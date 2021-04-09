 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   The latest sign that the apocalypse is upon us - the Selfie Museum   (wkbw.com) divider line
17
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I want to visit the cliff gallery. Some of those photographs have made a real impact.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Taking a selfie sounds like masturbation to me, which would make this museum much more interesting.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go apocalypse!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selfies are the punchline to a joke that somehow went mainstream.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selfie WRLD

A WRLD of BRDM
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Execute all involved.  Burn everything.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The really cool option is that of actually not going there; which I will take advantage of.

See, I already feel victorious.
 
mrparks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All it proves is that you have no friends to take the pictures.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Psychoboomers thread!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it still a selfie if you're wearing someone else's skin?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LewDux: [metro.co.uk image 696x687]


D.  None of the people in this photo seem real.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've already seen the pox on lips but I got a shot. What?

/ Musician slinks into the darkness.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll wait for the belfies.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Since this is a repeat I'll repeat my comment from last time.


THOSE AREN'T FARKING SELFIES YOU ASSHOLES! WORDS MEAN THINGS!
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When do they open the dick pic museum?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: When do they open the dick pic museum?


Who knows?
 
