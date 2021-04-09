 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Sad: Man tries to accompany body of dead partner to home. Weird: by driving with it in the passenger seat from Spain to Switzerland. Fark: Partner was 3 weeks dead and quite stinking   (bbc.com) divider line
20
    More: Sick, Le Monde, France Bleu, Catalan police, various locations, Italy, parking tickets, Vilafranca del Peneds, local road  
•       •       •

301 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 4:50 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Where I'm originally from had something like that.  The guys' mother passed away and the guy just didn't know what to do.  So he just drove around till he got pulled over one day and had to be explained what to do.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Weekend at Bernardo's.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That oughta do it.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental health issues + lack of funds+ grief

I just can't be snarky about this today
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On the bright side, a dead passenger won't insist on playing their crappy music.
 
maram500
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I eagerly await the inevitable joke about the Duke of Edinburgh...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maram500: I eagerly await the inevitable joke about the Duke of Edinburgh...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Shoulda put him on the roof.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can relate.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've been driving a dead guy around Phoenix for years. The low humidity mummified him and allows me access to the HOV lane.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I've been driving a dead guy around Phoenix for years. The low humidity mummified him and allows me access to the HOV lane.


Lulz.

I just imagined Norman Bates driving around with his mother.

"Norman!  You missed the exit!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Would you really expect anything less from dear old Uncle Fester?

/he probably even took a bath
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baka-san: Mental health issues + lack of funds+ grief

I just can't be snarky about this today


Yeah...

And with the Covid it's just very hard to locate a farmers market.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I've been driving a dead guy around Phoenix for years. The low humidity mummified him and allows me access to the HOV lane.


LEAVE MITCH MCCONNELL ALONE!!!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's what I want my friends to do. I want them to wrap my body in a blanket, put my seatbelt on and drive me to see all the sights in New Jersey. It'll be just like Heaven. Just like it.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: maram500: I eagerly await the inevitable joke about the Duke of Edinburgh...

[Fark user image 425x618]


Too soon?...

...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can relate?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.