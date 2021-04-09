 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Turns out the USA has lots of "zombie" programs not authorized by Congress that could save us $322 billion if we eliminated them. So we could close (checks list) the FBI, DEA, BATFE, FTC, NWS, and the State Department as unauthorized programs   (foxnews.com) divider line
70
    More: Amusing, United States Congress, Federal government of the United States, United States, Government spending, Tax, President of the United States, Authorization, Federal Trade Commission  
•       •       •

958 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kill the DEA and BATF. The FBI is sometimes good for catching corrupt politicians when state prosecutors look the other way.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ALWAYS attack the National Endowment for the Arts or anything Science related.

These are people who are just dead inside.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked the fascist news network would advocate for shutting down the law enforcement agencies the GOP hasn't managed to entirely subvert yet
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, is Fox literally calling for us to defund the police?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: They ALWAYS attack the National Endowment for the Arts or anything Science related.

These are people who are just dead inside.


They're still mad about that photo of the pee and the cross.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Kill the DEA and BATF. The FBI is sometimes good for catching corrupt politicians when state prosecutors look the other way.


Second this. Defund the CIA instead of the FBI.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are ICE, CPB, or TSA fully authorized or did Fox just leave them off sensationalist list?

/The Google-foo is weak today.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, Institute of Museum and Library Services

Classic republican targets. lol

If you want to keep ignorant redneck asswipes from shooting up a school hide all the bullets in a book.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: NewportBarGuy: They ALWAYS attack the National Endowment for the Arts or anything Science related.

These are people who are just dead inside.

They're still mad about that photo of the pee and the cross.


Haha nice.  That takes me back to my ethics and arts class.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.....Liz is up for grabs, eh?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weather Bureau | Metalocalypse | Adult Swim
Youtube yDqwlAU2QYs
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Kill the DEA and BATF. The FBI is sometimes good for catching corrupt politicians when state prosecutors look the other way.


This.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, Institute of Museum and Library ServiceHow many seconds of Pentagon funding would that save?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are few things Republicans hate more than the thought of their tax dollars going to PBS, even if they are clearly the sort of tax payer who is not paying into the system at all.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, Institute of Museum and Library Services

Classic republican targets. lol

If you want to keep ignorant redneck asswipes from shooting up a school hide all the bullets in a book.


PBS must not have been on the list as I didn't see it in the article. Right wingers hate the idea that someone, somewhere might be learning something.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna go out on a limb here and assume FOX News doesn't understand how federal spending works.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Kill the DEA and BATF. The FBI is sometimes good for catching corrupt politicians when state prosecutors look the other way.


FBI could do everything the DEA and BATF does anyway. Get rid of the latter two and put the FBI in charge of handling that stuff.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.  My current employer is probably ducking away carefully.  I'll bet all the DoD transportation departments U S TRANSCOM 'replaced' are still there and tracking assets.  I know AMC is still going cause it's right across the road.  SDDC (Army) is right over there.

/Just a scum contractor
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That includes autopilot money for programs like the Appalachian Regional Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Legal Services Corporation and the United States Institute of Peace.

Those programs sound outlandish.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea is not to kill the programs entirely, but to force Congress to do its job and actually vote on a budget for departments and offices instead of avoiding the tough decisions in favor of simply adding more deficit spending every year.

This sppliex to both oarties.

A helpful change would be to limit members of Congress to no more than two terms in office over a lifetime.
This would get rid of corrupt leaders  in Congress who don't care about deficits or how money actually gets spent.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Are ICE, CPB, or TSA fully authorized or did Fox just leave them off sensationalist list?

/The Google-foo is weak today.


They all fall under DHS, which is authorized.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fascists would just love to abolish the Department of State. If diplomats do their job, we don't go to war, and Halliburton doesn't get to help itself to the public treasury.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the source of this article is this 2016 Politico article (linked in the Fox News one): https://www.politico.com/agenda​/story/​2016/02/government-agencies-programs-u​nauthorized-000036-000037/

It contains this sentence that doesn't make any sense to me:

In the 2016 fiscal year, Congress funded more than $300 billion in programs that lawmakers have not reauthorized-more than a quarter of discretionary spending.

By funding it, isn't Congress also authorizing it automatically?  I don't get it.  The article tries to explain it, but if Congress says "Department X gets $Y dollars", I don't see the need for them to also say "Department X is authorized to exist".
 
kryptoknightmare [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As usual, the solution to our problems is to slash spending on government programs people rely on rather than raise taxes on the wealthiest
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Animatronik: The idea is not to kill the programs entirely, but to force Congress to do its job and actually vote on a budget for departments and offices instead of avoiding the tough decisions in favor of simply adding more deficit spending every year.


Zero baseline budgeting should be mandatory.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abolish the state department? W... Why in God's name would you do that?
 
d3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Further proof the GOP just wants to biatch about the size of government but will never take action to shrink it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem is we need those organizations to protect the integrity of our nation.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killing the NWS will effectively kill civil aviation in the US.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air Traffic Control is not in the Constitution!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Abolish the state department? W... Why in God's name would you do that?


We have the military for our diplomacy. Why a redundant department to find and staff?
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Animatronik: The idea is not to kill the programs entirely, but to force Congress to do its job and actually vote on a budget for departments and offices instead of avoiding the tough decisions in favor of simply adding more deficit spending every year.

This sppliex to both oarties.

A helpful change would be to limit members of Congress to no more than two terms in office over a lifetime.
This would get rid of corrupt leaders  in Congress who don't care about deficits or how money actually gets spent.


I agree. Term limits for Congress at both state and federal level. Career politicians need to go, or at least be prevented from holding the same office their entire career.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: They ALWAYS attack the National Endowment for the Arts or anything Science related.

These are people who are just dead inside.


There's a West Wing clip of Toby explaining why the NEA is needed. Also that he watched Julia Child as a child
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air force
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Wait, is Fox literally calling for us to defund the police?


Well yeah. They're trying to save their own asses from prosecution
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Killing the NWS will effectively kill civil aviation in the US.


Speaking as a Libertarian, we won't need the NWS.  We can get our weather from The Mountain Dew Xtreme Daily Forecast brought to you by Exxon.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forest Gump like musing detected.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: ZAZ: Kill the DEA and BATF. The FBI is sometimes good for catching corrupt politicians when state prosecutors look the other way.

Second this. Defund the CIA instead of the FBI.


CIA, NSA, and FBI should all remain, but there's a lot of redundant agencies that can either be rolled up into them or disbanded because everything they do is covered by those three.

And the DIA should actually be what it should've been, a point person for intelligence from all other Intel agencies so that we can actually communicate across law enforcement and Intel agencies so something like Trump/Russia doesn't happen again
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Problem is we need those organizations to protect the integrity of our nation.


That's the point.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: dothemath: National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, Institute of Museum and Library Services

Classic republican targets. lol

If you want to keep ignorant redneck asswipes from shooting up a school hide all the bullets in a book.

PBS must not have been on the list as I didn't see it in the article. Right wingers hate the idea that someone, somewhere might be learning something.


Keeping people as stupid as possible is the only republican strategy.
That and dumb culture war nonsense.
 
docilej
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FBI: Famous But Incompetent
 
Elliot8654 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This was right in the middle of the article, so we can quickly determine that this is pointless and stupid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Yeah.  My current employer is probably ducking away carefully.  I'll bet all the DoD transportation departments U S TRANSCOM 'replaced' are still there and tracking assets.  I know AMC is still going cause it's right across the road.  SDDC (Army) is right over there.

/Just a scum contractor


Army Material Command (I assume that's the AMC you refer to) still exists, just all the RDECs that were part of it got moved to the Army Futures Command (now based in Austin). AMC is now, for the most part, logistics-oriented
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: ThomasPaineTrain: Abolish the state department? W... Why in God's name would you do that?

We have the military for our diplomacy. Why a redundant department to find and staff?


George W. Bush/Donald Trump-like typing detected.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

somedude210: the unabomber was right: ZAZ: Kill the DEA and BATF. The FBI is sometimes good for catching corrupt politicians when state prosecutors look the other way.

Second this. Defund the CIA instead of the FBI.

CIA, NSA, and FBI should all remain, but there's a lot of redundant agencies that can either be rolled up into them or disbanded because everything they do is covered by those three.

And the DIA should actually be what it should've been, a point person for intelligence from all other Intel agencies so that we can actually communicate across law enforcement and Intel agencies so something like Trump/Russia doesn't happen again


Can we keep S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hydra?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., proposed the Unauthorized Spending Accountability (USA) Act to both rein in deficit spending and reclaim Congress' power of the purse.

The people who caused and perpetuated the problem are offering up yet another government program that will likely end up on the zombie list after it never achieves its goal.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Yeah.  My current employer is probably ducking away carefully.  I'll bet all the DoD transportation departments U S TRANSCOM 'replaced' are still there and tracking assets.  I know AMC is still going cause it's right across the road.  SDDC (Army) is right over there.

/Just a scum contractor


TRANSCOM didn't replace anything. It's a unified command that the service commands (like AMC or MSC) report to.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ, what a nothing sandwich
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: This was right in the middle of the article, so we can quickly determine that this is pointless and stupid.

[Fark user image 722x409]


Agreed.  We already had College Republicans so there is no need for Turning Point USA.

Well, other than to grift from old people who think hip and cool guys like Charlie Kirk can turn their grandchildren into Republicans.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.