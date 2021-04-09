 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   NC stops administering J&J vaccine due to adverse affects, uneducated rednecks   (abc7ny.com) divider line
14
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
36 hours after the J&J vaccine i got a slight fever and some achy muscles for a day. Like when I get a flu shot but not quite as bad.
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had the chills briefly and very slight muscle aches. Way less than family that had Pfizer that said they felt like they got hit by a large truck.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sister-in-law went to the ER after hours of vomiting, fever, numbness in hands and feet, trouble breathing and passing out. Some blood test told the her white blood cell count had plummeted. She also got really sick from the flu shot when she was a kid. Looks like she has an allergy to something in vaccines.

Get your shot if you're able
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No effects from my J&J, except for slightly sore arm the next day.  Mrs Scumm was over-tired the next day, but she's allergic to damn near everything.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I had no idea so many professional soccer players lived there.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rednecks getting the J&J vaccine.  So,...like Deliverance, then?
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Slight reaction from Pfizer. Nothing as bad as some people, but enough to keep me on the couch and popping pills.

At one point I thought I felt fine and walked the dog, that was a short walk.

/god bless you pain pills with codeine in them that I really shouldn't have
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thermo: I had the chills briefly and very slight muscle aches. Way less than family that had Pfizer that said they felt like they got hit by a large truck.


I had the 1st Pfizer.  No effects other than a sore arm and slightly better cell reception.
 
elkboy [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's just a few clinics that paused J&J.  Folks with appointments will be offered another brand until the clinics get their heads outta their assets (or find something real).
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just got Pfizer #2 yesterday.  Sore arm and a little drained today, but it's not stopping me from being too lazy to completely empty the bedroom and steam clean the carpet.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
after at least 26 people experienced adverse reactions, including fainting.

Ohforgodsake. I'll bet some of them were respiring, too.

/I wonder what the expected mass inoculation ifalldown ratio is?
//'mass inoculation', because some people avoid shots otherwise.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good call. Fainting is not something that really ever happens in NC. They usually just get the vapors.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: thermo: I had the chills briefly and very slight muscle aches. Way less than family that had Pfizer that said they felt like they got hit by a large truck.

I had the 1st Pfizer.  No effects other than a sore arm and slightly better cell reception.


I only had a sore arm.

And it shrank my man-parts a solid 3 inches. At least that's my excuse.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kbronsito: Good call. Fainting is not something that really ever happens in NC. They usually just get the vapors.


Oh lordy, I need me a Coke. I think I'll have a Sprite Coke; I need some lemonade.
 
