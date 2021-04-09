 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Brian Kilmeade: Prince Philip killed by black lady   (twitter.com) divider line
48
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

1169 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2021 at 9:22 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm not racist, but..."
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol. He died mad about it
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What I have come to expect from "Not Steve Doocy."
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder how he survives being that obtuse. Does fox have a handler for him who does things like stop him from bolting out into traffic? Sticking his finger into light sockets? I can imagine he takes his used popsicle stick from nursery snack time to see how deep his nose holes go.

Maybe he was born with it, maybe it's lead paint chips.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought the British Tabloids would do this first, congrats Fox and Friends on the vulture bad takes prize.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I wonder how he survives being that obtuse. Does fox have a handler for him who does things like stop him from bolting out into traffic? Sticking his finger into light sockets? I can imagine he takes his used popsicle stick from nursery snack time to see how deep his nose holes go.

Maybe he was born with it, maybe it's lead paint chips.


I imagine dinner is like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: arrogantbastich: I wonder how he survives being that obtuse. Does fox have a handler for him who does things like stop him from bolting out into traffic? Sticking his finger into light sockets? I can imagine he takes his used popsicle stick from nursery snack time to see how deep his nose holes go.

Maybe he was born with it, maybe it's lead paint chips.

I imagine dinner is like this:
[Fark user image image 500x272]


I imagine there's a "was I good today Mr. Murdoch?" whimpered from a dark corner where he eats from a dog bowl.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's like a racism reach around.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: It's like a racism reach around.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FFS...they should just openly re-brand as white supremacy news. Why expend the energy denying it.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

italie: FFS...they should just openly re-brand as white supremacy news. Why expend the energy denying it.


Why re-brand when you have such massive equity among your racist audience? That would be like rebranding the Confederacy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Called it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Really no explanation for the death of an oft-hospitalized 99 year old.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Correlation does not equal causation etc..."

He was ninety nine years old and in poor health. Anyone would be fortunate to make it as long as he did whilst remaining as moderately capable as he was in his latter years.

\car crashes notwithstanding...
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I was that guy I would have made damn sure I died going down n the queen of England.

Because thats just a story you want people to tell.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: lol. He died mad about it


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I just realized there are no people of color in the game of Clue.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Treating a women and her baby poorly doesn't prolong lifespan.
 
mjbok
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: If I was that guy I would have made damn sure I died going down n the queen of England.

Because thats just a story you want people to tell.


Yeah, dying face down in a dusty dry vagina is not a great story.
 
starsrift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I just realized there are no people of color in the game of Clue.


Mr. Green? Col. Mustard? Prof. Plum? Mrs. Scarlett?

It's the most diverse game ever.
 
patrick767
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
JFC. Guess that's the morning follow-up to Tucker's even more racist than usual White Power Hour last night.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mjbok: dothemath: If I was that guy I would have made damn sure I died going down n the queen of England.

Because thats just a story you want people to tell.

Yeah, dying face down in a dusty dry vagina is not a great story.


You dont know the moisture level down there.
Besides, modern lube technology has made stunning advances.
Most of it comes from shiat NASA invented by accident.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I wonder how he survives being that obtuse.


$4 million per year for being an asshole. I couldn't do it but he's getting paid for being himself.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

italie: FFS...they should just openly re-brand as white supremacy news. Why expend the energy denying it.


They walk the fine line between advertising dollars and open racism.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaytkay: arrogantbastich: I wonder how he survives being that obtuse.

$4 million per year for being an asshole. I couldn't do it but he's getting paid for being himself.


I'd be envious, but he's probably investing it all in Beanie Babies.
 
animal color
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Brian Kilmeade looks and acts like that poor fella that nobody liked in grade school because he grabbed his privates too often and liked to talk about his cats.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
RIP Prince One of likeable Greeks.  Exiled by the Nazis.  Married an ambulance driver.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sure why not? Just as long as we can also admit that the Queen killed Diana.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
RIP Mnemonic device for taxonomy

harvardfilmarchive.orgView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: italie: FFS...they should just openly re-brand as white supremacy news. Why expend the energy denying it.

They walk the fine line between advertising dollars and open racism.


From what I've read, advertising is only a small part of their revenue; most of it comes from fees paid by cable companies. Which means if you have cable, you are paying for Fox News, whether you watch it or not.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who knew that one black woman could turn some conservatives into overt monarchists.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's ridiculous. Everyone know Hillary killed Phillip as a warning to Andrew to keep quiet about Bill's involvement with Epstein during  the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Autopsies don't check for elevated levels of adrenochrome.
 
mjbok
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: You dont know the moisture level down there.


She's 94.  At that age she'd have to mainline KY for it to work.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mjbok: dothemath: You dont know the moisture level down there.

She's 94.  At that age she'd have to mainline KY for it to work.


Shes finally single....
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was she drug-crazed?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Even I know racist bullshiat when I see it. Don't let racism kill you too"
 
mjbok
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: RIP Prince One of likeable Greeks.  Exiled by the Nazis.  Married an ambulance driver.


You're first person I've seen nice things about him.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Who knew that one black woman could turn some conservatives into overt monarchists.


It's almost like it's the most important thing.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

revrrlewis: Brian Kilmeade connects the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview: "If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview ... Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." https://t.co/tevB9ijMeH


Well, that was quicker then expected, and I thought the British Tabloids would go there first.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Possible that he just died because he was 99 years old and in poor health.
We all gotta go sometime.

Maybe his Bill Gates tracking chip blue-screened
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He did have a tendency to phrase his comments...inappropriately :-)

I like the one about Scottish drivers: "How do you keep the natives sober long enough to pass the test?"
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Petit_Merdeux: italie: FFS...they should just openly re-brand as white supremacy news. Why expend the energy denying it.

They walk the fine line between advertising dollars and open racism.

From what I've read, advertising is only a small part of their revenue; most of it comes from fees paid by cable companies. Which means if you have cable, you are paying for Fox News, whether you watch it or not.


Thankfully I cut out that shiat years ago.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was sure that the Duke of Edinburgh died differently.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mjbok: dothemath: If I was that guy I would have made damn sure I died going down n the queen of England.

Because thats just a story you want people to tell.

Yeah, dying face down in a dusty dry vagina is not a great story.


Dude, 99 year old balls, especially on a man who looked like a corpse are no better but that's his farking WIFE. If you don't want to go down on a 90 year old one day don't get married- but also don't be shocked if you are single and can't find anyone who wants to get naked with your ugly 99 year old ass
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If he died because he was racist, good.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Petit_Merdeux: italie: FFS...they should just openly re-brand as white supremacy news. Why expend the energy denying it.

They walk the fine line between advertising dollars and open racism.

From what I've read, advertising is only a small part of their revenue; most of it comes from fees paid by cable companies. Which means if you have cable, you are paying for Fox News, whether you watch it or not.


Well just look at their earnings calls.

It is their primary source of income, but it still only equates to 1/3rd of their total income.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.