how Bougie the shooting was if there were .45 shell casings around. Probably from a chrome Kimber with custom reclaimed wood grips.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
bthom37
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Monty Python Communist Quiz
Youtube iNQns0jhy4k
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The birds work for the bourgeoisie
Youtube zBKNut1o4hE

The birds will have a recording of it for the police
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did they seize the means of production? You cannot advance the cause without that.
 
Spego
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: You'll only truly know how Bougie the shooting was if there were .45 shell casings around. Probably from a chrome Kimber with custom reclaimed wood grips.


Thought they only used top of the line assault rifles. Gold plated.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Police investigating shooting at Bourgeois Park, possibly by a proletariatn

FTFY

/pedant
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: NikolaiFarkoff: You'll only truly know how Bougie the shooting was if there were .45 shell casings around. Probably from a chrome Kimber with custom reclaimed wood grips.

Thought they only used top of the line assault rifles. Gold plated.


If it's bourgeois, it's not a shooting.  It's an 'unfortunate event'.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: You'll only truly know how Bougie the shooting was if there were .45 shell casings around. Probably from a chrome Kimber with custom reclaimed wood grips.


In other words, an AK-47 machine gun?
 
