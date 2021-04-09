 Skip to content
 
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Trump Admin officials partied like big dogs every time they forced the CDC to alter its reports   (inquirer.com) divider line
48
    More: Murica, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Privacy Policy, Trump officials, Philadelphia Media Holdings, Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting, Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting, 1987 Pulitzer Prize, Brian Tierney  
•       •       •

2101 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They were working for Big Virus.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Need to be dipped in gravy train and thrown to a crazed pack of poodles
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Charge them with 500k counts of depraved indifference.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More americans are gonna die! Woohoo!

Charge them with genocide.
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they were pleased with the results

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all that is vile. And it's evil. And those are anagrams but I don't think that part matters.

Why the fark is Cobra Commander in control of this bulldozer painted in his colors with his name printed on the side of it? Why the fark is nobody stopping him as he travels ten miles per hour toward his target?

/seriously guys, stop being cartoon villains
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alexander wrote to Caputo, calling it a "small victory but a victory nonetheless and yippee!!!"


Christ..
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll assume that means Donald passed Ivanka around like a party favor.

Mike Pence yelled "Hey, I think I hear the phone ringing!" and ran out of the room.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Among other CDC recommendations all meat should be cooked to well done.  Stop being slaves to government.  The only true freedom you have is the freedom to mame up your own mind.  Use that freedom.  Make your own decisions.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every disaster movie warned us that scientists will be overruled by idiot politicians and their lackeys leading to fark ups. And yet here we are.
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: Alexander wrote to Caputo, calling it a "small victory but a victory nonetheless and yippee!!!"


Christ..


Anakin just learned how to pod race.

(Theres a better joke to be made here but the coffee hasn't kicked in yet)
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

joyenergizer.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought I lived in a country where the government wasn't trying to kill me.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Y'all that is vile. And it's evil. And those are anagrams but I don't think that part matters.

Why the fark is Cobra Commander in control of this bulldozer painted in his colors with his name printed on the side of it? Why the fark is nobody stopping him as he travels ten miles per hour toward his target?

/seriously guys, stop being cartoon villains


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BigDog Beta (High Quality) - early Big Dog quadruped robot testing
Youtube mXI4WWhPn-U
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evil FARKS...FARKING EVIL FARKS
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hyperbole: Among other CDC recommendations all meat should be cooked to well done.  Stop being slaves to government.  The only true freedom you have is the freedom to mame up your own mind.  Use that freedom.  Make your own decisions.


shut up shuttin up....
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kee-rist. It's still all about Trump.

Let's consider. The gloom and doom predictions that the media made -- including "we're all gonna die from this" -- have not come true. They are are still making them, even as deaths from the corona decline in the US, and more people get vaccinated. Last week the new head of the CDC or (or maybe the Secretary of Health or whatever she's called) expressly predicted "doom" as the situation improves.

Trump was right to try to give us hope and also throw a billion bucks or more at the efforts to develop a vaccine. That was much better than wringing hands and predicting the end of the world as we know it as the media is still doing.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hyperbole: Among other CDC recommendations all meat should be cooked to well done.  Stop being slaves to government.  The only true freedom you have is the freedom to mame up your own mind.  Use that freedom.  Make your own decisions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag on a respirator?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course. Their whole lives revolve around keeping their scam going, and the money rolling in. Until the ride ends and they have to move on to the next scam. Nothing else matters.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
inquirer.comView Full Size


"I don't always get possessed by Dick Cheyne, but when I do, I look like this."
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullying the nerds, straight out of Trump's grade school playground playbook.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hyperbole: Among other CDC recommendations all meat should be cooked to well done.  Stop being slaves to government.  The only true freedom you have is the freedom to mame up your own mind.  Use that freedom.  Make your own decisions.


You're not very good at this, are you?

But your post does remind me that I should reinstall Mame and get some arcade games running.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big dogs? We like big dogs. Republicans party like rats.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Kee-rist. It's still all about Trump.

Let's consider. The gloom and doom predictions that the media made -- including "we're all gonna die from this" -- have not come true. They are are still making them, even as deaths from the corona decline in the US, and more people get vaccinated. Last week the new head of the CDC or (or maybe the Secretary of Health or whatever she's called) expressly predicted "doom" as the situation improves.

Trump was right to try to give us hope and also throw a billion bucks or more at the efforts to develop a vaccine. That was much better than wringing hands and predicting the end of the world as we know it as the media is still doing.


Well, I'm only certain that you had some thoughts about what other people were saying. None of them approached reality, but I'm also certain that you tried your best.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hyperbole: Among other CDC recommendations all meat should be cooked to well done.  Stop being slaves to government.  The only true freedom you have is the freedom to mame up your own mind.  Use that freedom.  Make your own decisions.


Hyper Bowl is right on the money here.  Its why I only drink pure, organic, no filtered pond water.   The floaty bits are just what a growing boy  needs.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truly diabolical are those who yipped their way into history.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I too, enjoy watching thousands of innocent people suffer the effects of preventable diseases. Hilarious stuff.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
science adviser Paul Alexander

"Science" advisor.

Politico - December 16, 2020 - 'We want them infected': Trump appointee demanded 'herd immunity' strategy, emails reveal
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Over half a million dead
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But her emails
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Every one of these people should be prosecuted for something. I don't know what, but something needs to be done to these appalling pieces of shiat.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Treason.  This is the activity of your enemy.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is barely news as we've been reading the news and seeing the denial and efforts to smear Fauci and the CDC.

I would just assume that their victories seen, would basically be the same kind that remained unseen.

I mean, as far as I can tell, they get off on this because it's effectively altering reality. That's an interesting power we've seen come to full fruition over the last 5 years.

So of course they'd celebrate it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hyperbole: Among other CDC recommendations all meat should be cooked to well done.  Stop being slaves to government.  The only true freedom you have is the freedom to mame up your own mind.  Use that freedom.  Make your own decisions.


Who should I trust.  Doctors and scientists?  Or some dumbass rando on Fark?  Tough decision, this one.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here in my middle age with the benefit of experience, It really is truly staggering how grossly incompetent republican administrations are.    Eight years of Obama made me forget what ridiculous jagoffs these people are, and then President Anusmouth McTemptertantrum just rocketed it into the stratosphere.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: hyperbole: Among other CDC recommendations all meat should be cooked to well done.  Stop being slaves to government.  The only true freedom you have is the freedom to mame up your own mind.  Use that freedom.  Make your own decisions.

Who should I trust.  Doctors and scientists?  Or some dumbass rando on Fark?  Tough decision, this one.


My argument was to make up your own mind and your response is "that's dumb I'm listening to doctors". You sir are a farkwit
 
hyperbole
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wingnut396: hyperbole: Among other CDC recommendations all meat should be cooked to well done.  Stop being slaves to government.  The only true freedom you have is the freedom to mame up your own mind.  Use that freedom.  Make your own decisions.

Hyper Bowl is right on the money here.  Its why I only drink pure, organic, no filtered pond water.   The floaty bits are just what a growing boy  needs.


I love how I tel people to make up their own minds and their response is "that's dumb".
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hyperbole: Among other CDC recommendations all meat should be cooked to well done.  Stop being slaves to government.  The only true freedom you have is the freedom to mame up your own mind.  Use that freedom.  Make your own decisions.


The CDC recommends an internal temperature of 145 for steaks. That is medium.
 
puzzled
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The effin CDC they had to screw up along with just about everything else.
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hyperbole: NM Volunteer: hyperbole: Among other CDC recommendations all meat should be cooked to well done.  Stop being slaves to government.  The only true freedom you have is the freedom to mame up your own mind.  Use that freedom.  Make your own decisions.

Who should I trust.  Doctors and scientists?  Or some dumbass rando on Fark?  Tough decision, this one.

My argument was to make up your own mind and your response is "that's dumb I'm listening to doctors". You sir are a farkwit


This is the response of the QAninnies - sure, some skepticism of doctors is reasonable, but making bold new deductions based on your degree from Google College and the words of Internet randos is dumb.
 
davynelson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
imagine how pathetic you have to be that you aren't interested in fighting the pandemic, but interested in fighting the reality of the pandemic
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: hyperbole: Among other CDC recommendations all meat should be cooked to well done.  Stop being slaves to government.  The only true freedom you have is the freedom to mame up your own mind.  Use that freedom.  Make your own decisions.

The CDC recommends an internal temperature of 145 for steaks. That is medium.


This is also why the seatbelt/mask analogy is so wrong. The correct analogy is drunk driving/masks. Except drunk drivers only kill 10,000 a year, most of them being their selves.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can someone give those emails to Biden so he can act on it?

FFS I wish Biden hired someone just to read all fark threads and gave him a run down of all the important stuff he probably never hears about.
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So basically it was, "Get the laborers back to work making money for the billionaires, I don't care how many die. Poppa needs a new yacht!"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hyperbole: NM Volunteer: hyperbole: Among other CDC recommendations all meat should be cooked to well done.  Stop being slaves to government.  The only true freedom you have is the freedom to mame up your own mind.  Use that freedom.  Make your own decisions.

Who should I trust.  Doctors and scientists?  Or some dumbass rando on Fark?  Tough decision, this one.

My argument was to make up your own mind and your response is "that's dumb I'm listening to doctors". You sir are a farkwit


I'm not a doctor, you're not a doctor.  For medical things, I'm trusting the doctors.  Because doctors know things because they studied things and have decades of experience working with things.  Unlike randos on Fark who just go with gut feelings.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
While the far left democratic party chooses to let bill gates and guido cuomo make their rona decisions.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

