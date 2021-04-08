 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Levi's declares Skinny Jeans officially dead. Our long national nightmare is over   (cnbc.com) divider line
    Hero  
Diogenes
56 minutes ago  
The world might finally be entering into the early stages of a new denim cycle. One where tight-fitting pants are suddenly out of style, and instead shoppers young and old are flocking to loose-hanging, wide-leg and flared jeans, according to the CEO of Levi's. It harkens back to a fashion trend that was especially prolific in the 1990s.

Everyone got fat during COVID and didn't notice until now because they haven't been wearing pants.
 
gar1013
46 minutes ago  
Levi's only makes one decent fit:  the 541.
 
EnzoTheCoder
41 minutes ago  
Your ass still looks fat.
 
Pocket Ninja
31 minutes ago  
They'll just re-release them in 10 years as a new line that will be called "Skinny Plus," for the people who loved skinny jeans back in the day but can no longer remotely fit into them. They'll actually be regular jeans, but all the sizes will be notched down two numbers and they'll be made from that stretchy material that only looks like denim.
 
elvisaintdead
20 minutes ago  
Too bad their jeans SUCK now.
501s quality is horrible. They're flimsy, thin, and wear out quickly. They have spandex in them now. 501s.

I have a couple of pairs that are 15+ years old that are all-cotton and much tougher and lasting than this last pair I bought a year ago. Depressing.
 
Munden
14 minutes ago  
waist high jeans
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size


Men should accent with suspenders

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
grinding_journalist
5 minutes ago  
Guy who sells jeans says your jeans are now unstylish and you should throw them away to buy more jeans.
 
Lusiphur
4 minutes ago  
It's not that we're entering a new denim cycle. It's that your ass is entering a new zip code.
 
radiovox
3 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They'll just re-release them in 10 years as a new line that will be called "Skinny Plus," for the people who loved skinny jeans back in the day but can no longer remotely fit into them. They'll actually be regular jeans, but all the sizes will be notched down two numbers and they'll be made from that stretchy material that only looks like denim.


Jeggings 2.0?
 
Marcos P
3 minutes ago  
"She will love the 9 inch zipper"

- mom jeans
 
ThomasPaineTrain
3 minutes ago  
*Dusts off his JNCO jeans*

We're back, baby.
 
Cormee
3 minutes ago  
I'm not sure Levi's get to call fashion trends 🤔
 
ifky
2 minutes ago  
I'll keep wearing by nearly 15 year old beat up carhartt jeans.
 
New Rising Sun
2 minutes ago  
This is bad news for those of us who wear slim-fit pants because they almost fit right, while straight leg jeans look baggy, and baggy jeans look like you're wearing pants 3 sizes too large.
 
radiovox
2 minutes ago  
Skinny jeans is something my fat ass doesn't have to worry with.  And at my age, I'm beyond ever wearing them even if I get skinny again.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen
1 minute ago  
Remember: you're not a woman...  You're a mom!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
