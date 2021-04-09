 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Because it's not TOO SOON for a British tabloid, here are some of the Duke of Edinburgh's finest blunders and most shocking quotes (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably not well received from the husband of the sovereign but several of those are funny with sharp bits.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice that you can keep things like this on file when you know this will eventually happen.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, some of these are pretty farking funny.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The royal family shouldnt be a thing after the queen dies.

Having a bunch of inbred bastards who appointed themselves rulers hundreds of years ago and have been sucking up money and power from the people since then as rulers is farking pathetic.

Grow a farking spine UK and get rid of that monarchy BS.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lolmao500:

Having a bunch of inbred bastards who appointed themselves rulers hundreds of years ago and have been sucking up money and power from the people since then as rulers is farking pathetic.

Still, that's enough about how the Ivy League works in America...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're Too Fat To Be An Astronaut"

David Bowie's unreleased final album.
 
kryptoknightmare [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British tabloids are just the classiest. Clearly prince Harry and his wife were the crazy ones in that situation
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: The royal family shouldn't be a thing



FTFY
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To Simon Kelner, republican editor of The Independent, at Windsor Castle reception: "What are you doing here?" "I was invited, sir." Philip: "Well, you didn't have to come."

I love this one.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone was probably not amused.
 
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy to be an irascible crank when someone else is paying your way permanently. One less mouth for the people to feed.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: To be fair, some of these are pretty farking funny.


Yes. And some, like:

48. A VIP at a local airport asked HRH: "What was your flight, like, Your Royal Highness? Philip: "Have you ever flown in a plane?" VIP: "Oh yes, sir, many times." "Well," said Philip, "it was just like that."

are examples of what one might call wisdom.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you think it's too soon, I suggest you stay off Twitter.

I, on the other hand, am laughing wildly at Twitter.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
casual disregard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: To Simon Kelner, republican editor of The Independent, at Windsor Castle reception: "What are you doing here?" "I was invited, sir." Philip: "Well, you didn't have to come."

I love this one.


I have to say that is actually rather funny.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Don't stay here (Hong Kong) too long. You'll get all slitty-eyed."

He was good for all kinds of wacky racism.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
God, the media coverage of this is going to be never ending.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No spear-chucking, no "slitty-eyed"?  This list isn't his worst.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wow....nothing of value was lost
 
fat boy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: No spear-chucking, no "slitty-eyed"?  This list isn't his worst.


Wut
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: No spear-chucking, no "slitty-eyed"?  This list isn't his worst.


They're on there
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I like my racism dry.

RIP, dry, sometimes funny racist old fark.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm hoping that after today, most people in America will stop giving a shiat. He was an elderly white man who died at an age most of us won't get to.

I mean ... it was gonna happen soon, anyway. I sincerely don't give a fark and will be similarly disinterested when Liz finally kicks it.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The royal family shouldnt be a thing after the queen dies.

Having a bunch of inbred bastards who appointed themselves rulers hundreds of years ago and have been sucking up money and power from the people since then as rulers is farking pathetic.

Grow a farking spine UK and get rid of that monarchy BS.


And then what? Have their public face be Boris Johnson?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaytkay: jaytkay: science adviser Paul Alexander

"Science" advisor.

Politico - December 16, 2020 - 'We want them infected': Trump appointee demanded 'herd immunity' strategy, emails reveal

Derp, sorry, wrong thread


Wrong thread about inbreds.
 
broadwayLamb [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No love for Phillip (or monarchy in general) but as many fellow farkers already pointed out some of these were hilarious.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This will always be my favorite Prince Phillip quote:

46. At a WF meeting in 1986: "If it has four legs and it's not a chair, if it's got two wings and it flies but is not an aeroplane and if it swims and it's not a submarine, the Cantonese will eat it."

My second favorite didn't make the list:

At a dinner party held in a 12th century castle whose kitchen was a considerable distance from the dining hall the Prince, after being served a beer, was quoted as saying "Well, thank God I've finally got something warm".

He was an intelligent and remarkable man who did a lot to try and modernize the monarchy. I don't think we'll see another like him.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: lolmao500: The royal family shouldnt be a thing after the queen dies.

Having a bunch of inbred bastards who appointed themselves rulers hundreds of years ago and have been sucking up money and power from the people since then as rulers is farking pathetic.

Grow a farking spine UK and get rid of that monarchy BS.

And then what? Have their public face be Boris Johnson?


Fair point.
 
Cormee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In fairness, it's not too soon, Subby. The Star has probably had that article drafted, and on standby for today, for the last 30 years.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: shut_it_down: lolmao500: The royal family shouldnt be a thing after the queen dies.

Having a bunch of inbred bastards who appointed themselves rulers hundreds of years ago and have been sucking up money and power from the people since then as rulers is farking pathetic.

Grow a farking spine UK and get rid of that monarchy BS.

And then what? Have their public face be Boris Johnson?

Fair point.


Interest in the legendary monarchy drives tourism.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: "Don't stay here (Hong Kong) too long. You'll get all slitty-eyed."

He was good for all kinds of wacky racism.


