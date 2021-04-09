 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Pop quiz: How many Metro Transit Police does it take to violently subdue a 90-pound woman?   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
42
    More: Facepalm, Transit police, Crime, Metro Transit Police, Public transport, Assault, Alexia Clinton, Rapid transit, Need  
•       •       •

1259 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They where just using their card.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, according to the article she was bleeding. Since we've learned from Chauvin's defense team that telling police officers you can't breathe is a form of resisting arrest, we can clearly also assume that choosing to bleed while being arrested is a form of resistance as well. All kinds of very nasty diseases can be transmitted via blood, so this can only be viewed as officers dealing with an individual who was attempting to inflict grievous, even fatal, bodily harm. That they chose to not defend themselves with their own lethal force is a strong testament to their restraint, which is obviously the result of excellent training. They should all receive commendations for this.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Protests in 3..2..1..
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A woman screaming at people in a DC Metro Station got the attention of police? Seems unlikely. She must have been holding a candy bar or soft drink to get that kind of response.

/mentally ill people shouting in DC are about as common as pigeons, in my experience
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: A woman screaming at people in a DC Metro Station got the attention of police? Seems unlikely. She must have been holding a candy bar or soft drink to get that kind of response.

/mentally ill people shouting in DC are about as common as pigeons, in my experience


Hell, congress alone makes up a pretty big chunk...
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police love to use violence when they feel the opponent is no threat. It's why peaceful BLM protesters get flash bangs and tear gas fired at them but armed bubbas storming the Michigan Capitol get left alone.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends. She black?
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The little ones are always feisty.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how many it would take, but I know how many they used.

Thanks Ron.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same old. Same old.
"Euthanasia" Killings

Forced sterilization in Germany was the forerunner of the systematic killing of the mentally ill and the handicapped. In October 1939, Hitler himself initiated a decree which empowered physicians to grant a "mercy death" to "patients considered incurable according to the best available human judgment of their state of health." The intent of the so-called "euthanasia" program, however, was not to relieve the suffering of the chronically ill. The Nazi regime used the term as a euphemism: its aim was to exterminate the mentally ill and the handicapped, thus "cleansing" the "Aryan" race of persons considered genetically defective and a financial burden to society."
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4. One for hands. One for feet. One for head and neck control. One to watch.
*watches video*
Dang, I was right about the number.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Merltech: They where just using their card.

[Fark user image 300x168]


I see that but will raise you:

Minority Suspect Family Guy
Youtube hriunIvgEto
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I need to know skin color, location, family background, political affiliation, and religion.

The answer could be anywhere from 1 to 100.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can we teach the cops some WWE moves so that their violent behavior can have at least a smidgeon of entertainment value?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I remember when I used to watch COPS. When a bakers dozen of cops were pinning a suspect down, one was always shouting, "Stop resisting." I'm sure they were told to do that for legal reasons. But they had a person down, and he's not moving. How much more can they not resist?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What a bunch of pussy cops.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If done correctly, 4 people would be safer for the detainee than 1 person.  Unfortunately, a part of that statement is often missed in practice.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't know how many it would take, but I know how many they used.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Police love to use violence when they feel the opponent is no threat. It's why peaceful BLM protesters get flash bangs and tear gas fired at them but armed bubbas storming the Michigan Capitol get left alone.


That's kind of the definition of coward; only respond if they pose no threat.

And if any military force only responds if they pose no threat, what good is it?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: I don't know how many it would take, but I know how many they used.

Thanks Ron.


I should have read the entire thread before posting. You win.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Man, she must have ordered her pizza with "extra justice".
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What the actual fark?

"Police said the woman was taken to a hospital after it was determined she needed mental health services. She was not charged with a crime.
Police arrested the man who Clinton said had a knife, charging him with possession of a prohibited weapon."

So the police basically conceded that she did nothing wrong, yet they claim the violent arrest was the result of assaulting an officer? Where is the charge? Why don't they release the counter footage showing the start of the interaction? Even a platform security camera?


Here's a theory: Cops roll up on an altercation where the woman was a victim and the woman turns around to tell them off because cops. Contempt of cop + racism boils into one of the officers getting in her face, baiting her. She pushes him, and gives him the excuse he was looking for to take her to the ground. Once they realize she's the victim AND has mental health issues they choose not to press charges and the officers close ranks behind the blue line reporting to media that she was crazy and started it.
 
6655321
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did the cop's g;loves have metal sewn in the knuckles for extra authority?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All of them?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hoblit: I don't know how many it would take, but I know how many they used.


ChefsKiss.jpg
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The White Supremacist handbook clearly indicates that it takes a minimum of 5 able-bodied white facists to subdue even a Toddler of Color...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Grabbing an ankle counts toward your monthly quota.  I imagine any cop in the vicinity would be piling on, to get to take a little credit.  That's why you see 37 cops beating up a 90 pound woman.  The system practically demands it, and I think Union work rules call for it too.
 
crzybtch [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Believe me, I do not have respect for any officers of any kind who brutalize people on the street.

That being said, in the neighborhood where I grew up, there was a lady who had schizophrenia who would often go off her meds so she could party on the weekend.  She was about 5 foot tall and maybe weighed 100 pounds, she was amazing when she was off her meds.  As kids we were mesmerized by her and the older kids used to dare her to do stuff.  We had really tall metal swing sets at the park and she would get going and fly right over the top.  They had 50 gallon metal cans for trash and she would pick them up and toss them 10 foot in the air.

The best was one day when the neighborhood bully showed up.  He was a kid in high school that was 6 foot tall and mean as hell.  He called her a crazy biatch and she beat the hell out of him.  She ran and jumped on him and there was a blur of fists flying, tufts of hair coming out and blood splattering.  By the time she got done with him, he had two black eyes, lips busted open and a big gash on his forehead.  He was laying curled up in a ball crying while all the other kids were laughing their asses off.  The cops showed up and put her in handcuffs.  All the little kids started telling the cops that he hit her first (he didn't) and the cops let her go.

She waited for about 3 minutes after the cops left and she grabbed a bunch of glass pop bottles out of the trash (yes, I'm old, the pop used to come in recyclable glass bottles) and she chased him out of the park throwing glass bottles at his head.  Every time one hit the street and broke, the kid would jump.  The kids were all laughing and worrying that he might beat their asses later, but that beating calmed him down a notch.  Later when he would threaten people the kids would say "I am going to tell Crazy Mary" and that would make him back off.

Sometimes crazy people have amazing strength, if I was a cop, I would call in for all kinds of backup.  Just sayin'
 
r3dn3ck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It takes 4 people so that they don't hurt her or let her hurt herself struggling. Idiots that don't have any experience in the field making Monday morning quarterback judgement calls from the peanut gallery only show their own ignorance.
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

crzybtch: Believe me, I do not have respect for any officers of any kind who brutalize people on the street.

That being said, in the neighborhood where I grew up, there was a lady who had schizophrenia who would often go off her meds so she could party on the weekend.  She was about 5 foot tall and maybe weighed 100 pounds, she was amazing when she was off her meds.  As kids we were mesmerized by her and the older kids used to dare her to do stuff.  We had really tall metal swing sets at the park and she would get going and fly right over the top.  They had 50 gallon metal cans for trash and she would pick them up and toss them 10 foot in the air.

The best was one day when the neighborhood bully showed up.  He was a kid in high school that was 6 foot tall and mean as hell.  He called her a crazy biatch and she beat the hell out of him.  She ran and jumped on him and there was a blur of fists flying, tufts of hair coming out and blood splattering.  By the time she got done with him, he had two black eyes, lips busted open and a big gash on his forehead.  He was laying curled up in a ball crying while all the other kids were laughing their asses off.  The cops showed up and put her in handcuffs.  All the little kids started telling the cops that he hit her first (he didn't) and the cops let her go.

She waited for about 3 minutes after the cops left and she grabbed a bunch of glass pop bottles out of the trash (yes, I'm old, the pop used to come in recyclable glass bottles) and she chased him out of the park throwing glass bottles at his head.  Every time one hit the street and broke, the kid would jump.  The kids were all laughing and worrying that he might beat their asses later, but that beating calmed him down a notch.  Later when he would threaten people the kids would say "I am going to tell Crazy Mary" and that would make him back off.

Sometimes crazy people have amazing strength, if I was a cop, I would call in for all kinds of backup.  Just sayin'


username checks out
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: What the actual fark?

"Police said the woman was taken to a hospital after it was determined she needed mental health services. She was not charged with a crime.
Police arrested the man who Clinton said had a knife, charging him with possession of a prohibited weapon."

So the police basically conceded that she did nothing wrong, yet they claim the violent arrest was the result of assaulting an officer? Where is the charge? Why don't they release the counter footage showing the start of the interaction? Even a platform security camera?


Here's a theory: Cops roll up on an altercation where the woman was a victim and the woman turns around to tell them off because cops. Contempt of cop + racism boils into one of the officers getting in her face, baiting her. She pushes him, and gives him the excuse he was looking for to take her to the ground. Once they realize she's the victim AND has mental health issues they choose not to press charges and the officers close ranks behind the blue line reporting to media that she was crazy and started it.


I'm frankly surprised they didn't double down and say it was necessary for public safety.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: All kinds of very nasty diseases can be transmitted via blood, so this can only be viewed as officers dealing with an individual who was attempting to inflict grievous, even fatal, bodily harm.


I'm distraught that they have not charged her with bio-terrorism.  I sure hope the police officers will be OK.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I actually believe the claim she attacked a DC Metro police officer, because that's pretty much the only way you get a response out of them in my experience of living here for ~16 years.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

beezeltown: A woman screaming at people in a DC Metro Station got the attention of police? Seems unlikely. She must have been holding a candy bar or soft drink to get that kind of response.

/mentally ill people shouting in DC are about as common as pigeons, in my experience


Yup: that was my first reaction "what did she do, eat a candy bar?"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also the video was shot by a woman named Clinton. Some Q idiot will be along shortly to tell us that this means something.

It happened underground in Washington DC, too. Ah! study it out, sheeple! Czech matte, loob terd!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheReject: I actually believe the claim she attacked a DC Metro police officer, because that's pretty much the only way you get a response out of them in my experience of living here for ~16 years.


i dare you to eat a granola bar on a Metro train.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Depends entirely on her skin color.
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It ain't the size of the woman in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the woman.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am guessing 5.
Dnrtfa.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Metro Transit Police?  Sounds fare.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was she black?  If so, at least 40 cops.  If she was white, then zero.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.